‘Shellshocked’ Slains School parents fight council plan to reduce whole school to one class

‘Shellshocked’ parents at Slains School have slammed Aberdeenshire Council for combining the entire school into one class.

The school, at Collieston, has a roll of 24 pupils, currently in two classes – one for the younger kids, and another for the older children.

But that is set to change in August, and parents have vowed to fight what they called an ‘insulting’ decision.

It would result in a class containing kids as young as four, and as old as 11.

They accused the council of discriminating against rural schools, and said combining the school into one class will damage their kids’ education, at a time when the latest inspection report said that ‘children’s individual learning needs are not being met’.

With no public consultation and just over two weeks to challenge the decision, parents are getting ready to fight.

Meeting over future of Slains School ‘really disappointing’

They recently held a meeting with Aberdeenshire Council’s head of resources and performance, Ann-Marie Davies Macleod, and quality improvement manager Paul Rooke.

Fiona Bell, parent council chairwoman, described the meeting as ‘really disappointing’.

She said: “There was a real lack of understanding in that meeting, the parents came out shellshocked.

“What we found particularly shocking was that we were told it was our choice to put our kids in rural schools.

“It’s discrimination against rural schools and the families that use them.

“To be told that we just have to accept the little ones being put in a class with those getting ready for the academy is frankly insulting.

“It’s a blanket formula for all schools, it’s one size fits all. We’ve been told there’s no exceptions.

“It’s definitely a budgeting decision, there’s little care for the needs of the children.

“I can’t see it working.”

Decision to move to one class comes not long after damning inspection report

The November 2022 report on Slains School, which followed a visit by Education Scotland inspectors, graded the school ‘weak’ in three of four areas, including learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement.

The report called on the council to provide support to the school in order for it to improve.

Findings in the report included:

‘Children’s individual learning needs are not being met’

‘A significant number of individuals across the school are not able to access learning’

‘Children with additional support needs (ASN) are not fully included in learning’

‘There are important weaknesses in children’s attainment. Children are not making sufficient progress across the curriculum’

‘Children have insufficient opportunity to develop skills and knowledge across the curriculum’

And Fiona thinks moving to one class will see things deteriorate further.

Slains parents contacting watchdog Education Scotland

“The major concern is whether one teacher can teach the entire age range of four up to 11.

“We were told in the meeting that there are classes in other schools with 32, 33 pupils. But that’s completely different, that’s one age range.

“If this plan goes through, with the older children there just won’t be the time for the teacher to spend on them as they prepare for secondary school.

“Our roll of 24 puts us on the cusp of the 25-child maximum and the absolute limit of what is deemed manageable for one teacher.

“In light of the inspection report, it seems inconceivable that the council can consider reducing the number of staff and classes an appropriate course of action.

“We will be contacting Education Scotland to raise our concerns about the council decision with them.”

She added: “It’s a great school, and the parents are fully behind the teachers. They’ve been thrown under the bus.

“But the communication from the council has been shocking.”

‘Council wants to balance the books by closing rural schools’

Ultimately, the parent council suspect the council’s move is part of a wider plan to balance the books by closing small, rural schools.

“We think that dropping to one class will put off other parents sending their kids to the school,” said Fiona. “Which will mean the school roll will drop, risking the school closing.

“I can’t help feeling this is their overall plan.”

Largue School, which serves an area between Huntly and Turriff, was threatened with closure in April before a last-minute reprieve in the face of local uproar.

Parents there similarly accused the putting balancing its books ahead of rural children’s welfare.

The Slains School parents have vowed to continue their fight to overturn the decision, and have written to the council’s director of education Laurence Findlay.

Aberdeenshire Council responds

Aberdeenshire Council said it was ‘fully aware’ of parents’ ‘anxiety and concern’.

A spokesman said staff were undertaking significant planning and preparation ahead of the change.

The decision was made after the council “reviewed the staffing formula which allocates teaching staff to primary schools.”

He added: “This resulted in changes to the number of classes allocated to some schools across Aberdeenshire, while working in line with nationally agreed maximum class sizes.

“The head teacher, as an experienced school leader, will determine how to deploy his staffing allocation to deliver learning and teaching, meeting the needs of all learners and to progress the school’s improvement.”