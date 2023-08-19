Fan view: Leighton Clarkson’s latest stunner for Aberdeen proved to be very important one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Leighton Clarkson’s latest stunner for Aberdeen proved to be very important one

Clarkson's goal ended up being the difference between the Dons and Stirling Albion - sealing the Reds' Viaplay Cup progress.

Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson doesnâ€™t do average goals.

For a player who has barely started filling his scoring account, a frightening proportion of them are ones Aberdeen fans could draw from memory.

His first as a permanent member of the team was no exception – and in the end it would prove to be as important as it was eyecatching.

As Clarkson blasted home, it felt as if he had burst Stirlingâ€™s bubble as much as their net. He surely would not have suspected that his strike, by the width of the crossbar, would ultimately prove to be all that separated the sides.

The understatedly impish grin of Clarksonâ€™s goal celebration was exactly the one with which he greeted his late scoreline glosser in Annan at this stage last season.

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen at Forthbank. Image: Shutterstock.

But this was no tying of loose ends after a mighty struggle. Indeed, it was the critical second which had been missing at Galabank, and whose absence had directly caused the desperate panic into which that evening dissolved.

Not to say it completely smoothed the waters at Forthbank, of course.

Even with that extended cushion, the Dons still managed to make life somewhat stressful, against opponents who brought 10 times more to the fight than when they were routed in the same fixture 13 months ago.

But the second goal did its job, and as Aberdeen now head off to enter Europe – passing regretful Rosenborg and Luzern in the doorway – it provided a further timely reminder forging onwards while holding the advantage is almost always preferable to working from the assumption that enough has already been done.

Barry Robsonâ€™s team selection said loudly he did not countenance a further post-Darvel cup catastrophe.

With so little to spare in the final reckoning, he will be very glad of his approach.

