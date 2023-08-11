‘There’s no point turning up if we don’t want to win’ – Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin’s rallying call ahead of Celtic clash

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin warned there’s no point turning up against Celtic unless you’re going all out to win.

Playing for a draw or “parking the bus” isn’t in the summer signing’s vocabulary.

The right-back moved to Pittodrie this summer to win games and trophies – and that includes overcoming Premiership champions Celtic.

Devlin asks, if you aren’t gunning for victory in every match, what’s the point in playing?

The 29-year-old believes supporters need to see attacking intent from the Dons – and aims to deliver against the Hoops at Pittodrie on Sunday.

He said: “Supporters need something and and we will go in and try to win the game.

“There’s no point in us turning up on Sunday if we don’t want to win.

“We’ll need to be at and make it uncomfortable for Celtic.

“We need to do that from the first to the last minute.

“If we can do that then the supporters will get on board and hopefully push us through.”

‘Play forward and at a fast tempo’

Aberdeen failed to register a single shot on target when drawing 0-0 at Livingston in the opening game of the season.

Devlin says that lack of attacking intent was an aberration.

He insists manager Robson recruited in the summer window to play a high tempo, aggressive, attacking game.

That is what they aim to produce against Celtic in a bid to end a five-year win drought against the Parkhead club.

He said: “We have to play the way the manager has recruited.

“He wants us to play forward and at a fast tempo.

“The big thing the manager stressed is that he brought in players to play that way and not to sit behind the ball for the opposition to score against us.

“We have players who want to play on the front foot and want to be aggressive.

“Players who want to win the ball back and to play

“Regardless of the XI the manager picks, we all buy into the way he wants to do things.

“That will be important on Sunday.”

Opportunity for for rebuilt Aberdeen to prove a point

The clash against Celtic will mark the home debut for summer signings like former Livingston captain Devlin.

Aberdeen boss Robson has signed nine players in a summer transfer window rebuild.

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry was secured on a three-year deal on Friday from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

Devlin reckons facing the reigning Premiership champions is an ideal opportunity for the new-look Dons to lay down a marker for the season.

He said: “Pittodrie will be close to a full house.

“It’s the perfect way to go and prove yourself to everybody and to prove ourselves as a team at the start of the season.

“It is an opportunity to show everybody what we are about this year.

“Celtic were the best team in the league last season.

“We can see where we are just now, but both teams will improve as the season goes on.

“It will be the first time for me at Pittodrie in the red strip, so I am looking forward to it.

“When you play the best teams that is where you can test yourself individually as a team and collectively.

“We feel like we are in a good place and were disappointed with the result (0-0 at Livingston) on Saturday.

“The confidence is still high and we feel we can go and get a result and that is what we were looking to do.”

Importance of not ‘switching off’

While Aberdeen are determined to show their attacking intent, Devlin insists they must be equally switched on defensively.

He said: “Celtic wait for a moment when you switch off or don’t concentrate.

“That is when they punish you.

“You need everyone involved to be nine out of 10 and that includes guys coming off the bench.

“You need to perform.”

The return of the Pittodrie roar

Devlin has experienced Pittodrie many times as a visiting opponent.

He noticed a major change in the Dons at the stadium following the appointment of Robson as manager in late January.

The defender reckons the Red Army’s backing will be key against Celtic.

He said: “I saw such a difference at Pittodrie from when we played Aberdeen at the start of last season to when we played them again at the end.

“It was difficult.

“We lost 1-0 (Livingston), but it almost felt like in that second game we were never really getting back into it.

“Pittodrie played a big part in that.

“It is a difficult place if you are an opposition team to get things going.

“Especially when the fans are backing the home side and the team was also giving them something back like they did last season.”