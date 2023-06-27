Aberdeen leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan

Aberdeen are leading the race to sign Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams on loan this summer.

It is understood the 22-year-old defender is due in the Granite City this week for talks over a possible loan deal.

A number of clubs are interested in securing a loan deal for Williams who has played 19 times for six time European champions Liverpool.

However it is understood Aberdeen are in pole position to land Williams on loan.

Aberdeen have forged a strong relationship with Liverpool recently.

Liverpool signed right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen last summer in a deal that could ultimately be worth £8 million.

The Dons recently signed Leighton Clarkson on a four-year permanent contract from Liverpool.

Clarkson spent a successful loan period at Pittodrie last season.

Now England U21 international Williams could be set to join former Liverpool team-mate Clarkson at Aberdeen.

Williams broke into the Liverpool first team during the 2020/21 season when he made 19 appearances, 15 of them starts.

The defender played in the Champions League for the Anfield club against Ajax, Midtyjlland and Atalanta in the 2020/21 campaign.

In squad against Real Madrid

He was sent on loan to Championship Blackpool last season but recalled by Liverpool in January.

Williams was included in three matchday squads by boss Jurgen Klopp in the second half of the campaign, but was an unused substitute on each occasion.

He was on the bench for Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The defender is contracted to Liverpool until summer 2026 having extended his deal two years ago.