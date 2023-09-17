Graeme Shinnie calls for mental toughness as Aberdeen’s league slump continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Shinnie calls for mental toughness as Aberdeen’s league slump continues

The Dons captain says Aberdeen have to 'accept the criticism' after failing to win any of their first five league matches for the first time since 1999.

By Sean Wallace
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 at Hearts. Image:SNS
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 at Hearts. Image:SNS

Captain Graeme Shinnie warned Aberdeen must show their mental toughness in a bid to turn around their crash in form – starting in Germany on Thursday.

The Dons are still searching for a first league victory after five Premiership fixtures following a 2-0 loss at Hearts.

Struggling Aberdeen languish second bottom of the table following a return of just two points from a possible 15.

Next up for the Reds is a daunting trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in a UEFA Conference League group-stage opener in Germany on Thursday.

Bundesliga giants Frankfurt won the Europa League in 2022 and are undefeated in seven games this season following a 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum on Saturday.

Calem Nieuwenhof of Hearts runs past Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Shinnie said: “It will be a test both mentally and physically.

“It’s going to be tough but this is what we wanted.

“We worked hard to be in this position (in Europe) and it’s why we have built the squad we have.

“Everyone wants to be involved and everyone needs to be ready.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and Peter Haring of Hearts. Image; Shutterstock

The challenge of facing Frankfurt

Aberdeen have one just once in eight matches in all competitions this season, in the League Cup at League One Stirling Albion.

Influential midfielder Shinnie accepts the pressure is on to end the winless streak.

Despite the poor run of form the club captain says the Dons will not travel to the 58,000 capacity Deutsche Bank Park with any trepidation.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full time against Hearts. Image: SNS

He said: “The pressure is never off, especially in these situations.

“Thursday will be tough, we know that, but we want to be in these competitions playing against these teams.

“We are looking forward to it, we’ll need to stick together as a team, defend as a team and help each other out.

“It will be a beautiful stadium, a good crowd and a good team to play against – so it’s the kind of game you want to be involved in.”

Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland (L) and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS

‘We have to accept the criticism’

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson overhauled the squad with 13 new signings during a busy summer transfer window.

The new-look Dons have yet to deliver a Premiership win and are level on points, and goal difference, with bottom club St Johnstone.

It is the first time since 1999 Aberdeen have failed to win any of the first five league fixtures.

Many of the 600-strong travelling support at Tynecastle made their frustrations clear at full-time at the side’s failure to deliver a win.

The Dons were booed off the pitch following a third straight defeat.

Hearts’ Liam Boyce celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Shinnie, 32, said: “I can understand their frustration and we fully accept we haven’t been good enough.

“We got a lot of plaudits last season because we did well and everyone enjoyed it.

“But now we are not doing well we have to accept the criticism.

“The fans have backed us tremendously but we haven’t been good enough so far.

“All we can do is start winning games and give them a team to be proud of.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 loss to Hearts. Image: SNS

‘We need to cut out sloppy mistakes’

Eintracht Frankfurt can call upon German international attacking midfielder Mario Gotze, capped 66 times for his country.

Former Bayern Munich star Gotze, 31, scored the winner in Germany’s World Cup final win against Argentina in 2014.

Gotze started in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bundesliga match at VfL Bochum at the weekend.

Aberdeen have conceded in seven consecutive games and Shinnie accepts that defensive frailty cannot continue in Germany.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath looks dejected after his side concede to Hearts. Image: SNS

He said: “We have been conceding too many goals so we need to be more solid defensively.

“Last season, that’s what we were very good at – at one stage we conceded one in seven or eight games.

“We have to be harder to beat.

“Sometimes it feels like we have been gifting goals and we haven’t been getting them.

“We need to cut out the sloppy mistakes and make ourselves harder to score against.

“When you are that team, with the players we have at the top end of the pitch, you know you’ll win games.

“All we can do is work hard, we have to work together and stick together.”

