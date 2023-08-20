Burghead cottage to become coffee shop, new life for Elgin ‘Beatles building’ and new signs for Elgin pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burghead cottage to become coffee shop, new life for Elgin 'Beatles building' and new signs for Elgin pub

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
New life will be given to former cottage in Burghead.
Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications to Moray Council.

Officials have granted approval for the transformation of an Elgin building with links to music royalty into accommodation.

Meanwhile, a vacant cottage in Burghead will be given new life.

A hotel currently being used to house asylum seekers has had a certificate of lawfulness refused and has been instructed to apply for retrospective planning permission.

First, let’s take a look at the new signs proposed for an Elgin pub.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New signs for pub

New signs are proposed at an Elgin pub.

Ashleigh Signs Limited has submitted the application on the behalf of pub and brewing company Greene King.

A drawing gives an impression of the building with the new signage.

The firm aims to install three projecting signs, two fascia signs, one door plaque, and a corex sign at The Granary, located at 14-18 Thunderton Place.

Additionally, they are planning to install eight wall lights and six floodlights.

This proposal coincides with a major refurbishment currently under way at the pub.

APPROVED: New purpose for building with ties to music royalty

An Elgin building, which once housed the office of the showbiz agent who brought the Beatles to town, will be transformed into accommodation.

Albert Bonici, who brought The Fab Four to Elgin on the cusp of their fame in early 1963, will never be forgotten.

His office was located on the top floor of Little Cross House on South College Street.

Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici used to have an office in this building.

Now, Hanson and Robertson Insurance Services will convert ground floor offices into a new apartment in Elgin town centre.

The business has also been granted a House of Multiple Occupation licence.

Wittets Architects represented the applicant in the change of use application.

Two bedrooms will be created, along with a shared kitchen lounge area and a shower room.

APPROVED: New life for disused Burghead cottage

Cable Cottage. Image: Google Maps.

A disused cottage will be transformed into a takeaway coffee shop in Burghead.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited represented Elaine Sutherland in the application for the change of use of the Cable Cottage on Bridge Street.

The cottage is currently vacant, with its windows boarded up.

It was last used as a house.

Now, new life will be given to the building.

Floor plan for the coffee takeaway shop in Burghead.

What will be the changes to the building?

The exterior of the building will feature new cladding and fascias, and a window will be replaced with a serving hatch.

Parking is situated to the north of the building.

Meanwhile, planning officials have established a few conditions with the agents regarding noise and odour in the area.

No food will be cooked on the premises, and the operating hours will be limited to  between 10 am and 10 pm.

Drawing impression of the takeaway coffee shop.

A previous proposal by a different applicant was granted planning permission to turn the cottage into a bistro and cafe. This was approved back in 2000 and included a public toilet block.

REFUSED: Eight Acres Hotel

Front sign of Eight Acres hotel.
The Eight Acres hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, there are some technical requirements for Elgin’s Eight Acres Hotel and in relation to the asylum seekers staying there.

Moray Council has refused Eight Acres Hotel’s application for a certificate of lawfulness.

It comes as planning chiefs have determined retrospective planning permission is required for the change of the use.

The hotel on Morriston Road is currently being used by the Home Office to provide accommodation for people awaiting the outcome of asylum applications.

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The rejection of the Certificate of Lawfulness application by Moray Council is solely a procedural matter about need for planning permission.

“This process does not assess the planning merits of whether or not such use is acceptable, and this would be considered under any future planning application if submitted.

“The applicant now has a right to appeal the decision on the certificate of lawful use, or they could apply for planning permission in the usual way for a change of use from the current designation as a hotel.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

Conversation