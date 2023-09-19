Boss Barry Robson demands Aberdeen ‘fight back’ from form slump against Eintracht Frankfurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Barry Robson demands Aberdeen ‘fight back’ from form slump against Eintracht Frankfurt

Fired-up manager Robson has delivered a rousing message to his Dons players ahead of the Europa Conference League clash in Germany - insisting his squad must remember they also play for a big club

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Boss Barry Robson has warned Aberdeen there can be no self-pity in Germany after a dismal start to the domestic campaign.

The Dons face a daunting Europa Conference League clash with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening group G fixture on Thursday.

Robson’s struggling Reds are still searching for a first league win five games into the Premiership campaign – and went down 2-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

It is the first time the club have failed to win a match in their first five league fixtures since 1999.

Aberdeen are languishing near the foot of the Premiership table ahead of the club’s return to the elite stage of European group stage football.

Robson issued a stark warning to the Reds they cannot afford to “feel sorry for yourselves” with a clash against 2022 Europa League champions Frankfurt looming.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin looking dejected
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full time against Hearts. Image: SNS.

In a bid to lift the Dons for the Euro showdown, Robson reminded his rebuilt squad, with 13 summer signings, they also play for a big team.

And Robson has challenged the Dons to “fight back” to get the season back on track at the 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park.

Robson said: “How do I lift them?

“I just said to them, don’t feel sorry for yourself, you are at a big club, it’s Aberdeen Football Club.

“When you lose games, you need to fight back.

“It’s as simple as that.

“That’s what they’ll  do.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie wiping his face with the hem of his shirt on the pitch
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected at full-time against Hearts. Image: SNS.

‘We fought hard to get to the groups’

Eintracht Frankfurt are undefeated in their opening seven games in all competitions this season.

New manager Dino Toppmoller only took over at Frankfurt this summer.

Toppmoller has racked up the longest undefeated start as Eintracht Frankfurt manager since Armin Veh in 2011.

In stark contrast to their hosts, the Dons are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one game in eight across all competitions this season.

Robson rebuilt his squad in the summer, but the new-look Dons are failing to deliver on the considerable investment.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson, who is guiding the team ahead of the Eintracht Frankfurt match
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 loss to Hearts. Image: SNS.

This season will be the first time Aberdeen have competed in European group football since the Uefa Cup in 2007-08.

Despite the contrasting form of both clubs, and the massive gulf in budgets, Robson refused to rule out pulling off a shock result, claiming: “you never know in football.”

The 2,900 Aberdeen fans who have snapped up the away ticket allocation for the game will be hoping the manager’s optimism is not ill-founded.

Robson said: “It will be a difficult game and they just sold a player for £90 million there (Kolo Muani to Paris St Germain).

“But you never know in football.

“We’re really looking forward to it, to going against those top players.

“It’s a game that the players fought hard to get to, and the staff, so let’s make sure we try and put in a performance in Germany.”

Defence still ‘a work in progress’

Eintracht Frankfurt have scored in all seven of their games so far this season, racking up 14 goals.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their previous seven matches in all competitions.

The form of Frankfurt’s attack and Aberdeen’s defence will be a concerning combination for the Reds before the match in Germany.

Robson started with a back three in a 3-5-2 against Hearts and handed Danish centre-back Stefan Gartenmann a debut when starting him at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann in action
Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann in action on his debut against Hearts. Image: SNS

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Robson switched to back four in a 4-1-4-1 formation – and his team still conceded again.

Robson insists his defence is a work in progress, as he said Gartenmann and fellow centre-back Richard Jensen only met days before the Hearts game.

The Dons manager is confident the rear-guard will rediscover the stability which was at the heart of securing a third-placed Premiership finish – and the European adventure – last season.

He said: “There have been a few indifferent performances, but there have been some good performances.

“We are built on our defensive structure.

“Last season we were very good at that, but we’ve had to build a whole new defence.

“We are still a work in progress.

“Richard Jensen and Stefan Gartenmann met each other for the first time this week.

“They’re good players and we will be alright, I’m very confident of that.

“We just need to perform better there for our fans.”

Conversation