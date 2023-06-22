Aberdeen ‘lucky’ to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson

Barry Robson says Aberdeen are “lucky” to have a goalkeeper of Kelle Roos’ calibre who delivers in the “big moments”.

The 31-year-old Dons stopper was named in the Premiership team of the season, ahead of Celtic’s treble-winning keeper Joe Hart.

Roos kept 13 clean sheets in 31 Premiership matches and played a key role in Aberdeen finishing third to secure European qualification.

Robson reckons Roos not only has the quality to be a key component in Aberdeen’s bid for success – but also the personality.

He hailed the Dutch stopper as a “leader”.

And Robson revealed how Roos pushed through his rehabilitation from a thigh injury earlier this year to return to action earlier than scheduled to help the Dons.

Roos was out for two months from January – but it should have been longer.

Robson said: “Kelle is a real leader and has been terrific.

“He popped up at big moments and we have needed that.

“I have been in the game a long time and know if you don’t have a good goalkeeper you will struggle.

“We are lucky that we have a top one at the minute and long may that continue.

“It isn’t just about Kelle’s goalkeeping, it is about his personality.

“That is just as important.

“He is a credit to himself within the dressing room.”

Roos made more than 100 saves

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes was also named in the Premiership team of the season having netted 16 league goals.

Keeper Roos was secured on a two-year deal last summer following his exit from Derby County.

He was handed the starting slot in the first game of the season, a 2-0 League Cup win away at Peterhead.

Roos retained that starting slot for the rest of the season, barring his time out injured.

Honoured to be named in the team of the season 👐🏽

Amazing to share it with Duuuuuuk 👏🏽 https://t.co/wHaCG0HPrd — kelle roos (@kellsroos) June 13, 2023

The influential Dons stopper made 105 saves in the Premiership last season.

Only Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw made more with the Staggies’ shotstopper racking up 125 saves, but he played seven matches more than Roos.

Roos missed two months of the season due to a thigh injury suffered in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers in January.

Dons hit slump during Roos absence

In his absence Aberdeen’s season collapsed as they suffered a succession of humiliating defeats.

Veteran Joe Lewis, the Dons number one for the previous six seasons, came in from the cold following Roos’ injury.

Lewis was in goal for the heavy losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0) plus the disastrous 1-0 Scottish defeat at sixth tier Darvel.

Aberdeen sacked boss Jim Goodwin following that disastrous run of results with Barry Robson taking on the managerial post.

Ajax keeper Jay Gorter was secured on loan from the Dutch giants until the end of the season.

Gorter played in four games, three of them victories, before Roos returned.

Netherlands U21 international Gorter has now returned to his parent club.

Roos’ early comeback from injury

Robson confirmed Roos pushed himself hard during rehab to ensure he returned from injury ahead of schedule.

When Roos did return to action after injury he came back with a bang, registering five consecutive clean sheets.

Robson said: “Kelle showed his drive and determination to come back quickly from his injury.

“He came back quicker than he should have done through hard work.”