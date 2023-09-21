Aberdeen edged out 2-1 by German giants Eintracht Frankfurt on European group-stage return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen edged out 2-1 by German giants Eintracht Frankfurt on European group-stage return

Midfielder Dante Polvara netted a superb finish against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany for his first goal for the Dons.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s return to the group stage of European football after a 16-year wait ended in defeat but the performance could be the catalyst for a recovery in domestic form.

The Dons were edged out 2-1 by Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in a Europa Conference League Group G opener in Germany.

Ranked as 25-1 underdogs for the clash the Dons fell just short of overturning the odds to shock the 2022 Europa League winners.

However manager Barry Robson’s reconstructed squad, with 13 signings in the summer, more than held their own inside the raucous 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park.

Playing Eintracht Frankfurt away will be the toughest clash of a group that also includes PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

Albeit a defeat, with this performance, Aberdeen gave indication that they could make an impact in this group.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi and Aberdeen’s Jamie McGreth in action. Image: SNS

The Dons hauled themselves up from a dismal start to their domestic campaign to come out fighting in Germany.

Boss Robson said before the match that he believed his team could impose themselves in Germany and get a result.

In light of the poor domestic form it is doubtful many of the 2,900-strong travelling Red Army would have held that same optimism as boss Robson.

The Dons didn’t get a result but they did make their presence felt in a clash many feared could result in a heavy defeat.

: Frankfurt’s Robin Koch celebrates with teammates after making it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

More trepidation than anticipation

Aberdeen fans will have descended on Deutsche Bank Park more in trepidation than anticipation.

The Reds had won just one of eight games in all competitions this season prior to the trip to Germany for the Group G clash.

This is the stage Aberdeen have spent more than a decade trying to return to – and now they are finally in the groups again for the first time since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

And they played like a team determined to make an impact in the groups.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the UEFA Conference League Group Stage match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

Striker Duk dropped to the bench

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made two changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Hearts.

Striker Duk was dropped to the bench with Dante Polvara coming in.

In red-hot form last season, Duk netted 18 goals in all competitions but has yet to score this campaign.

Four months ago dropping Duk would have been a controversial call – but the striker’s recent form suggested it was inevitable.

In the other change James McGarry dropped to the bench with Jack MacKenzie coming in.

For all Eintracht Frankfurt’s possession it was Aberdeen who created the first chance when a poor clearance fell to Richard Jensen.

However the defender’s low shot was blocked by Hrvoje Smolcic.

Aberdeen fans during the UEFA Conference League Group Stage match at Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

Polvara repays Robson’s faith with stunning goal

From that move the Bundesliga side rapidly raced upfield.

Junior Dina Ebimbe broke into the box and was clumsily brought down by MacKenzie.

It was a clear penalty.

Omar Marmoush sent Kelle Roos the wrong way with a low drive to convert the spot-kick and condemn the Dons to a nightmare start in Germany in the 11th minute.

Aberdeen’s Jack McKenzie fouls Frankfurt’s Dina Ebimbe leading to a penalty. Image: SNS

To their credit the Dons did not buckle or panic when faced with the unwanted combination of conceding early and their poor domestic form.

Instead Aberdeen hit back with a superb goal fit to grace the European stage.

A sweeping, rapid move ignited when a poor pass from Ellyes Skhiri was intercepted and Bojan Miovski reacted quickly to find the overlapping Nicky Devlin on the right.

Devlin swung in a low cross and Dante Polvara took a touch with his left then rifled in a sensational right-footed drive into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

The jubilant Aberdeen fans erupted in joy. Eintracht Frankfurt’s raucous fans were briefly silenced.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates with teammates after making it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

It was a deserved leveller.

In the 44th minute Polvara again threatened when shooting sharply from 15 yards but keeper Kevin Trapp saved at his near post.

Frankfurt’s Dina Ebimbe and Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen battle for the ball. Image: SNS

Koch heads Eintracht Frankfurt ahead

At half-time Eintracht Frankfurt boss Toppmoller replaced Mario Gotze with Fares Chaibi.

Frankfurt’s talismanic attacking midfielder Gotze, who scored the winner in Germany’s World Cup final win in 2014, was marshalled well by the Reds’ defence.

Eintracht Frankfurt regained the lead in the 61st minute when Robin Koch rose to meet a Fares Chaibi corner.

Koch eluded his marker and directed a 10-yard glancing header beyond Roos into the far corner.

In the 77th minute substitute Ansgar Knauff shot powerfully at goal but keeper Roos did well to save.

Deep into injury time the ball fell to Ester Sokler 12 yards out but he volleyed across goal and wide to end Aberdeen’s hopes of taking a point from their opening match.

ABERDEEN (5-4-1): Roos 7; Devlin 7, Gartenmann 7, Rubesic 7, Jensen 7, MacKenzie 6; Polvara 7 (Hayes 71), Shinnie 7 (Duncan 71), Clarkson 7 (Barron 71 ), McGrath 7 (Sokler 77); Miovski 6 (Duk 57).

Subs not used: Doohan, Gueye, McGarry, Williams, MacDonald, Milne, Dadia.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT (3-4-3): Trapp 6; Smolcic 6, Koch 7, Pacho 7; Dina Ebimbe 7, Rode 4 (Larsson 38), Skhiri 7, Nkounkou 7 (Knauff 67); Aaronson 6, Marmoush 7 (Buta 82), Gotze 5 (Chaibi 46).

Subs not used: Grahl, Ngankam, Hasebe, Chandler, Hauge,  Tuta, Baum, Ferri.

Referee: Chrysovalantis Theouli (Cyprus)

Man-of-the-match: Dante Polvara (Aberdeen)

