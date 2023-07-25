Exclusive: Slobodan Rubezic to Aberdeen latest – as former Novi Pazar head coach gives towering Serbian centre-back glowing review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Slobodan Rubezic to Aberdeen latest – as former Novi Pazar head coach gives towering Serbian centre-back glowing review

The Dons and expected signing Rubezic are waiting for the green light from the Home Office so the defender can travel to the UK.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.
Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

Aberdeen’s expected transfer capture of FK Novi Pazar centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is being stalled by Home Office red tape – with the towering Serbian’s former head coach saying he is “ripe” for a move to Scotland.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed last Tuesday the Dons are confident they have fought off several European rivals to land the 6ft 4in defender from the Serbian SuperLiga club, and will pay a significant six-figure fee upfront for the 23-year-old.

Aberdeen remain assured the right-footed stopper will be their player next season.

However, Rubezic has stayed put in his homeland and continued to train with Novi Pazar while he and the Reds await Home Office visa clearance.

This is required for the centre-back to travel to the UK for a medical and the other necessary steps to progress his summer switch.

Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic in pre-season training with FK Novi Pazar. Image: FK Novi Pazar.
Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic in pre-season training with FK Novi Pazar. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

It is unclear how long the Home Office green light will take, but Aberdeen have recent experience of weeks-long waits for visas affecting their recruitment from Balkan countries.

Last summer, having completed their medicals and penned Dons deals before stepping foot in the UK, Albanian midfielder Ylber Ramadani and then North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski – both bought from Hungary’s MTK Budapest – were left in limbo for extended periods due to visa delays.

Both ended up being forced to wait weeks before they could link up with their new team-mates in Scotland and get their Aberdeen careers under way.

Former manager Stankovic outlines Aberdeen target Rubezic’s ‘phenomenal’ character

Meanwhile, former Novi Pazar boss Aleksandar Stankovic has told the P&J he thinks Rubezic is “ripe” for a move to Scottish football.

Stankovic took over at Novi Pazar in mid-December last year, and had the team sixth in the Serbian top-flight – their eventual finishing position – before parting ways with the club in mid-March.

Rubezic played the entirety of the eight league matches Stankovic oversaw – and his ex-gaffer is therefore well-placed to give an assessment of the player.

“I think he is the right player for Aberdeen and the style of play Scotland is known for,” Stankovic said. “He is ripe for a step forward in his career, will cope well with the demands of the new club and be a reinforcement for Aberdeen.”

Stankovic was quick to highlight Rubezic’s “phenomenal” character and maturity, despite his relatively young age, adding: “Above all, he has the character of a winner. It is extremely strong and durable.

“He has a clear ambition, and is a player with attitude in the locker room.

“He’s extremely dedicated and professional on the field and in every training session.

“He has a winner’s instinct.”

Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

In terms of Rubezic’s physical and footballing abilities, Stankovic described the former FK Vojvodina and FK Cukaricki youth player as strong in both tackling and in aerial battles, due to his stature and jumping ability.

During Stankovic’s Novi Pazar tenure, according to his former head coach, Rubezic put in his best performances as the right central defender in a back four.

However, in what was a break-out campaign for Rubezic, he also lined up in the central role in a back three – the shape preferred by Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

Stankovic said: “He kept the spaces behind the team-mates next to him well.”

Asked to pinpoint the areas for improvement in Rubezic’s game, Stankovic – who bossed FK Bezanija and FK Metalac in the Serbian second-tier, as well as FK Radnicki Nis in the top-flight before his spell in charge at Novi Pazar, added: “I will tell you what I also told him when I was in Novi Pazar.

“These are the details he has to work on every day – he has to keep his focus all the time during the games, to remain concentrated and calm in certain moments of the game.  To implement only those things that the coaches ask of him and he will always be at a good level.”