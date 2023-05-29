Fraserburgh to face Aberdeen in Ryan Cowie’s testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh to face Aberdeen in Ryan Cowie’s testimonial

The Dons will tackle the Broch at Bellslea on Saturday July 15 to mark the defender's 11 years of service.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie will have his testimonial against Aberdeen

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is thrilled his brother Ryan will be recognised with a testimonial against Aberdeen this summer.

The Broch will face the Dons at Bellslea on Saturday July 15 to mark Cowie’s 11 years of service.

During that period, the defender has made 328 appearances for the Buchan side and helped them win the Breedon Highland League, the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on six occasions and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield three times.

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie said: “It’s difficult to get these kind of games in the current climate, with the League Cup group stage in July and teams in Europe.

“This has been in the pipeline for a while, but we had to wait and see how Aberdeen’s season turned out.

“Thankfully it went well, which has allowed us to get this game pencilled in for Ryan which is brilliant for him.

“He was maybe quieter in his younger days and some maybe said he was in the shadow of Dean and myself a wee bit.

‘He’s been unselfish’

“But that’s certainly not the case now and I don’t think anybody can argue with where he is and what he’s done.

“Over the last decade or so, I think he’s in the argument when it comes to the best left-back in the Highland League.

“He does a lot of work off the park and it’s no secret how much he did when we were in lockdown, with his background in fitness and wellbeing, and he helped get everyone ready for coming back.

“Even now he’s still rattling off programmes for the younger players to give them the best chance to succeed.

“He’s been unselfish on that front. He’s done plenty for the club on the park, but also wants to help lay the foundations for the next generation to try to have the career he’s had.

“Ryan’s done wonders for me and for the club, so it’s good as a thank you that he’s getting a testimonial against one of the top sides in the country.”

There have been a spate of testimonials at Fraserburgh in recent years with the likes of Willie West, Graham Johnston, Marc Dickson, Ryan Christie, Bryan Hay and Paul Leask all being recognised.

Mark Cowie added: “In my time as manager, there’s almost been one every year, which is testament to the guys at the club.

“They come on board and buy in to what we’re trying to do, they give everything for the club and are Fraserburgh through and through.

“You can rattle off the list of legends that have had them: Willie West, Graham Johnston, Marc Dickson, Ryan Christie, Bryan Hay – the names roll of the tongue – and Ryan’s another one to add to the list that thoroughly deserves it.”

