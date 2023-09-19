We counted dozens of drivers risking £100 fine in latest controversial Aberdeen roads change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We counted dozens of drivers risking £100 fine in latest controversial Aberdeen roads change

Signs have been put up at the traffic lights on Union Terrace banning drivers from turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct.

By Lauren Taylor
A white car turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct from Union Terrace and a closeup of the sign banning the right turn.
We counted dozens of drivers breaking the new no right turn ban in just one hour. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

It feels like Aberdeen’s new bus gates have been top of the agenda for weeks now — but no one really talks about the new right turn ban on one of the city’s busiest routes.

Last month, Aberdeen City Council workers laid down the lines and erected signage for a new bus priority route.

Three new bus gates were installed on Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street, causing chaos and confusion across the city.

At the same time, signs were put up at the traffic lights on Union Terrace banning drivers from turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct.

The busy junction at Union Terrace showing the new signage.
Four signs have been put up to prevent drivers from turning right on Union Terrrace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Buses, taxis, cyclists and authorised vehicles are exempt from the new rule.

This new restriction forces drivers to turn left, and for some, it can make them take an even longer detour because of the ban on turning right onto Skene Street.

But unlike the bus gates, I haven’t really heard that many people talking about this new right turn ban.

And even those who were aware of it didn’t know exactly what the penalties were.

A close-up of the signage showing no right turn. It reads: "Except buses, cycles, taxis and authorised vehicles".
Signage does show only buses, cycles, taxis and “authorised vehicles” are exempt from the rule. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

So, I went to sit down by a large window in the Common Sense coffee shop to watch the flow of traffic on Union Terrace, and see how many rulebreakers I could spot.

Setting a timer for an hour, I wasn’t really sure just how many people would still be making the mistake nearly a month on from the signs going up.

I can’t lie, I was pretty surprised by the results.

How many drivers made the right (wrong) turn?

Within the first 20 minutes, 10 people driving cars and four van drivers had broken the ban and turned right.

I hadn’t even finished drinking my latte by that point.

Within the hour, I counted 20 cars and 10 vans turning right from Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct.

A blue Renault turning right at the junction.
The driver of this blue Renault was just one of the drivers caught breaking the new rule. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This number feels a bit too exact, I even found myself watching on for a few minutes longer just to see if someone might turn right to make it an odd number, and perhaps a bit more believable.

But alas, 30 drivers broke the ban in 60 minutes — that’s one person making the mistake every two minutes.

A white learner driver car driving right at Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct.
A learner driver vehicle was also caught turning right here. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

From my vantage point, I spotted an Aberdeenshire Council van make the turn as well as one from Royal Mail.

I also witnessed the moment some realised their mistakes.

One man driving a van gestured wildly at the new signage, clearly confused by it, before still making the turn.

An overview of the Union Terrace junction.
An overview of the junction and the new signage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And at least two others caught themselves just in the nick of time and, despite indicating right, made a sharp swerve left.

It looked pretty clear that drivers weren’t noticing the new signs in place — at least not in enough time.

A black BMW turning right at Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct.
We counted 30 drivers breaking the rule in just one hour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What happens if you turn right at Union Terrace?

The new ban on turning right is enforced by the police and is considered to be a road traffic offence.

A spokeswoman for the force said officers monitor the no-right turn while patrolling the streets, but they also use stationary cameras at the traffic lights.

A dark grey car turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct from Union Terrace.
Another driver making the wrong turn. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Anyone caught breaking the rule could be fined £100 and earn three points on their licence.

In my opinion, it isn’t very clear when you turn onto Union Terrace from Union Street there’s a new restriction in place.

A map showing the new bus gates in Aberdeen city centre
A map showing the controversial new bus gates by blocking out roads in colours but the new no right turn isn’t made quite as obvious. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen City Council put up temporary LED signs to warn people about the new bus gates, but there isn’t one that I could see drawing attention to the ban on turning right from Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct.

With no warning sign ahead of the junction and no new road markings, it’s no wonder some people are making the mistake.

Another overview of the busy Union Terrace junction.
Is there enough warning of the new ban in plenty of time? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Especially if they’re stuck behind a double-decker bus and not quite able to see the signage.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The enforcement of a right turn ban sits with the police, which is an endorsable offence where points can be awarded.

“This measure is part of the Experimental Traffic Regulation Order and therefore once the signing and lining was in place, the restriction became enforceable.”

And here’s everything you need to know to avoid a fine at Aberdeen’s new bus gates:

Everything you need to know to avoid a £60 fine at Aberdeen’s new bus gates

