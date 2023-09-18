‘Raucous crowds’: Tourists still camping in Western Isles cemetery car parks almost a year after ban was agreed, islanders say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Raucous crowds’: Tourists still camping in Western Isles cemetery car parks almost a year after ban was agreed, islanders say

Resident Donna Maclean says visiting loved ones still means "running the gamut" of tourists.

By Eve McLachlan
Cars parked in a cemetery in Harris.
Crowds of tourists at Luskentyre cemetery in Harris prompted a petition last year. Photo supplied by: Lynne Mackay

Since last December it has been against the rules to use cemetery car parks in the Western Isles as a camping spot.

So why are local people still having to put up with it?

The issue came to a head last year, when a petition headed by Harris resident Lynne Mackay highlighted the number of tourists taking up parking spaces in Luskentyre Cemetery.

Lynne, who was left unable to visit her late husband, called the situation “beyond disrespectful”.

A proposal to ban overnight parking and camping in cemetery car parks was put forward in November, and approved in December.

But now, almost a year later, local people say the problem still persists – and that the Comhairle has not done enough to stop it.

Visitors ‘partying feet away’ from cemetery after ban

Donna Maclean’s father is buried at Dalmore military cemetery in Lewis. Visiting him, she says, now means “running the gamut” of visitors crowding the car park.

“I visited one time and there was a raucous crowd sitting partying feet away from the cemetery.”

A firepit and picnic benches are “metres away” from the cemetery fence, she says.

A selfie of a Donna Maclean, who says visiting her father at Dalmore cemetery has become a struggle due to tourists parking and camping in the car park.
Donna Maclean says that it’s still a struggle to visit her father at Dalmore cemetery. Photo: Donna Maclean

The Comhairle says that it has taken steps to combat the issue.

There is “signage that indicates no overnight parking and signage that outlines designated bays for cemetery users,” a spokesperson says.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar asks that all visitors to cemetery car parks follow the instructions given by signage.”

Comhairle ‘don’t want to affect tourism’

Donna believes that the Comhairle could be doing more to fight the problem.

“They don’t want to affect tourism,” she says. “I think they’ve passed this rule without fully considering the implications.”

Donna says she and other residents are having trouble voicing their concerns to the Comhairle.

“I’m not getting anything back from them,” she says.

“It could be they’ve forgotten about it entirely – it certainly hasn’t been followed up.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

Trees and bushes line the B9091 near Croy.
Man, 56, dies in one-car crash near Highland village
Struan Primary School in Skye
Highland Council agree to close two primary schools
The search for Charles Kelly enter its 11th day.
Discarded orange peel could be the key to finding missing Glencoe hillwalker as search…
Campaigners want an inquiry into the number of wind farms planned for Skye
New calls for inquiry into planned Skye windfarms and power line
Karen Price, outside her Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop in Drumnadrochit.
Highland artist Karen Price is living the dream in Drumnadrochit
The P&J 275 Charity Gala has been launched as part of The Press and Journal's anniversary celebration.
P&J 275 Charity Gala to raise funds for inspiring north and north-east charities
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – dog abusers, a school dance groper and a Snapchat predator
Barra beach where the group were accosted by cows. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man airlifted to hospital after 'encountering a herd of cows' near famous Barra beach
Campervan on fire in Cromarty, Black Isle.
Tourists left stranded on the Black Isle after campervan bursts into flames
Police named Robert Bromell, 39, as the man who died following the crash in Oban. Image Police Scotland.
Man charged following collision that killed dad-of-two from Oban

Conversation