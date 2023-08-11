‘There’s no point turning up if we don’t want to win’ – Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin’s rallying call ahead of Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘There’s no point turning up if we don’t want to win’ – Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin’s rallying call ahead of Celtic clash

Right-back Devlin insists Aberdeen's summer recruitment was geared towards building an "attacking, aggressive, front foot" team... and they aim to deliver that against Celtic on Sunday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin pictured beside Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin pictured beside Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin warned there’s no point turning up against Celtic unless you’re going all out to win.

Playing for a draw or “parking the bus” isn’t in the summer signing’s vocabulary.

The right-back moved to Pittodrie this summer to win games and trophies – and that includes overcoming Premiership champions Celtic.

Devlin asks, if you aren’t gunning for victory in every match, what’s the point in playing?

The 29-year-old believes supporters need to see attacking intent from the Dons – and aims to deliver against the Hoops at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Nicky Devlin at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw at former club Livingston. Image: SNS.

He said: “Supporters need something and and we will go in and try to win the game.

“There’s no point in us turning up on Sunday if we don’t want to win.

“We’ll need to be at and make it uncomfortable for Celtic.

“We need to do that from the first to the last minute.

“If we can do that then the supporters will get on board and hopefully push us through.”

‘Play forward and at a fast tempo’

Aberdeen failed to register a single shot on target when drawing 0-0 at Livingston in the opening game of the season.

Devlin says that lack of attacking intent was an aberration.

He insists manager Robson recruited in the summer window to play a high tempo, aggressive, attacking game.

That is what they aim to produce against Celtic in a bid to end a five-year win drought against the Parkhead club.

He said: “We have to play the way the manager has recruited.

“He wants us to play forward and at a fast tempo.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin in action against Fraserburgh in a pre-season friendly. Image: Shutterstock.

“The big thing the manager stressed is that he brought in players to play that way and not to sit behind the ball for the opposition to score against us.

“We have players who want to play on the front foot and want to be aggressive.

“Players who want to win the ball back and to play

“Regardless of the XI the manager picks, we all buy into the way he wants to do things.

“That will be important on Sunday.”

Opportunity for for rebuilt Aberdeen to prove a point

The clash against Celtic will mark the home debut for summer signings like former Livingston captain Devlin.

Aberdeen boss Robson has signed nine players in a summer transfer window rebuild.

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry was secured on a three-year deal on Friday from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

Devlin reckons facing the reigning Premiership champions is an ideal opportunity for the new-look Dons to lay down a marker for the season.

James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “Pittodrie will be close to a full house.

“It’s the perfect way to go and prove yourself to everybody and to prove ourselves as a team at the start of the season.

“It is an opportunity to show everybody what we are about this year.

“Celtic were the best team in the league last season.

“We can see where we are just now, but both teams will improve as the season goes on.

“It will be the first time for me at Pittodrie in the red strip, so I am looking forward to it.

“When you play the best teams that is where you can test yourself individually as a team and collectively.

“We feel like we are in a good place and were disappointed with the result (0-0 at Livingston) on Saturday.

“The confidence is still high and we feel we can go and get a result and that is what we were looking to do.”

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson and Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin in action. Image: SNS

Importance of not ‘switching off’

While Aberdeen are determined to show their attacking intent, Devlin insists they must be equally switched on defensively.

He said: “Celtic wait for a moment when you switch off or don’t concentrate.

“That is when they punish you.

“You need everyone involved to be nine out of 10 and that includes guys coming off the bench.

“You need to perform.”

The return of the Pittodrie roar

Devlin has experienced Pittodrie many times as a visiting opponent.

He noticed a major change in the Dons at the stadium following the appointment of Robson as manager in late January.

The defender reckons the Red Army’s backing will be key against Celtic.

He said: “I saw such a difference at Pittodrie from when we played Aberdeen at the start of last season to when we played them again at the end.

“It was difficult.

“We lost 1-0 (Livingston), but it almost felt like in that second game we were never really getting back into it.

“Pittodrie played a big part in that.

Aberdeen supporters at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

“It is a difficult place if you are an opposition team to get things going.

“Especially when the fans are backing the home side and the team was also giving them something back like they did last season.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster looking forward to first taste of SWPL action
James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Boss Barry Robson vows to deliver enough signings to ensure Aberdeen's Euro bid does…
New Aberdeen signing Slobodan Rubezic in action on his debut against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Rebuilt Aberdeen can deliver statement of intent against Celtic
Shay Logan in action for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's 2014 League Cup-winning right-back Shay Logan retires from professional football
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen confirm James McGarry signing - as left-back expected to land in north-east this…
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Barry Robson calls for Aberdeen to be 'aggressive' in bid to end five-year win…
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a 2021 European qualifier at Pittodrie.
BK Hacken move closer to securing Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen after first-leg…
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen's B team against Brora Rangers last midweek. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeen confirm left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Partick Thistle on loan
James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Barry Robson reveals 'lot of calls' to assess Aberdeen transfer targets' mentality
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident of signing Ylber Ramadani replacement

Conversation