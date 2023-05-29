Fraserburgh to face Aberdeen in Ryan Cowie’s testimonial

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is thrilled his brother Ryan will be recognised with a testimonial against Aberdeen this summer.

The Broch will face the Dons at Bellslea on Saturday July 15 to mark Cowie’s 11 years of service.

During that period, the defender has made 328 appearances for the Buchan side and helped them win the Breedon Highland League, the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on six occasions and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield three times.

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie said: “It’s difficult to get these kind of games in the current climate, with the League Cup group stage in July and teams in Europe.

“This has been in the pipeline for a while, but we had to wait and see how Aberdeen’s season turned out.

“Thankfully it went well, which has allowed us to get this game pencilled in for Ryan which is brilliant for him.

“He was maybe quieter in his younger days and some maybe said he was in the shadow of Dean and myself a wee bit.

‘He’s been unselfish’

“But that’s certainly not the case now and I don’t think anybody can argue with where he is and what he’s done.

“Over the last decade or so, I think he’s in the argument when it comes to the best left-back in the Highland League.

“He does a lot of work off the park and it’s no secret how much he did when we were in lockdown, with his background in fitness and wellbeing, and he helped get everyone ready for coming back.

“Even now he’s still rattling off programmes for the younger players to give them the best chance to succeed.

“He’s been unselfish on that front. He’s done plenty for the club on the park, but also wants to help lay the foundations for the next generation to try to have the career he’s had.

“Ryan’s done wonders for me and for the club, so it’s good as a thank you that he’s getting a testimonial against one of the top sides in the country.”

⚪️⚫️ RYAN COWIE TESTIMONIAL MATCH ⚫️⚪️ We are delighted to now be in a position to announce our opposition for Ryan's… Posted by Ryan Cowie Testimonial on Monday, 29 May 2023

There have been a spate of testimonials at Fraserburgh in recent years with the likes of Willie West, Graham Johnston, Marc Dickson, Ryan Christie, Bryan Hay and Paul Leask all being recognised.

Mark Cowie added: “In my time as manager, there’s almost been one every year, which is testament to the guys at the club.

“They come on board and buy in to what we’re trying to do, they give everything for the club and are Fraserburgh through and through.

“You can rattle off the list of legends that have had them: Willie West, Graham Johnston, Marc Dickson, Ryan Christie, Bryan Hay – the names roll of the tongue – and Ryan’s another one to add to the list that thoroughly deserves it.”