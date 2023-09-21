Controversial Banchory High Street beer garden allowed to stay despite fears over ‘rowdy drinkers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial Banchory High Street beer garden allowed to stay despite fears over ‘rowdy drinkers’

It has been at the town's Burnett Arms Hotel since Covid-19, but never had full planning permission.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Burnett Arms Hotel.
The beer garden is located on Banchory High Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A controversial beer garden in Banchory town centre has been allowed to stay despite concerns it is attracting “rowdy drinkers”.

Aberdeenshire Council gave the green light for the Burnett Arms Hotel to keep the structure, which has been in the heart of the Deeside town since Covid-19.

The company’s director Munish Dheer applied for retrospective planning permission for the addition, which was put in place nearly three years ago during the pandemic when rules surrounding outdoor hospitality were relaxed.

Outside of Burnett Arms Hotel.
The beer garden has now been granted full planning permission. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

If it had been denied by the council, the beer garden at the hotel would have to have been removed.

There was one condition attached to the granting of planning permission, with the hotel being told to not operate the beer garden outwith the hours of 10am-10pm, unless approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

The authority said the reason for this is to “ensure that the development would not result in undue loss of amenity for surrounding properties”.

Outside of Burnett Arms Hotel.
The Burnett Arms Hotel, pictured in 2016, without the beer garden.

In June, a number of Banchory residents complained about the presence of the hotel’s beer garden.

Ranald McDonald, of the town’s Watson Street, complained that the area was taking up “much-needed parking spaces” and leading to people parking up illegally.

As well as this, he was unhappy at the amount of rowdy drinkers that frequented the facility.

‘Banchory needs more beer gardens’

Jim Laird said it was “ridiculous” that the business had taken away seven parking spots for a “seldom used” beer garden.

However, not everyone was against it, with Ryan Milne saying: “Banchory needs more beer gardens for the nice summer ahead.”

Banchory High Street resident Liam Thomson was also in favour of the plans, adding: “The town needs a bit of atmosphere. Plenty parking spaces around.”

Outside of Burnett Arms Hotel.
It will only be able to operate between 10am and 10pm. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Banchory Community Council took a neutral stance in the debate, saying there were pros and cons to both sides.

However, they expressed their opposition to retrospective planning applications, concluding: “We see them as presumptuous and a discourtesy to the community.”

