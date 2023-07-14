Aberdeen legend: ‘Dante Polvara’s a good player, there’s no question, but you have to get an opportunity’

One of the men who had a hand in “very good player” Dante Polvara’s move to Aberdeen 18 months ago thinks the new season under Barry Robson could see the American midfielder finally find his feet at Pittodrie.

Former Dons goalkeeper Bobby Clark helped the Reds fend off competition from MLS sides and Hibs to land Polvara from Georgetown University in January 2022.

Clark’s relationship with Georgetown boss George Wiese – who the Aberdeen legend coached and then employed as his assistant during his post-Pittodrie coaching career in the United States – helped pave the way for the deal.

Polvara arrived in the north-east highly rated, having won the MAC Hermann Trophy awarded to US college soccer’s best player, and with a review from college coach Wiese talking up the former New York City FC academy prospect as a complete midfielder who could create and score goals, and was physical enough to dominate the middle of the park and defend.

However, the boss who signed Polvara, Stephen Glass, soon departed Pittodrie.

And injury, as well as the Dons’ struggles for results, meant it took until the 2021/22 Premiership post-split for Polvara to see any significant action under Glass’ successor Jim Goodwin, when he made three starts in the final three bottom-six matches.

The 23-year-old’s action was even more limited last term ahead of Goodwin’s sacking. He made just one league start, in an opening day defeat to Celtic at Parkhead – a lack of game time which led to new gaffer Barry Robson allowing Polvara to leave on loan for USL Championship side Charleston Battery.

Polvara appears to have been rejuvenated by his temporary switch in his homeland.

He made 18 starts in all competitions for Charleston, scoring once and providing two assists, before going straight back into pre-season with Aberdeen, and earned rave reviews from Dons fans for his passing display in the second half of Wednesday’s 9-0 friendly win at Highland League Turriff United.

Clark is pleased to see Robson giving Polvara – who he rates highly – a chance to prove himself as the player goes into the final year of his Pittodrie deal, saying: “Dante’s a very good player – anyone who wins the Hermann Award from well over 200 (NCAA) division one universities (in the US) is.

“I think he was a little bit unlucky when he came in to Aberdeen in January 2022 that he had a double hernia surgery. He was obviously also coming in to a very new environment.

“I actually thought he did quite well at the beginning of last year when he did come in, but he was always obviously going to be a temporary player in Jim Goodwin’s mind until (Ylber) Ramadani came in (last summer).

“At that time, Dante knew he’d just be getting little bits, and the hard thing now for players who get into that situation is there’s no reserve team and it’s quite hard for them to show the coaching staff what they can do, like in my era.

“But I know he did very well when he went back to the US.

“He’s a good player, there’s no question in my mind, but you have to get an opportunity.

“The nice thing is Barry has taken him back to give him a look and hopefully it will work for him.

“He’s got a very good attitude.”

Clark thinks Polvara will have regained his confidence from his loan in the US and can make himself part of Robson’s plans for the season ahead.

The former Dons goalie says Polvara would have taken a knock to his self-belief after being treated like a “stop-gap” under Goodwin.

He said: “Barry’s done a great job, and I think he would fit in very well with Barry’s team.

“He’s got his confidence back, his fitness back, and I think the hardest thing will have been adjusting to living away from home in a foreign country.

“Confidence is a funny thing. People need some love.

“I wasn’t there, close enough, and I haven’t spoken to Dante about this, but obviously he only got few flurries (of action) at the beginning under Goodwin.”

Clark: American players like Dante are tough and technical enough for Scottish game

Clark thinks there is still an element of snobbery in Scotland about players who have come from US football – pointing to the example of former Blackburn Rovers and New Zealand captain Ryan Nelson, his former college centre-back who Scottish bosses told him wasn’t “big enough or fast enough”.

Former Don Clark refutes suggestions he has heard from some quarters Polvara’s game is not suited to the level of the Premiership adding: “I don’t think the Scottish game is much different (from US football).

“People keep saying this, but I think American players are usually tough and very technical. Dante has technical skill.

“Obviously Barry likes to play a pressing game, and I know that’s exactly the style the university he played for in America will have played, so he should adapt to that.”

While Clark thinks “it’s important fans appreciate” Polvara and was pleased to see him getting plaudits for his contribution in the friendly at Turriff, he knows there are “stiffer tests to come” for the American in both pre-season and once the competitive games start.

He hopes Polvara can prove himself and earn Robson’s confidence ahead of a season where the Dons will combine domestic action with European group stage football and will need a depth of options in the middle of the park, alongside the likes of Albanian Ramadani, skipper Graeme Shinnie and ex-Liverpool playmaker Leighton Clarkson.

Clark said: “Aberdeen need a lot of good midfielders. It’s a long season and they’ve got the European commitment up until December this year – they’ll need a lot of good players.

“Hopefully Dante is one of them.

“Nothing would make me happier than him playing for my old club.”

On Saturday, Aberdeen play their second pre-season friendly of the summer when they meet Fraserburgh in Broch full-back Ryan Cowie’s testimonial at Bellslea (3pm kick-off).