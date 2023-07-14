143 Elgin High Street: What now for the former Starbucks building?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
143 Elgin High Street: What now for the former Starbucks building?

The newly-empty high street premises has been a Wimpy, a bank and a building society in the past.

By Sean McAngus
This Elgin High Street unit is available to let and owners could consider a sale. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team
This Elgin High Street unit is available to let and owners could consider a sale. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team

The B-listed building at 143 High Street is a significant part of Moray’s biggest town centre.

Over the years, it has played many roles.

Last week, Starbucks departed the property for bigger premises across the road.

The coffee giants spent 14 years in the building.

They are now operating at 122 High Street.

Elgin Starbucks has a new home. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson

On the market….

Now the ground floor unit is on the market with an annual rent of £30,000 plus VAT.

Shepherd Commercial is advertising the unit to let on behalf of the building’s owner firm Povey Properties.

It has also emerged the English company may consider a sale.

Here are three past uses of the building.  Also, what the future may hold for it.

Picture of the 143 High Street building when it was home to Starbucks.

Wimpy

Long before the likes of McDonald’s and Burger King cornered the market in Scotland, there was burger chain Wimpy.

It offered Scots their first mass-produced taste of American-style fast food.

Picture of the original Wimpy which was located elsewhere on the Elgin High Street.

In 1993, a Wimpy franchise opened up at 143 High Street.

It wasn’t open for long before it became fast food chain Bytes.

Old Wimpy menu.

Lynne Garrick recalled: “I worked there when I left school when it was a Wimpy franchise.

“Then it changed to Bytes when McDonalds came to Elgin.

“As you couldn’t put on offers outside the Wimpy deals.

“They decided to start their own company.

“I worked there until 2001.”

Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss

Royal Bank Of Scotland

It was once home to the Royal Bank Of Scotland. Image: DC Thomson/ Archives

The building at 143 High Street was once the central branch of the Royal Bank Of Scotland in Elgin.

It was operating in the days when the bank giants had two branches on Elgin High Street.

The branch was shut down in the eighties.

Bristol and West Building Society

The Elgin town centre back in the day with  143 High Street building in site.

This building also used to be home to Bristol and West Building Society.

In 1992, the firm decided to let or sell all its Scottish branches apart from the Edinburgh one.

News of the firm selling the building. Image:DC Thomson/ Archives

This building has been visited by many people over the years for different purposes.

Other uses of the building include H Samuels and Black’s Morayshire Directory.

What is next for the Elgin High Street building?

The estate agents believe the existing Starbucks corporate layout may suit cafe, restaurant or retail uses.

Meanwhile, some locals have suggested it will be best suited for another chain.

Elgin High Street.  Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

We asked Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter what he thought.

He told us: “In recent years, the growth in speciality shops and food and drink in Elgin shows there is potential for the building to use for those purposes.”

Councillor Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

He is hoping the unit can be filled quickly.

Mr Leadbitter added: “Hopefully, this unit isn’t on the market for long.”

“Smaller units get snapped up quicker.

“One example is the Deli Next Door who moved quickly into the former home of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill.”

The Future of Elgin

