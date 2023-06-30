Aberdeen boss Barry Robson determined to build squad to cope with ‘marathon’ season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson determined to build squad to cope with ‘marathon’ season

Aberdeen manager aims to build a squad that will be strong and fit enough to 'stay in the fight' for the entire campaign.

By Sean Wallace
Barry Robson (R) and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, Image: SNS
Barry Robson (R) and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident he will build a squad strong enough for a “marathon” season of competing on two fronts.

The Dons will balance European group stage football with domestic action in the upcoming season.

Robson’s side will kick-off their Premiership campaign with an away trip to Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

With at least eight European games guaranteed, Robson accepts it will be a season that will stretch his squad.

Robson has already landed five signings with more to come as he is determined to construct a squad capable of sustaining a bid for success for the entire campaign.

Aberdeen players training at Cormack Park ahead of the new season. Image: SNS

Robson said: “There are a lot of European games as well so we need to come into the new season right.

“That is not easy to get right but I am confident with the way we train, the model we work to and with all the sport science we can do that.

“First and foremost you need to prepare and get your team ready.

“You can’t overcook it and you can’t over train them or over play them.”

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie (R) and Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Summer squad rebuild ramps up

The summer rebuild ramped up this week with skipper Graeme Shinnie signing a three year deal having left Wigan Athletic.

Robson also secured Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams on a season-long loan.

Earlier in the window midfielder Leighton Clarkson signed a four-year contract from Liverpool.

Former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin signed on until summer 2025 and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler penned a three-year contract.

Winger Vicente Besuijen (L) and Leighton Clarkson gearing up for the new season. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen enter the Europa League play-offs on Thursday, August 24.

If they win that two-legged tie they qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Should the Dons lose the play-off they will then enter the group stages of the Conference League.

That means Robson will have to regularly balance the demands of Thursday night Euro action with domestic games three days later on Sundays.

Striker Ester Sokler during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

‘It is not a sprint, it is a marathon’

The Dons boss will fly out with his squad to Portugal for a week-long training camp.

Robson is determined to have his squad ready to “stay in the fight” for the entirety of the season.

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS

Robson said: “It is not a sprint, it is a marathon.

“And you need to be able to have that energy in the second half of the season.

“You have to be able to stay in the fight.

“I have a lot of experience in trying to do that so hopefully we can stay strong throughout the season.”

New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS

‘We are desperate to get going’

Aberdeen finished third in the Premiership last season to secure European qualification.

There will be pressure to at least equal that league finish in the upcoming campaign.

Robson insists his focus is solely on the opening game of the Premiership season at Livingston.

Keeper Kelle Roos (R) deep in conversation. Image: SNS

He said: “I never get too carried away and I never get ahead of myself.

“Also, I never let the players get ahead of themselves either.

“We have a plan.

“We are structured and organised and the main focus will be on that one game against Livingston.

“It is always a difficult game down at Livingston, we understand that.

“We are desperate to get going.

“We are excited about the season starting.”

To go with story by Danny Law. Aberdeen FC fixtures 2023-24 graphic Picture shows; Aberdeen FC fixtures 2023-24 graphic. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 30/06/2023

