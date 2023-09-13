Aberdeen manager Barry Robson vows Shayden Morris can bounce back from injury setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson vows Shayden Morris can bounce back from injury setback

Winger set to miss up to three months due to second major hamstring tear in a year.

By Paul Third
Shayden Morris will miss 10 weeks due to a hamstring tear. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has told Shayden Morris he will get the winger back to his best for the second time following the player’s latest injury setback.

Morris, who missed four months of last season with a hamstring tear, has undergone surgery after suffering another serious tear in his other leg, and faces up to three months on the sidelines.

Robson said: “It’s the exact same injury as he had but it’s the other hamstring and we wonder if it is a genetic thing.

“What I’ve said to him is ‘we got you flying after the last one and we’ll get you back to that.’

“It’s frustrating as a team as he was performing well but hopefully the kid will be okay.

“He was so important for us.

“When you play in different positions you have ideas of how you can use a player and we had a plan for him but he has ended up hurting himself.”

The loss of the Englishman, who suffered the injury after coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat to Hibernian before the international break, is a blow for the Dons boss on the eve of the club’s Conference League group stage campaign.

The Aberdeen manager said: “It’s a bad one for Shayden and it looks like it will be 10 weeks.

“He has an operation yesterday and it’s frustrating. You could see how well he’s done since the start of the season for us.

“We made the change at half-time against Hibs and it was always the plan as we knew he could hurt them so it’s frustrating to lose him.”

Dons defence train together for first time

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen trained with new team-mate Stefan Gartenmann for the first time on Wednesday. Image: SNS.

While the Morris injury is a setback for the Dons, boss Robson was pleased to finally get his squad together following the international break.

Bojan Miovski, who was on duty with North Macedonia is due back today but the other internationals all reported for duty at Cormack Park on Wednesday.

The Dons boss said: “Duk, Richard Jensen, Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan got back yesterday.

“Jamie McGrath got back on Monday night so there goes the plan of working with the team during the international break.

“When you sign new players and you are losing internationals you hope they perform well and don’t pick up any injuries.

“Today was the first training session we’ve had with all our defenders together and we’re what, 11 weeks into the season?

“Stefan Gartenmann met Richard Jensen for the first time today so it was nice to get them out together on the training pitch.

“We knew this would happen. I’ve said we’re building a new squad, we didn’t want too many loans and it would take time as everyone was coming in at different times.

“Everything isn’t done in one window.

“We’ve signed players at a good age and now we’re in Europe and the league and cup, we’re going to be fighting on three fronts but that’s where we want to be.

“We’ve got strength in depth but we’re going to need that. Some of the top teams operate with 26 or 27 players.

“We’ve got a good core group of just over 20 outfield players.

“It’s good we’re as strong as we can be but we just have to hope we can stay clear of any more injuries and everyone stays fit.”

Scandinavian duo’s experience will be key for defence

Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson is delighted to have Gartenmann and Jensen together in the squad for the first time and believes the experience of the Scandinavians will be important in the weeks and months ahead.

Captain Graeme Shinnie plays the role of senior pro in the midfield and the Dons boss insists having leaders throughout the team is important not just for the team as a whole but also for the younger players’ development.

The Dons boss said: “Stefan is a man. When you have got players like Jack MacKenzie and Slobodan Rubezic, who are still young, Richard and Stefan are both calm, experienced guys who can help them.

“It’s the same in the midfield where we have Leighton Clarkson, Ryan Duncan and Connor Barron. Graeme Shinnie and Jamie McGrath can help them.

“In terms of our strikers they are all quite young but Bojan and Duk are internationals.

“Rubezic will be a really good player but he needs men to help him and Shinnie can do the same for the other midfielders. That’s what we’re trying to build here.”

Slobodan Rubezic. Image: Shutterstock

Rubezic endured a tough afternoon in his last outing, picking up a booking before being replaced at the interval by Morris.

But the Dons boss insists the central defender will learn from the experience.

He said: “Ruby’s young, I’ve been there myself. He is the type of player who wants to give you, as his quote was ‘300%.’

“He’s a talented kid with a bright future in the game who wants to do well for Aberdeen. I love that sort of player.

“That’s why experienced guys can help these players.”

Ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper Peter Kjaer believes Stefan Gartenmann can be a ‘perfect fit for the Scottish Premiership’

Conversation