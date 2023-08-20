Burghead cottage to become coffee shop, new life for Elgin ‘Beatles building’ and new signs for Elgin pub

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications to Moray Council.

Officials have granted approval for the transformation of an Elgin building with links to music royalty into accommodation.

Meanwhile, a vacant cottage in Burghead will be given new life.

A hotel currently being used to house asylum seekers has had a certificate of lawfulness refused and has been instructed to apply for retrospective planning permission.

First, let’s take a look at the new signs proposed for an Elgin pub.

SUBMITTED: New signs for pub

New signs are proposed at an Elgin pub.

Ashleigh Signs Limited has submitted the application on the behalf of pub and brewing company Greene King.

The firm aims to install three projecting signs, two fascia signs, one door plaque, and a corex sign at The Granary, located at 14-18 Thunderton Place.

Additionally, they are planning to install eight wall lights and six floodlights.

This proposal coincides with a major refurbishment currently under way at the pub.

APPROVED: New purpose for building with ties to music royalty

An Elgin building, which once housed the office of the showbiz agent who brought the Beatles to town, will be transformed into accommodation.

Albert Bonici, who brought The Fab Four to Elgin on the cusp of their fame in early 1963, will never be forgotten.

His office was located on the top floor of Little Cross House on South College Street.

Now, Hanson and Robertson Insurance Services will convert ground floor offices into a new apartment in Elgin town centre.

The business has also been granted a House of Multiple Occupation licence.

Wittets Architects represented the applicant in the change of use application.

Two bedrooms will be created, along with a shared kitchen lounge area and a shower room.

APPROVED: New life for disused Burghead cottage

A disused cottage will be transformed into a takeaway coffee shop in Burghead.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited represented Elaine Sutherland in the application for the change of use of the Cable Cottage on Bridge Street.

The cottage is currently vacant, with its windows boarded up.

It was last used as a house.

Now, new life will be given to the building.

What will be the changes to the building?

The exterior of the building will feature new cladding and fascias, and a window will be replaced with a serving hatch.

Parking is situated to the north of the building.

Meanwhile, planning officials have established a few conditions with the agents regarding noise and odour in the area.

No food will be cooked on the premises, and the operating hours will be limited to between 10 am and 10 pm.

A previous proposal by a different applicant was granted planning permission to turn the cottage into a bistro and cafe. This was approved back in 2000 and included a public toilet block.

REFUSED: Eight Acres Hotel

Meanwhile, there are some technical requirements for Elgin’s Eight Acres Hotel and in relation to the asylum seekers staying there.

Moray Council has refused Eight Acres Hotel’s application for a certificate of lawfulness.

It comes as planning chiefs have determined retrospective planning permission is required for the change of the use.

The hotel on Morriston Road is currently being used by the Home Office to provide accommodation for people awaiting the outcome of asylum applications.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The rejection of the Certificate of Lawfulness application by Moray Council is solely a procedural matter about need for planning permission.

“This process does not assess the planning merits of whether or not such use is acceptable, and this would be considered under any future planning application if submitted.

“The applicant now has a right to appeal the decision on the certificate of lawful use, or they could apply for planning permission in the usual way for a change of use from the current designation as a hotel.”

