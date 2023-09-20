Eintracht Frankfurt boss hopes facing Aberdeen is the first step towards Europa Conference League final

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmöller has warned facing Aberdeen must be the first step to the Europa Conference League final in Athens.

The Dons will return to the group stages of Europe after a 16-year absence when facing the Bundesliga giants in Germany on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt are one the favourites to win the competition having lifted the Europa League trophy in 2022, beating Rangers in the final.

Toppmöller accepts Eintracht Frankfurt are hot favourites to beat the Dons who are struggling domestically with no wins in their opening five Premiership matches.

However the 42-year-old will not underestimate Aberdeen’s threat in the Group G opening clash at the 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park.

He said: “You have to take the first step and that’s the Aberdeen game, then we will see how the rest of the tournament presents itself.

“The history speaks for itself with the victory over Rangers in Seville but you have to get through the group stage first.

“Many teams will have the chance to win this trophy, so we need start well tomorrow against Aberdeen.

“We are the clear favourites so we want to justify our status as that.

“We have no reason to underestimate Aberdeen, we are focused on the task. ”

‘Aberdeen have good strikers’

The 42-year-old addressed the press at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium ahead of the Group G showdown with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen are back in group stage of Europe for the first time since the UEFA Cup in 2007-08.

Toppmöller replaced Oliver Glasner as Eintracht Frankfurt manager this summer and is undefeated in his first seven games in charge in all competitions.

He highlighted the danger of Duk, Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson.

He said: “We go into every game with respect for the opposition but despite that we know we are the clear favourites.

“Aberdeen are a team who have good strikers with Miovski and Duk, and in the midfield Clarkson is good on the ball and plays it well through the lines.

“They are hungry for second balls as well, so it’s not a typical Scottish team playing long balls.

“They have quality all over the pitch and set up well with three at the back.

“We expect a team who will defend a bit deeper so we will have to push hard for the win.

“We want to win this match of course, we have that in our minds for every game.

“We know the meaning of it, this is the first match in the group stage so we want to start with a home victory.”

Rode returns to face Aberdeen

Influential midfielder and club captain Sebastian Rode will return from illness to face Aberdeen on Thursday.

The Frankfurt boss said: “Rode has recovered from his illness and has been training.

“He will play an important role for us this week, we have made a plan for him and it’s important to have him on the pitch as a leading figure for us.

“He is a big presence in the middle of the pitch and offers a lot going forward.”

Keeper Trapp wants more Euro glory

Eintracht Frankfurt will be hoping facing Aberdeen will be a positive omen to their aspirations of winning the Conference League title.

The last time Eintracht Frankfurt faced the Dons in Europe, in the UEFA Cup first round in 1979-80, they went on to lift the trophy.

German international keeper Kevin Trapp, 32, won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, beating Rangers in the final.

He aims to secure another Euro title this season.

Trapp said: “You play every competition to get as far as possible and win it.

“We have done that in the past so we demand of ourselves to be as successful as possible again.

“It doesn’t make sense to look at any other option.

“We want to push as much as possible to win the title.

“We want to achieve the maximum.

“It’s great that we’ve had success in the Europa League before.

“We worked really hard last year to be part of European competition but there have been a lot of changes since.

“We lost a lot of important players who knew the club very well.

“But we have a new, young team with a lot of potential.

“This is a new competition for us, we are well prepared.

“We know about Aberdeen, it will be a tough assignment for us.

“Aberdeen are a good team with some technically good players so we know what we will face.”