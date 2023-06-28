Big new segregated bike lane to be included in £20m Union Street plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Big new segregated bike lane to be included in £20m Union Street plans

Cyclists claimed avoiding buses on the central stretch of Union Street in Aberdeen felt like they were fleeing for their lives.

By Alastair Gossip
Plans for a segregated bike lane on Union Street look set to be approved. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Plans for a segregated bike lane on Union Street look set to be approved. Image: Aberdeen City Council

A segregated bike lane is to be built along the length of Union Street after claims cycling the central stretch felt like “fleeing Terminator”.

Roads officials were sent back to the drawing board to reimagine their plans after impassioned pleas from cycling lobbyists in December.

New images have now been released showing the segregated bike lanes between Market Street and Bridge Street.

And planners say they will tie in with bike lanes further up and down the Granite Mile to provide a single, continuous link along its entire length.

Previously planned bus laybys on Union Street central have been scrapped to make space for the three-metre bike lane.

Public transport will now stop kerbside for pick up and drop off in the closed-off stretch.

Union Street’s wide pavements will be reduced down to 3.3 metres at their narrowest, with crossings for pedestrians to navigate the bike lane.

Segregated Union Street bike lane included in £20m refurb

And now the SNP and Lib Dems running the council have committed to having the full-length bike lane installed.

Plans for a segregated bike lane on Union Street look set to be approved. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Plans for a segregated bike lane on Union Street look set to be approved. Image: Aberdeen City Council

They have already scrapped the pedestrianisation of the area, which is the busiest part of Union Street.

Instead, only buses and taxis are allowed access.

But cyclists slammed the lack of dedicated space for them on the city’s main thoroughfare.

Cyclists’ wake up call for city councillors

Cycling on Union Street has been likened to fleeing the T-1000 terminator from Terminator Judgment Day during the iconic lorry chase scene.
Cycling on Union Street has been likened to fleeing the T-1000 terminator from Terminator Judgment Day during the iconic lorry chase scene. Image: DC Thomson/StudioCanal/Shutterstock

“When I ride my bike on Union Street, I feel like the kid from the film Terminator 2,” Aberdeen Cycle Forum spokeswoman Rachel Martin told councillors at the end of last year.

“There is a scene where he’s on his motorbike and being pursued by a terminator in a lorry, right behind him.

“It’s frightening and intimidating to have a large vehicle right behind you when you’re on a bike. And indeed, on my way to this meeting on Union Street, I found myself wedged between two buses.”

Input from campaigners proved a wake up call for councillors, who ordered the rethink to look at protecting cyclists as part of the £20m Union Street revamp.

SNP and Lib Dems will vote for segregated Union Street bike lane

Council finance convener Alex McLellan is supportive of the plans for a segregated bike lane on Union Street. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Council finance convener Alex McLellan described a segregated bike lane as “much needed” for Union Street. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Finance convener Alex McLellan said: “There is a real need to reimagine Union Street, and the wider city centre.

“That is exactly why we are driving forward with creating better public spaces, much needed segregated cycle lanes, as well as improved bus stops.”

Roads planners have drawn input from the Aberdeen Cycle Forum, the Disability Equity Partnership and bus firms in drawing up the revised plans.

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill added the segregated bike lanes would put a “commitment to make Aberdeen’s roads safer for cyclists into action”.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

One of the Big Hop Trail sculptures at Castlegate
Gallery: Big Hop Trail sculptures start springing up across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Stormzy referred to Shetland in his new song. Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire
Stormzy stirs up controversy after referencing 'the Shetlands' in new song
Aberdeen target Rhys Williams
Aberdeen loan signing Rhys Williams hailed an 'incredible player' by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
BRANCHING OUT TO HELP: From left, Andrew Connon of NFU Scotland; David Mackay of Soil Association Scotland; Deputy First Minister Shona Robison; and Alastair Seaman of Woodland Trust Scotland.
New measures to boost agroforestry
Thomas Moradpour and Caspar MacRae at Glenmorangie.
Boss of Glenmorangie and Ardbeg whiskies heads for the bubbly
Martin Wiseman, Deacon of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation, Elaine Gowans, Head of Fashion & Textiles at Gray's, Josie Steed, senior lecturer at Gray's, and Philip Sainsbury, Deacon of the Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation.
Gray's lecturers break 500-year barrier to become first females to join Burgess of Trades…
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Neighbours pay tribute to 'hard working' woman found dead in Peterhead home
Richard Hay with his son Aksel.
Emotional 200-mile walk for Shetland father pay tribute to seven-year-old son
Liam Harvey in action for Aberdeen B against Arbroath. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
Elgin City close in on Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey and ex-Dundee United defender Nathan…
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Graeme Shinnie aims to lift silverware as Aberdeen captain after signing three-year contract