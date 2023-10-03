Richard Jensen warns Aberdeen must produce ‘best game’ to overcome former club HJK Helsinki

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Jensen warns Aberdeen must produce ‘best game’ to overcome former club HJK Helsinki

Aberdeen's Finnish international defender came through the youth ranks at Europa Conference League Group G opponents HJK Helsinki.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen in action during the 2-1 Viaplay Cup quarter-final defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen in action during the 2-1 Viaplay Cup quarter-final defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Finnish international defender Richard Jensen has warned Aberdeen must deliver their “best game” at Pittodrie to overcome HJK Helsinki.

The Dons host the reigning Finnish champions in a Europa Conference League Group G clash at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Summer signing Jensen came through the youth ranks at HJK and has remained friends with many of the club’s players.

He admitted there will be banter with his HJK friends in the build up to the group showdown.

However all friendships will be put aside when the crunch clash kicks-off.

Aberdeen are competing in the group stages in Europe for the first time since 2007 and go into the clash with HJK Helsinki on a high.

The Dons are on a three-game winning streak having defeated Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox at the weekend.

HJK are top of the Veikkausliiga table and are closing in on a fourth successive league title.

Having dominated Finnish football in recent years Jensen insists HJK are a team used to winning and warned they will “come at us”.

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen celebrates at Ibrox after beating Rangers 3-1. Image: SNS

He said: “HJK are the biggest club in Finland and they have a good team.

“They are expected to win (the league title) every year.

“We need to bring our best in the game if we want to beat them.

“They’ll come at us and give us a hard time.

“It’s going to be difficult.”

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen challenges Rangers Cyriel Dessers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Banter with HJK Helsinki friends

Aberdeen are searching for their first points in Group G having been edged out 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in the opener in Germany.

Now Jensen is ready to go up against the club where he began his career.

Jensen was raised in Porvoo, a town which is 32 miles east of Helsinki, with a population of 50,000.

He emerged through HJK Helsinki’s youth academy before moving to FC Twente in the Netherlands in 2012 when he was 16.

Jensen has friends in the HJK squad, those he came through the youth academy with and others through playing together in the Finnish national squad.

HJK players currently in the Finnish squad are Miro Tenho, Kevin Kouassivi-Benassan, Pyry Soiri and Matti Peltola.

Strikers Santeri Hostikka, Lucas Lingman (on loan from Helsingborg) and Anthony Olusanya have also been in recent Finnish squads.

Aberdeen centre-back Richard Jensen wins a header in the Viaplay Cup defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Jensen, 27, said: “I have a few friends at HJK and a few I know from playing in the national teams.

“There are some guys my age that I played with in the under-21s and now in the full national squad.

“I will talk to them before the game.

“There will be a bit of banter before the match on Thursday.

“I expect family and friends will come to the game when we play in Helsinki.”

Frankfurt’s Dina Ebimbe and Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

‘When you hear about Aberdeen you think football’

Capped 10 times by Finland, defender Jensen played all 90 minutes of the 1-0 Euro 2024 group qualifier win away to Kazakhstan on September 7.

Jensen was signed on a three-year contract with Aberdeen this summer from Polish side Gornik Zabrze for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £400,000.

When Aberdeen made their interest in securing Jensen clear the centre-back insists his decision to sign was immediate.

Aberdeen’s new signing Richard Jensen in Gothenburg. Image: SNS.

He said: “The interest came up and then things happened very fast.

“I was very keen to take the opportunity.

“When you hear about Aberdeen you think football.

“It is a great big club with a good history.

“Aberdeen had their place in the European group stages and there were a lot of things that saw me jump at the chance.

“Mainly it was Aberdeen being such a great, historic club.

“I didn’t have to think about it for more than a second.

“The welcome has been very warm and I’m happy with my time here so far.”

Jensen’s early years at HJK Helsinki

Jensen is a former Finland U21 captain and made his full senior debut for Finland in a UEFA Nations League qualification game in Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium against Montenegro.

Now 11 years after leaving HJK he is out to derail his former club’s Conference League campaign.

Richard Jensen (5) of Aberdeen during the Viaplay Scottish League Cup match against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Jensen said: “I was brought up in a town called Porvoo, which is about 20 minutes east of Helsinki.

“I left HJK at a very early age.

“I was 16 when we played in Europe in the academy of HJK before I left for Twente in Holland.

“We played in a tournament in Holland, where we had a great deal of success and got to the final against Borussia Monchengladbach.

“There were some really good teams in that tournament.

“An academy scout from Twente saw us and got in contact and that is how my journey started.”

 

