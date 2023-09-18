Aberdeen fan view: Rebuild was needed but at what cost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Rebuild was needed but at what cost?

The Dons' new faces give the appearance of being total strangers.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full time against Hearts
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full time against Hearts. Image: SNS

A lack of cohesion, admitted Barry Robson. That much was obvious even to the untrained eye.

Watching the 2-0 defeat at Hearts, it can hardly have been unexpected.

Aberdeen’s reshaping of their squad came with a radical methodology, and it reached its high water mark on Saturday when, for the first time in club history, the starting 11 contained players of 10 different nationalities.

Including the bench, 13.

This lack of commonality was most apparent in the Dons’ back five.

All new to the club, recruited from five different leagues and styles of football.

Perhaps least explicably, all of them sourced from clubs who spent last season playing with a back four, save for the rule-proving exception of a lengthy period in which Richard Jensen’s three-at-the-back Gornik Zabrze plunged into the relegation zone before switching to a four and rocketing into the top six.

Questions remain over new recruits following Aberdeen rebuild

Casting the recruitment net wide can, of course, result in a tastier catch, but only if the nutritious species are correctly sifted from those which are exotic but inedible.

Though each of Aberdeen’s new signings may have admirable qualities in their own right, asking them to essentially learn a new shape at the same time as getting used to new teammates and opponents alike is proving a major stretch.

Six consecutive games against full-time opponents have each seen the concession of two or more goals.

To some extent the summer splurge was, through the loss of so many, unavoidable.

As yet, however, little evidence has been gathered that the replacements were sourced primarily for their fit in the wider machine, rather than the paper specifications of each individual component.

That may well come, with time. It had better, for the sakes of many.

But how much of Aberdeen’s season is lost in the meantime will determine whether it was worth the cost.

