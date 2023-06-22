Aberdeen ‘lucky’ to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen ‘lucky’ to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson

The Aberdeen stopper was named in the Premiership team of the season ahead of Celtic's treble-winning former England international Joe Hart.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Barry Robson says Aberdeen are “lucky” to have a goalkeeper of Kelle Roos’ calibre who delivers in the “big moments”.

The 31-year-old Dons stopper was named in the Premiership team of the season, ahead of Celtic’s treble-winning keeper Joe Hart.

Roos kept 13 clean sheets in 31 Premiership matches and played a key role in Aberdeen finishing third to secure European qualification.

Robson reckons Roos not only has the quality to be a key component in Aberdeen’s bid for success – but also the personality.

He hailed the Dutch stopper as a “leader”.

And Robson revealed how Roos pushed through his rehabilitation from a thigh injury earlier this year to return to action earlier than scheduled to help the Dons.

Roos was out for two months from January – but it should have been longer.

Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Robson said: “Kelle is a real leader and has been terrific.

“He popped up at big moments and we have needed that.

“I have been in the game a long time and know if you don’t have a good goalkeeper you will struggle.

“We are lucky that we have a top one at the minute and long may that continue.

“It isn’t just about Kelle’s goalkeeping, it is about his personality.

“That is just as important.

“He is a credit to himself within the dressing room.”

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson celebrates with keeper Kelle Roos after he saved a penalty from Hibs’ Kevin Nisbet. Image: SNS.

Roos made more than 100 saves

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes was also named in the Premiership team of the season having netted 16 league goals.

Keeper Roos was secured on a two-year deal last summer following his exit from Derby County.

He was handed the starting slot in the first game of the season, a 2-0 League Cup win away at Peterhead.

Roos retained that starting slot for the rest of the season, barring his time out injured.

The influential Dons stopper made 105 saves in the Premiership last season.

Only Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw made more with the Staggies’ shotstopper racking up 125 saves, but he played seven matches more than Roos.

Roos missed two months of the season due to a thigh injury suffered in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers in January.

Kelle Roos (L) and Joe Lewis during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Dons hit slump during Roos absence

In his absence Aberdeen’s season collapsed as they suffered a succession of humiliating defeats.

Veteran Joe Lewis, the Dons number one for the previous six seasons, came in from the cold following Roos’ injury.

Lewis was in goal for the heavy losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0) plus the disastrous 1-0 Scottish defeat at sixth tier Darvel.

Kelle Roos denies Hibernian attacker Kevin Nisbet from the spot. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen sacked boss Jim Goodwin following that disastrous run of results with Barry Robson taking on the managerial post.

Ajax keeper Jay Gorter was secured on loan from the Dutch giants until the end of the season.

Gorter played in four games, three of them victories, before Roos returned.

Netherlands U21 international Gorter has now returned to his parent club.

Aberdeen’s Jay Gorter Photo by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Roos’ early comeback from injury

Robson confirmed Roos pushed himself hard during rehab to ensure he returned from injury ahead of schedule.

When Roos did return to action after injury he came back with a bang, registering five consecutive clean sheets.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos makes an important save at the end of the match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Robson said: “Kelle showed his drive and determination to come back quickly from his injury.

“He came back quicker than he should have done through hard work.”

Conversation