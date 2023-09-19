Family of dad who died after being hit by Oban ambulance describe heartbreaking moment they turned life support off

A dad-of-three who died after being struck by an ambulance in Oban has been described as a “funny, kind and generous” man.

Robert Bromell, known to everyone as Hogan, died in hospital after being struck by the emergency vehicle at Corran Esplanade on the A85 Oban to Connel road.

The ambulance was on its way to an emergency call when the incident happened in the early hours of September 6.

The 39-year-old was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a catastrophic head injury before being placed on life support.

The following day, his family gathered to say their goodbyes as his life support machine was switched off.

He leaves behind two sons, Kaiden, 16, and Kai, 11, and a daughter named Harper.

On Monday, Lewis Budge, 20, also from the Oban area, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court.

Mr Budge, who was not the driver of the ambulance, faces a single charge of murder to which he made no plea during the private hearing.

‘Full of life and laughter, always smiling and forever making everyone around him laugh’

Almost two weeks on from the tragedy, Mr Bromell’s family have paid tribute to a loving brother, father, uncle and friend.

Teresa Campbell, one of nine siblings, spoke of how she met her brother for the first time around seven years ago and fell in love with him “instantly.”

“I was adopted out of the family when I was six months old and reunited with all the family about eight years ago,” Ms Campbell said

“My wee brother Hogan got in touch with me about a year later and came up to visit me in Rothesay. I fell in love instantly.

“He was just the happiest, funniest person I have ever known. He was always saying hello to strangers in the street and was really funny.

“He would stop people in the street and ask, “Have you seen my hamster that’s gone missing?” with a black tooth and a pair of shades on.

“He was just full of fun and mischief.”

For a short period, the siblings lived together on Rothesay, on Bute, before Mr Bromell made the move to the coastal town of Oban around two years ago.

She added: “He was a legend. I never saw him down and if I was feeling down, he would bring me right back up again.

“He loved my daughters, Libby and Ruby. He adored them. They are really upset about it. They loved him to pieces.”

Alarna Dryden, mother to Mr Bromell’s sons, Kaiden and Kai, described him as “generous and free-spirited.”

She said: “Hogan was funny, kind, outgoing, generous and a free spirit but he always stood by anyone he cared about and looked out for the people that needed it.

“We met when we were younger. He was on a motorbike trying to speak to me and I was a bit scared and shy back then, but it didn’t stop him trying to win me over.

“About a year later he did just that. He was so funny and made me laugh constantly.

“From that moment on, I was hooked and we spent 10 years together.

“I have some amazing memories with him that I’ll forever hold on to and we have our beautiful boys Kaiden,16, and Kai, 11.

“You can’t begin to imagine the pain we’re all going through.

“Life won’t be the same without him around.”

‘Our hearts go out to the ambulance staff’

In his hometown of Coventry, more than 100 friends, relatives and mourners gathered for a poignant balloon release in his honour.

David Bowman, Mr Bromell’s older brother, said as a family, their hearts are broken.

He said: “Hogan had a heart of gold. Everybody who came into contact with him loved him.

“As a family, our hearts are broken. I’ve never cried so much in my whole life. I’ve cried every day since it happened.

“I’m never going to get a phone call from him again. It is heartbreaking.

“As a family, we want to express our thanks and gratitude to the hospital.

“The hospital staff have been amazing, and our hearts go out to the ambulance staff.”

Community rallies to help bring Hogan home

Mr Bromell’s family have now launched a GoFundMe campaign help them prepare for his funeral.

The funds will be used to transport Mr Bromell’s body home to Coventry and support his children.

To date, more than £2,400 has been donated.

Mr Bowman added: “As a family, we would be really grateful for any kind of support, even if people just want to share our campaign.

“We know it’s difficult for everyone at this time, that’s why we find ourselves in this situation.”