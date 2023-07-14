143 Elgin High Street: What now for the former Starbucks building?

The B-listed building at 143 High Street is a significant part of Moray’s biggest town centre.

Over the years, it has played many roles.

Last week, Starbucks departed the property for bigger premises across the road.

The coffee giants spent 14 years in the building.

They are now operating at 122 High Street.

On the market….

Now the ground floor unit is on the market with an annual rent of £30,000 plus VAT.

Shepherd Commercial is advertising the unit to let on behalf of the building’s owner firm Povey Properties.

It has also emerged the English company may consider a sale.

Here are three past uses of the building. Also, what the future may hold for it.

Wimpy

Long before the likes of McDonald’s and Burger King cornered the market in Scotland, there was burger chain Wimpy.

It offered Scots their first mass-produced taste of American-style fast food.

In 1993, a Wimpy franchise opened up at 143 High Street.

It wasn’t open for long before it became fast food chain Bytes.

Lynne Garrick recalled: “I worked there when I left school when it was a Wimpy franchise.

“Then it changed to Bytes when McDonalds came to Elgin.

“As you couldn’t put on offers outside the Wimpy deals.

“They decided to start their own company.

“I worked there until 2001.”

Royal Bank Of Scotland

The building at 143 High Street was once the central branch of the Royal Bank Of Scotland in Elgin.

It was operating in the days when the bank giants had two branches on Elgin High Street.

The branch was shut down in the eighties.

Bristol and West Building Society

This building also used to be home to Bristol and West Building Society.

In 1992, the firm decided to let or sell all its Scottish branches apart from the Edinburgh one.

This building has been visited by many people over the years for different purposes.

Other uses of the building include H Samuels and Black’s Morayshire Directory.

What is next for the Elgin High Street building?

The estate agents believe the existing Starbucks corporate layout may suit cafe, restaurant or retail uses.

Meanwhile, some locals have suggested it will be best suited for another chain.

We asked Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter what he thought.

He told us: “In recent years, the growth in speciality shops and food and drink in Elgin shows there is potential for the building to use for those purposes.”

He is hoping the unit can be filled quickly.

Mr Leadbitter added: “Hopefully, this unit isn’t on the market for long.”

“Smaller units get snapped up quicker.

“One example is the Deli Next Door who moved quickly into the former home of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill.”