Aberdeen boss Barry Robson determined to build squad to cope with ‘marathon’ season

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident he will build a squad strong enough for a “marathon” season of competing on two fronts.

The Dons will balance European group stage football with domestic action in the upcoming season.

Robson’s side will kick-off their Premiership campaign with an away trip to Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

With at least eight European games guaranteed, Robson accepts it will be a season that will stretch his squad.

Robson has already landed five signings with more to come as he is determined to construct a squad capable of sustaining a bid for success for the entire campaign.

Robson said: “There are a lot of European games as well so we need to come into the new season right.

“That is not easy to get right but I am confident with the way we train, the model we work to and with all the sport science we can do that.

“First and foremost you need to prepare and get your team ready.

“You can’t overcook it and you can’t over train them or over play them.”

Summer squad rebuild ramps up

The summer rebuild ramped up this week with skipper Graeme Shinnie signing a three year deal having left Wigan Athletic.

Robson also secured Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams on a season-long loan.

Earlier in the window midfielder Leighton Clarkson signed a four-year contract from Liverpool.

Former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin signed on until summer 2025 and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler penned a three-year contract.

Aberdeen enter the Europa League play-offs on Thursday, August 24.

If they win that two-legged tie they qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Should the Dons lose the play-off they will then enter the group stages of the Conference League.

That means Robson will have to regularly balance the demands of Thursday night Euro action with domestic games three days later on Sundays.

‘It is not a sprint, it is a marathon’

The Dons boss will fly out with his squad to Portugal for a week-long training camp.

Robson is determined to have his squad ready to “stay in the fight” for the entirety of the season.

Robson said: “It is not a sprint, it is a marathon.

“And you need to be able to have that energy in the second half of the season.

“You have to be able to stay in the fight.

“I have a lot of experience in trying to do that so hopefully we can stay strong throughout the season.”

‘We are desperate to get going’

Aberdeen finished third in the Premiership last season to secure European qualification.

There will be pressure to at least equal that league finish in the upcoming campaign.

Robson insists his focus is solely on the opening game of the Premiership season at Livingston.

He said: “I never get too carried away and I never get ahead of myself.

“Also, I never let the players get ahead of themselves either.

“We have a plan.

“We are structured and organised and the main focus will be on that one game against Livingston.

“It is always a difficult game down at Livingston, we understand that.

“We are desperate to get going.

“We are excited about the season starting.”