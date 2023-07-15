Day to remember as Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie celebrates testimonial match against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Day to remember as Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie celebrates testimonial match against Aberdeen

The Broch stalwart's service will be recognised with a game against the Dons at Bellslea.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie is celebrating his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie is celebrating his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen

For Ryan Cowie, celebrating his testimonial will be another special memory in a storied Fraserburgh career.

The defender’s 11 years of service to the Broch will be recognised this afternoon when Aberdeen visit Bellslea (3pm).

Cowie has made 328 appearances and scored 27 goals for the Buchan side.

During that period, he’s helped Fraserburgh win six Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups, three Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields and the Breedon Highland League last year.

There have also been memorable Scottish Cup ties against the likes of Rangers and Falkirk.

The 31-year-old said: “I’m honoured to receive a testimonial and when you sign it’s not something you ever think about.

“For me it’s always just been about trying to break into the team and getting to play for the Broch.

“It’s going to be a great occasion and I’m happy that my family and friends will get that experience.

“They’ve supported me all the way through and they’re all looking forward to it.

“I’m also very grateful Aberdeen have decided to come up and support us.

“From day one at Fraserburgh, I was really impressed with the way the club’s run and how the players are looked after.

“It’s felt like a journey that I’ve been invested in and every year we’ve seen improvement and it’s felt like we were driving towards something.

Ryan Cowie, left, and team-mate Bryan Hay celebrate winning the Highland League.

“There’s always been something we’ve been aiming for and looking to improve on.

“There’s never been a period where the enjoyment has waned or my motivation has been stifled.

“Every summer I’ve been eager to go to pre-season, all my team-mates have been first-class, (and) any boys that have left I’ve been devastated to see them go.

“It’s a team that’s always been challenging for honours and that’s what you’re in football for.

“You want to be competing in finals and want to see your family happy when you win something.

“Those are moments you cherish and, as the years have gone on, we’ve managed to be involved in quite a few of those occasions – and hopefully it continues for a while yet.”

Motivation to improve

When Cowie joined Fraserburgh in 2012, he followed in the footsteps of older brothers Mark – who’s now the manager – and Dean.

But having signed with only a year of Highland League experience with Turriff United under his belt, he admits it took time to find his feet.

Cowie added: “Kris Hunter took a gamble on me taking me to Turriff from the Juniors with Longside and then he took me to Fraserburgh as well.

“I was driven to play for him and I think early on it was an eye-opener that I’d really have to improve to be at the level required.

“That was my motivation to improve, it probably took me two or three years to reach the levels required to play regularly.

Ryan Cowie, left, with brothers Mark, centre, and Dean after winning the Aberdeenshire Cup in 2015.

“Once that happened my confidence grew and playing alongside the likes of Russell McBride and Ryan Christie was a big help.

“They were first-class with me. They were beside me on the park and they guided me and really helped me.

“Then there’s other guys like Willie West and Graham Johnston that really helped me push on as well.

“Once I’d managed to get up to the level needed, if I was able to learn off them I always felt I’d a chance of doing well for the club.”