New Aberdeen signing Ross Doohan on a ‘whirlwind’ 24 hours jetting out to Portugal to pen a deal

Keeper Doohan says it was a "no brainer" to immediately fly to Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal to sign a deal when he got the call to jet out on Wednesday night

By Sean Wallace
Ross Doohan in action for Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross Doohan in action for Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.

New signing Roos Doohan says it was a “no brainer” to jet out to Aberdeen’s training camp in Portugal to push through a deal.

Keeper Doohan has joined the Dons on a two-year contract from English League Two club Forest Green Rovers.

The 25-year-old said he received a call on Wednesday night asking if he could go out to the Reds training camp in Portugal to sign a contract.

Doohan flew out as soon as possible to pen a deal until 2025 to become boss Barry Robson’s sixth signing of a summer transfer window rebuild.

Keeper Doohan will now sweat it out with the Dons for the remaining time of their warm-weather training camp in Portugal.

He aims to “hit the ground running” with Aberdeen ahead of the new campaign.

And Celtic youth academy graduate Doohan has vowed to push Kelle Roos hard for the number one slot.

Ross Doohan in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

Doohan told RedTV: “It has been quite a whirlwind 24 hours for me, but I knew of the interest a couple of weeks ago.

“As soon as I got word about the possibility of coming here I was really interested.

“When I got the call last night (Wednesday) to join the boys out in Portugal, it was a no brainer.

“I wanted to get it done as soon as possible and get started.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m very happy to be here and get it over the line to join up with the boys in Portugal.

“I want to hit the ground running.”

Determined to challenge Kelle Roos

Capped 13 times by Scotland at under-21 level, Doohan had loan spells at Dundee United, Ross County and Ayr United from Celtic.

He made the permanent switch to Tranmere last summer following a successful loan spell.

Doohan was then signed by Forest Green Rovers in January this year and went to to make 19 starts.

Dutch stopper Roos was Aberdeen’s first choice keeper last season in an impressive debut campaign at Pittodrie.

Doohan aims to push Roos the big Dutchman for his number one slot.

He said: “I know Kelle had an unbelievable end of the season with great reviews, but I am here to try to push myself into the team.

“To try and push Kelle all the way.

“But the main focus now is for the club to succeed and I am trying to do that the best I can towards that.

“There is only one position and I need to be ready if called upon.

New Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan in action for Forest Green Rovers against Cheltenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.

“I need to train as if I am going to be playing and we will keep pushing each other.

“You need to be ready at the snap of the fingers.

“I feel fit and good. I have been training and am raring to go.

“People say there is always the goalkeeping union because it can be a lonely position sometimes.

“But if you have that good group around you then you can always feed off one another.

“I can’t wait to get started working with Sammy (Craig Samson, goalkeeper coach), Kelle and the other keepers.”

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson with keeper Kelle Roos during pre-season training. Image: SNS.

The lure of European group action

Doohan jetted out to Portugal to put pen to paper on the contract and was then straight into training with his new club.

He insists discussions with keeper coach Craig Samson hammered home Aberdeen’s size.

Keeper Kelle Roos (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29, 2023. Image: SNS.

Doohan said: “I spoke to Sammy before and he emphasised how big a club it is.

“I’m from Scotland and know how big a club Aberdeen is, but Sammy emphasised that it is a bigger club than I realised.

“It’s going to be a massive season and great to have European football.

“We want to go as far as we can, there are exciting times ahead.

“Portugal is probably the perfect introduction because at home it would just be at the training ground seeing each other.

“At the training camp we are living together and eating together, so that is the best way to integrate into the squad.”

Ross Doohan training with Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS.

Determined to ‘help the club succeed’

Aberdeen also have veteran keeper Joe Lewis, 35. who was the first choice at Pittodrie for six years until last season.

Lewis still has a year left on his Aberdeen contract.

Doohan is confident Aberdeen offers the right environment to improve his game and reach his full potential.

He said: “I am still young in goalkeeping terms so being at a big club with the new training ground is only going to benefit me.

“Working with the gaffer, Sammy and the players will only benefit me in the long run to hopefully become a far better player.

“The main focus is football, football, football and to better myself and help the club succeed.”

