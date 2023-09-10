Long wait was worth it for Aberdeen’s new recruit Stefan Gartenmann

Patience has paid off for defender Stefan Gartenmann after finally arriving at Aberdeen.

The defender was a deadline day signing for the Dons on September 1 but the 26 year-old Dane has revealed his wait to make the move to Pittodrie has been a long one.

Gartenmann, who will spend the season on loan from Midtjylland, is delighted to have finally made the move to Scotland.

He told Red TV: “I heard of Aberdeen’s interest several months ago. We’ve stayed in contact but it’s not easy to make a deal.

“From the first time I heard of it I felt excited about the club and when I spoke to the people at the club it seemed as if they really wanted me and that gives you an extra motivation to come.

“I wanted something different. I’ve played in the Danish league for many years and felt I needed a new breath of air.

“I’m happy to be here. It’s been a busy few days but I’m finally here, I’ve met the lads and I’m excited to get started.

“It’s been very busy and very stressful but the thing is, I’m at Aberdeen so the busy hours were worthwhile.”

New challenge appeals to Danish defender

Stefan Gartenmann has tonight joined the Dons on a season long loan from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 1, 2023

Gartenmann was eager to sample a new experience after spending all of his senior career in his homeland.

Having been part of the academy set-up at Heerenveen from 2013 to 2017 the Dane is relishing a new challenge in the Premiership with Barry Robson’s side.

He said: “I had my debut when I was 16 in Denmark when it was about winning rather than developing so I moved to the Netherlands where the focus is more on development.

“I’m a defender who likes fighting and being 1-0 up clearing balls in the final few minutes.

“It was tough but it toughens you up as a player and a human being. I’ve had to grow up early but looking back it has matured me in many ways.

“I’ve heard a lot about Scottish football and the players who have played here and I’ve already felt the passion.

“Whether it is a taxi driver or a barista in the coffee shop they have something to say about the players and how the club is run so I love the passion that is here.”

‘Dons can compete in Europe’

Gartenmann has European experience from his time in Denmark and hopes he can use his experience to help the Dons compete in the Conference League.

Aberdeen have been drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in the group stage but the new Dons defender is confident his club can make an impact in the competition when the group stage begins later this month.

He said: “I love playing in Europe. One week you are in Germany, the next you are in Poland then Greece or whatever.

“Exploring new ways to play football and reset your mind every week to a new style of playing, having to understand and solve the way they are playing, the nice stadiums you see and the fans all over and the different cultures, it’s great and I love I will get the opportunity to represent Aberdeen here in Europe.

“There is definitely possibilities. Frankfurt is the big favourite but apart from that I think we have a big chance of going through.

“It’s a massive club, one which wants to deliver on the European stage.

“It’s a championship winning club where every game matters. We had a good run in Europe last season which helps build a winning culture and I was happy to be part of it.

“I hope I can bring some of that winning culture here.”

Defender’s no-nonsense style suited to Scottish football

Gartenmann takes pride in digging deep to grind out victories for his side and he believes his no-nonsense style will be well suited to Scottish football.

Having quickly settled into his new surroundings the Dane is eager to play his part in helping the Dons move up the table.

He said: “It’s fun when you come into a new locker room and try to find common ground.

“The first thing I asked Slobodan Rubezic is whether he played with a goalkeeper I used to play with (Nikola Mirkovic) and he said straight away ‘he’s my brother.’

“We called him straight away and he was happy to see us together in the dressing room.

“All the guys are like that. I’ve only been here a few days and everyone has been very helpful. Graeme Shinnie offered to drive me home after training so everyone is helping.

“I’ve pretty much played every position in a back three or back four so I can play all over.

“If I described myself I’d say I was rough around the edges and I get things done.

“I like to organise, yell at my team-mates and make sure we are compact. A sliding tackle now and then is something I enjoy as well.

“One of the reasons I think coming here is a good step for me is because I like those games.

“When you are away at Ross County having to defend that 1-0 lead in stoppage time is something I enjoy.

“Getting those wins is what gets me up in the morning and hopefully we have a lot of games where we’re up in games and having to defend.”