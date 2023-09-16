Aberdeen boss Barry Robson understands fans’ fury as winless start to Premiership continues with 2-0 loss at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson understands fans’ fury as winless start to Premiership continues with 2-0 loss at Hearts

Struggling Aberdeen have failed to win any of their first five league games in a season for the first time since 1999-2000 under Ebbe Skovdahl, who went nine games without a victory.

By Sean Wallace
Hearts' Liam Boyce celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Hearts' Liam Boyce celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Boss Barry Robson said he understood the Aberdeen fans’ fury at Tynecastle as the Reds dismal Premiership form continued.

The Dons’ wait for a first league win of the season continues as Robson’s rebuilt side crashed to a 2-0 away loss to Hearts.

Aberdeen have failed to win any of their first five league games this season and are second bottom of the Premiership, with just two points from a possible 15.

The Dons last failed to win their first five games of a league season in 1999-2000 under Ebbe Skovdahl, who went nine games without a victory.

Angry fans made their frustration clear when booing the Reds as the players walked to the Roseburn Stand to applaud the Red Army at full-time

Aberdeen’s crash in form has come at the worst possible time as they face Bundesliga giants Eintracht Franfkurt, the 2022 Europa League winners, in the opening Conference League group tie in Germany on Thursday.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 loss to Hearts. Image: SNS

Asked if he could understand the supporters’ reaction, Robson said: “One hundred per cent. They want to win football matches.

“The fans came down and want to see us try to win the game and obviously we never.

“We are a work in progress and it was a whole new back five today and we tried to change that at half-time.

“You could see a lack of cohesion with us.

“We tried to work a bit in the international break but we had a lot of them away.

“We never got them back until a few days ago.”

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full time against Hearts. Image: SNS

Chairman Cormack at Tynecastle

Aberdeen are now 11 games in all competitions without a win away to Hearts.

And their Tynecastle torture continued courtesy of goals either side of half-time from Yutara Oda and Liam Boyce.

USA-based chairman Dave Cormack was at Tynecastle to witness the defeat.

Robson overhauled the squad with 13 new signings in the summer and accepts his rebuilt team must start delivering wins.

He is confident they will.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (L) and Hearts’ Calem Nieuwenhof in action. Image: SNS

Asked if it was too early to be concerned about the Dons’ position in the league table, Robson said: “I think so.

“When you look at where we were as a club last year, we’ve had a difficult start.

“I think that’s the first time we’ve had all the players who we’ve tried to sign all in.

“I’m honest enough and smart enough to know that you need results even with the hard start, a lot of away games.

“We’ve obviously taken in 13 new players.

“But all of that doesn’t count for much because we need to get results.

“We need to improve and get better at both ends – and we will.”

Aberdeen’s Duk (L) and Hearts’ Stephen Kingsley in action. Image: SNS

‘They will click and they will get going’

Aberdeen have won just once in eight game in all competitions this season, edging out League One Stirling Albion in the League Cup.

After suffering a third straight defeat, Robson retains confidence his reconstructed side will click – but accepts it must come sooner, rather than later.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin (L) and Hearts’ Stephen Kingsley in action. Image: SNS

He said: “It was a difficult afternoon for us.

“We’re all trying to get to know each other.

“Some of them are trying to understand the league.

“Some of the ones who have been here before probably need to start hitting some form.

“I’m really comfortable with the squad we’ve, there’s a good team there.

“They will click and they will get going.

“We just need to make sure that it is sooner rather than later.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (right) and chief executive Alan Burrows during the Premiership match against Hearts. Image: SNS

Debut for defender Gartenmann

Danish centre-back Stefan Gartenmann, 26, was pitched in from the start for his Aberdeen debut having arrived on transfer deadline day on season long from Danish club Midtjylland.

Gartenmann was one of two changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Hibs.

Leighton Clarkson also came in with Connor Barron and Angus MacDonald dropping to the bench.

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann in action on his debut against Hearts. Image: SNS

Yutaro Oda fires Hearts into the lead

Hearts had failed to score in their previous three Premiership matches but went ahead in the 14th minute when Yutaro Oda raced onto a through-ball from Liam Boyce.

Breaking into the box Oda unleashed a low 15-yard right-footed drive that took a slight deflection off James McGarry to fly beyond keeper Kelle Roos.

The Dons’ have now failed to keep a clean sheet in the last seven games in all competitions.

Hearts’ Yutaro Oda scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

The Dons threatened within a minute of going behind when Bojan Miovski met a Leighton Clarkson cross but his 12-yard header was saved by keeper Zander Clark.

At half-time, boss Robson switched to four at the back  in a 4-1-4-1 with Nicky Devlin dropping back to right-back and Richard Jensen stepping out to left-back.

On the hour mark the woodwork denied Hearts when Kenneth Vargas’ vicious 25-yard drive cracked off the bar.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath looks dejected after his side concede to Hearts. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s defence breached again

Hearts doubled their advantage in the 64th minute when Liam Boyce punished slack defending when firing in a right-footed shot from close range.

In the 82nd minute substitute Pape Gueye turned sharply at the edge of the box to shoot, but his low drive was saved by Clark.

Hearts’ Liam Boyce celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image; SNS

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 6; Gartenmann 6, Rubezic 6, Jensen 6; Devlin 6, Clarkson 6 (Gueye 67), Shinnie 6, McGrath 6 (Barron 67), McGarry 6 (Duncan 56); Duk 5, Miovski 6 (Sokler 66)

Subs: Doohan, MacKenzie, Hayes, Polvara, MacDonald.

HEARTS (4-2-3-1): Clark 6; Atkinson 6 (Sibbick 65), Kent 6, Rowles 6, Kingsley 7; Devlin 7, Haring 5 (Nieuwenhof 50); Oda 5 (Forrest 33), Boyce 6 (Grant 65), Vargas 7; Shankland 6.

Subs: McGovern, Baningime,  Denholm, Tait, Lowry.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 18,626

Man-of-the-match: Kye Rowles (Hearts)

