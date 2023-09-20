Oban farmer stunned after cheeky pet goats ‘break in’ to house and wreak havoc during the night

An Oban farmer has told how her mischievous goats ‘broke in’ to her home and wreaked havoc while she was sleeping.

Katherine Mackenzie, from Lerags, says her croft is turning into a ‘funny farm’ thanks to the antics of Chaz and Dave.

The one-year-old pets have become experts at escaping their field – even roping in a pony to help.

Katherine, who owns Taste of Argyll Kitchen and shop, says the trio worked together to prise back some Herras fencing.

This allowed them through the barrier and into the garden on Duntarrin Croft, where they enjoyed a feast of fresh flowers and blueberries – plus all of the carrot tops.

After being discovered, Katherine put them back out in the field.

However at 5.45am the following morning she was woken by her step-daughter Saskia who discovered they’d had a break-in after waking to find the goats sleeping in the living room.

It seems that Chaz and Dave had had a fine night to themselves – eating a bunch of birthday flowers and chewing a table before toppling over furniture and lamps… before using a £300 rug as a toilet.

Katherine said: “We got Chaz and Dave locally and they have been with us at Duntarrin Croft for the last year.

“They are constantly getting up to mischief.”

She continued “One night last week they were outside in the garden so I put them back in the field but they must have jumped back over the fence.

“We think they have learned how to push down the handle and open the door.

“They even ate my birthday flowers.

“I was shocked. I tried to get them out. But they were not for budging.

“They were jumping all over my house!”

Despite their antics, Katherine admits her animals have become part of the family.

She said: “It is not the first time that the animals have worked together to get into the house.

“Rosie the pet lamb – who is now eight – likes a seat on the couch as well. Maybe the goats were jealous!”

Katherine has lots of different animals on her farm, including ducks, chickens, pigs, and sheep and hopes they will be part of the charm when she opens her new luxury glamping pod business.

She added: “In the future people can come and walk Chaz and Dave, and the miniature pony.

“That might keep the goats out of trouble for a while.”