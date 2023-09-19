Family of dad who died after being hit by Oban ambulance describe heartbreaking moment they turned life support off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family of dad who died after being hit by Oban ambulance describe heartbreaking moment they turned life support off

The 39-year-old died in hospital earlier this month after being hit by an ambulance on an emergency call in Oban.

By Michelle Henderson
Police named Robert Bromell, 39, as the man who died following the crash in Oban. Image Police Scotland.
Robert Bromell, known to everyone as Hogan, died in hospital after being struck by the emergency vehicle in Oban earlier this month. Image: Police Scotland.

A dad-of-three who died after being struck by an ambulance in Oban has been described as a “funny, kind and generous” man.

Robert Bromell, known to everyone as Hogan, died in hospital after being struck by the emergency vehicle at Corran Esplanade on the A85 Oban to Connel road.

The ambulance was on its way to an emergency call when the incident happened in the early hours of September 6.

The 39-year-old was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a catastrophic head injury before being placed on life support.

The following day, his family gathered to say their goodbyes as his life support machine was switched off.

Robert Bromell pictured playing on the grass with his sons Kaiden and Kai.
Robert Bromell pictured with his sons Kaiden and Kai. Image: Alarna Dryden.

He leaves behind two sons, Kaiden, 16, and Kai, 11, and a daughter named Harper.

On Monday, Lewis Budge, 20, also from the Oban area, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court.

Mr Budge, who was not the driver of the ambulance, faces a single charge of murder to which he made no plea during the private hearing.

‘Full of life and laughter, always smiling and forever making everyone around him laugh’

Almost two weeks on from the tragedy, Mr Bromell’s family have paid tribute to a loving brother, father, uncle and friend.

Teresa Campbell, one of nine siblings, spoke of how she met her brother for the first time around seven years ago and fell in love with him “instantly.”

“I was adopted out of the family when I was six months old and reunited with all the family about eight years ago,” Ms Campbell said

“My wee brother Hogan got in touch with me about a year later and came up to visit me in Rothesay. I fell in love instantly.

“He was just the happiest, funniest person I have ever known. He was always saying hello to strangers in the street and was really funny.

“He would stop people in the street and ask, “Have you seen my hamster that’s gone missing?” with a black tooth and a pair of shades on.

“He was just full of fun and mischief.”

For a short period, the siblings lived together on Rothesay, on Bute, before Mr Bromell made the move to the coastal town of Oban around two years ago.

Mr Bromell pictured playing with his kids near a statue.
Mr Bromell has been described as a “funny, kind and generous” man.

She added: “He was a legend. I never saw him down and if I was feeling down, he would bring me right back up again.

“He loved my daughters, Libby and Ruby. He adored them. They are really upset about it. They loved him to pieces.”

Alarna Dryden, mother to Mr Bromell’s sons, Kaiden and Kai, described him as “generous and free-spirited.”

She said: “Hogan was funny, kind, outgoing, generous and a free spirit but he always stood by anyone he cared about and looked out for the people that needed it.

“We met when we were younger. He was on a motorbike trying to speak to me and I was a bit scared and shy back then, but it didn’t stop him trying to win me over.

“About a year later he did just that. He was so funny and made me laugh constantly.

“From that moment on, I was hooked and we spent 10 years together.

“I have some amazing memories with him that I’ll forever hold on to and we have our beautiful boys Kaiden,16, and Kai, 11.

“You can’t begin to imagine the pain we’re all going through.

“Life won’t be the same without him around.”

‘Our hearts go out to the ambulance staff’

In his hometown of Coventry, more than 100 friends, relatives and mourners gathered for a poignant balloon release in his honour.

David Bowman, Mr Bromell’s older brother, said as a family, their hearts are broken.

He said: “Hogan had a heart of gold. Everybody who came into contact with him loved him.

“As a family, our hearts are broken. I’ve never cried so much in my whole life. I’ve cried every day since it happened.

“I’m never going to get a phone call from him again. It is heartbreaking.

“As a family, we want to express our thanks and gratitude to the hospital.

“The hospital staff have been amazing, and our hearts go out to the ambulance staff.”

Community rallies to help bring Hogan home

Mr Bromell’s family have now launched a GoFundMe campaign help them prepare for his funeral.

The funds will be used to transport Mr Bromell’s body home to Coventry and support his children.

To date, more than £2,400 has been donated.

Mr Bowman added: “As a family, we would be really grateful for any kind of support, even if people just want to share our campaign.

“We know it’s difficult for everyone at this time, that’s why we find ourselves in this situation.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Spring Covid booster
Highlands OAP who doesn't drive offered Covid vaccine appointment over 100 miles from home
Ellie O'Brien (L) and Helena Harvey (R) were left without any transport or accommodation when their van caught fire.
Two best friends 'overwhelmed' by support from Cromarty locals after campervan fire left them…
20mph signs are being installed across the Highlands.
Installation of 20mph signs in Highlands begins - but speed limit won't change until…
Robert Bromell, known to everyone as Hogan, died in hospital after being struck by the emergency vehicle in Oban earlier this month. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman who conned family in Hollywood actress scam told to pay back the cash
Robert Bromell, known to everyone as Hogan, died in hospital after being struck by the emergency vehicle in Oban earlier this month. Image: Police Scotland.
Knife-carrying man jailed after threatening to rip police officer's heart out
Three cats standing.
Warning animals will suffer if closure of Caithness SSPCA rescue centre goes ahead
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Disgruntled son-in-law jailed for stealing £110,000 of machinery from businessman's yard
Robert Bromell, known to everyone as Hogan, died in hospital after being struck by the emergency vehicle in Oban earlier this month. Image: Police Scotland.
Carbisdale Castle: Owner reveals how a letter from the King helped her beat her…
2
Robert Bromell
Man in court charged with murder after dad dies following collision with ambulance
Coastguard helicopter.
Woman airlifted to hospital after being found unresponsive while snorkelling at Hebrides beauty spot