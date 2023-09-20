Oban farmer stunned after cheeky pet goats ‘break in’ to house and wreak havoc during the night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban farmer stunned after cheeky pet goats ‘break in’ to house and wreak havoc during the night

Chaz and Dave chewed a table, knocked over a lamp and ruined a £300 rug.

By Louise Glen
Goats Chaz and Dave break into a house.
Chaz and Dave were found relaxing at Duntarrin Croft in Lerags near Oban. Image: Katherine Mackenzie.

An Oban farmer has told how her mischievous goats ‘broke in’ to her home and wreaked havoc while she was sleeping.

Katherine Mackenzie, from Lerags, says her croft is turning into a ‘funny farm’ thanks to the antics of Chaz and Dave.

The one-year-old pets have become experts at escaping their field – even roping in a pony to help.

Goats Chaz and Dave are always trying to get into the house.
Chaz looks in the window to find the house cat inside the Oban croft. Image: Katherine Mackenzie.

Katherine, who owns Taste of Argyll Kitchen and shop, says the trio worked together to prise back some Herras fencing.

This allowed them through the barrier and into the garden on Duntarrin Croft, where they enjoyed a feast of fresh flowers and blueberries – plus all of the carrot tops.

After being discovered, Katherine put them back out in the field.

However at 5.45am the following morning she was woken by her step-daughter Saskia who discovered they’d had a break-in after waking to find the goats sleeping in the living room.

Family woke to find goats sleeping in living room

It seems that Chaz and Dave had had a fine night to themselves – eating a bunch of birthday flowers and chewing a table before toppling over furniture and lamps… before using a £300 rug as a toilet.

Katherine Mackenzie took this photo of a Highland cow in a glade.
The croft has also been home to two Highland cows. Image: Katherine Mackenzie.

Katherine said: “We got Chaz and Dave locally and they have been with us at Duntarrin Croft for the last year.

“They are constantly getting up to mischief.”

She continued “One night last week they were outside in the garden so I put them back in the field but they must have jumped back over the fence.

Cheeky pets ate birthday flowers then refused to leave

“We think they have learned how to push down the handle and open the door.

“They even ate my birthday flowers.

“I was shocked. I tried to get them out. But they were not for budging.

“They were jumping all over my house!”

The Oban croft often enjoys a sneak visit from Chaz and Dave.
Dave often makes an inspection of the kitchen after sneaking in. Image: Katherine Mackenzie.

Despite their antics, Katherine admits her animals have become part of the family.

She said: “It is not the first time that the animals have worked together to get into the house.

“Rosie the pet lamb – who is now eight – likes a seat on the couch as well. Maybe the goats were jealous!”

Katherine has lots of different animals on her farm, including ducks, chickens, pigs, and sheep and hopes they will be part of the charm when she opens her new luxury glamping pod business.

She added: “In the future people can come and walk Chaz and Dave, and the miniature pony.

“That might keep the goats out of trouble for a while.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson at the new HQ.
North's green freeport team sets up shop in Inverness
Two women sit drawing on a rugged landscape, facing water.
'Pulse of the landscape': North Uist artistic collective celebrates latest exhibition amid fight for…
roadworks on the A82 south of Spean bridge.
Busy Highland road to introduce 10mph convoy system for 10 days as drivers warned…
The cafe as it would look next to the shoreline of Loch Etive in Connel.
Plans submitted for café and drive-thru takeaway on banks of Loch Etive near Oban
Scotrail strike network rail
More travel disruption expected as Met Office issues yellow warning for winds
Orkney alternative governance
Orkney council to explore Nordic connections as first step investigating 'alternative governance models' approved…
Stephen John Jones has not been seen in several weeks.
Appeal launched for missing man from Caithness not 'heard from or seen' in weeks
Met Office yellow rain warning
Heavy rain warning issued for western Highlands and Argyll and Bute overnight
John Stewart at George Street Fish and Chip Shop.
Oban chip shop owner hits back after £4.80 bag of chips sparks outrage
Loganair flights from island airports such as Stornoway to Inverness will be suspended until the end of April. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Pilot makes safe landing after plane is struck by lightning just before arriving in…