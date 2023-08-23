‘We all have each other’s backs’ – Jonny Hayes insists Aberdeen team unity will be key to Europa League group stage bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We all have each other’s backs’ – Jonny Hayes insists Aberdeen team unity will be key to Europa League group stage bid

Hayes believes the team spirit fostered at Pittodrie by manager Barry Robson has allowed the Dons' summer signings to integrate seamlessly into the squad ahead of the Euro campaign.

By Sean Wallace
Jonny Hayes clapping his hands on the pitch
Aberdeen wing-back Jonny Hayes in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock

Veteran Jonny Hayes is confident the camaraderie fostered by boss Barry Robson will be key to Aberdeen’s Europa League group stage bid.

Aberdeen will face Swedish side BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first leg in Gothenburg on Thursday.

At stake in the two-legged clash is a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

Boss Robson performed a squad rebuild this summer with more additions still to arrive before the transfer window closes.

Wing-back Hayes says Robson has instilled a unified atmosphere at Pittodrie where players “all have each other’s backs” on and off the pitch.

The 36-year-old reckons that team spirit has ensured the new signings have settled in quickly, eradicating any potential negative impact from a squad upheaval.

Hayes is confident the new-look Dons are ready for the battle to qualify for the Europa League groups.

He said: “We all have each other’s backs at this club.

“We press together, defend together, attack together and put our bodies on the line.

“The way we play shows the camaraderie that is there both on and off the park.

“That camaraderie has helped the new signings settle in and we will be more than ready for the play-offs.

“We have that dressing room team spirit and the manager understands the importance of that.

“The manager has played for a number of teams and knows how vital it is to have players in there that make new signings feel welcome.”

Aberdeen will ‘attack as a unit’

The Dons previously played BK Hacken in the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round in 2021.

Aberdeen triumphed 5-1 at Pittodrie in the first leg before losing 2-0 in Sweden.

Hayes played in those matches.

However, BK Hacken are a completely different proposition from two years ago having won the Swedish title in 2022.

They are also in a title race this season and sit second in the Allsvenskan, just one point behind leaders IF Eflsborg after 20 games.

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes during a Europa Conference League Qualifier against BK Hacken
Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (centre) competes with Patrik Walemark during a Europa Conference Qualifier against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen are also transformed, with boss Robson masterminding a turnaround in fortunes at the club in the second half of last season.

He inherited a team in the Premiership bottom six, demoralised after a damaging run of defeats under former boss Jim Goodwin.

Under Robson, the Reds ascended up the table to finish third and secure European qualification.

However, Hayes insists it is difficult to compare Aberdeen of last season to the rebuilt squad.

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes with captain Graeme Shinnie
Aberdeen veteran Jonny Hayes (left) with captain Graeme Shinnie during a training session. Image: SNS.

He said: “Every team is different so it is always going to be hard to compare teams even from six or even three months ago.

“There are different players with a different way of playing.

“We know how we want to play.

“Sometimes we give up a bit of territory and a bit of possession, but we know we can hunt in packs to get it back.

“We can attack at pace and expose opposition.

“You can see when we attack the speed, we play the game and we attack as a unit.

“The organisation is behind that as well, as players all know their roles within the team.”

Hayes in action on the pitch
Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes goes past Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour in a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

Hayes’ focuses on winning mentality

The pressure is on Aberdeen to at least match last season’s third-placed finish in the Premiership under boss Robson.

This season the Dons will also have to balance domestic commitments with competing in Europe.

Aberdeen are in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007.

Should Aberdeen beat Hacken in the play-offs, they will qualify for the Europa League group stages.

But if they lose the play-off, Aberdeen will drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

Wing-back Hayes insists Aberdeen approach every game with the desire to win – regardless of the opposition.

Otherwise, he says “what’s the point in playing football?”

Jonny Hayes training for Aberdeen
Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Asked what the targets are for this season, Hayes said: “To win every single game.

“If you don’t go out to try to win every single game, what’s the point in going out to play football?

“I know it is unrealistic, but for me I go in to win every single game and every single competition I’m involved in.

“If you fall short, you fall short.”

Conversation