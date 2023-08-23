‘We all have each other’s backs’ – Jonny Hayes insists Aberdeen team unity will be key to Europa League group stage bid

Veteran Jonny Hayes is confident the camaraderie fostered by boss Barry Robson will be key to Aberdeen’s Europa League group stage bid.

Aberdeen will face Swedish side BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first leg in Gothenburg on Thursday.

At stake in the two-legged clash is a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

Boss Robson performed a squad rebuild this summer with more additions still to arrive before the transfer window closes.

Wing-back Hayes says Robson has instilled a unified atmosphere at Pittodrie where players “all have each other’s backs” on and off the pitch.

The 36-year-old reckons that team spirit has ensured the new signings have settled in quickly, eradicating any potential negative impact from a squad upheaval.

Hayes is confident the new-look Dons are ready for the battle to qualify for the Europa League groups.

He said: “We all have each other’s backs at this club.

“We press together, defend together, attack together and put our bodies on the line.

“The way we play shows the camaraderie that is there both on and off the park.

“That camaraderie has helped the new signings settle in and we will be more than ready for the play-offs.

“We have that dressing room team spirit and the manager understands the importance of that.

“The manager has played for a number of teams and knows how vital it is to have players in there that make new signings feel welcome.”

Aberdeen will ‘attack as a unit’

The Dons previously played BK Hacken in the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round in 2021.

Aberdeen triumphed 5-1 at Pittodrie in the first leg before losing 2-0 in Sweden.

Hayes played in those matches.

However, BK Hacken are a completely different proposition from two years ago having won the Swedish title in 2022.

They are also in a title race this season and sit second in the Allsvenskan, just one point behind leaders IF Eflsborg after 20 games.

Aberdeen are also transformed, with boss Robson masterminding a turnaround in fortunes at the club in the second half of last season.

He inherited a team in the Premiership bottom six, demoralised after a damaging run of defeats under former boss Jim Goodwin.

Under Robson, the Reds ascended up the table to finish third and secure European qualification.

However, Hayes insists it is difficult to compare Aberdeen of last season to the rebuilt squad.

He said: “Every team is different so it is always going to be hard to compare teams even from six or even three months ago.

“There are different players with a different way of playing.

“We know how we want to play.

“Sometimes we give up a bit of territory and a bit of possession, but we know we can hunt in packs to get it back.

“We can attack at pace and expose opposition.

“You can see when we attack the speed, we play the game and we attack as a unit.

“The organisation is behind that as well, as players all know their roles within the team.”

Hayes’ focuses on winning mentality

The pressure is on Aberdeen to at least match last season’s third-placed finish in the Premiership under boss Robson.

This season the Dons will also have to balance domestic commitments with competing in Europe.

Aberdeen are in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007.

Should Aberdeen beat Hacken in the play-offs, they will qualify for the Europa League group stages.

But if they lose the play-off, Aberdeen will drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

Wing-back Hayes insists Aberdeen approach every game with the desire to win – regardless of the opposition.

Otherwise, he says “what’s the point in playing football?”

Asked what the targets are for this season, Hayes said: “To win every single game.

“If you don’t go out to try to win every single game, what’s the point in going out to play football?

“I know it is unrealistic, but for me I go in to win every single game and every single competition I’m involved in.

“If you fall short, you fall short.”