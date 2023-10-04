Energy industry veterans team up to launch Aberdeen ‘Squid’ firm Encomara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy industry veterans team up to launch Aberdeen ‘Squid’ firm Encomara

They have expectations of rapid growth for their new business focused on the floating wind market.

Artist's impression of Encomara's Squid technology.
Artist's impression of Encomara's Squid technology. Image: Big Partnership
By Keith Findlay

Four stalwarts of the energy sector have put their heads together to launch a new Aberdeen business, Encomara, focused on the development of technology for the floating wind market.

The entrepreneurial team comprises Ian Cobban, chief operating officer, Malcolm Bowie, chief technology officer, Ian Donald, executive chairman and Raymond Semple, the new firm’s chief executive.

They are launching their business and showcasing their “ground-breaking” Squid and Swift technologies at Scottish Renewables’ Floating Offshore Wind 2023 event in Aberdeen today.

Founding four have many decades of experience between them

Raymond Semple, chief executive.
Raymond Semple, chief executive. Image: Big Partnership

Each member of the innovative foursome boasts decades of energy sector experience, including in wave, tidal, fixed and floating offshore wind.

Mr Semple previously led regional offshore and subsea divisions for Technip in Brazil and North America, and then global subsea businesses owned by DOF Subsea and Baker Hughes.

Before  joining Encomara – quicker connected FOWTs with encomara, Mr Cobban was chief operations officer for Inverness-based Global Energy Group.

Ian Cobban, chief operating officer.
Ian Cobban, chief operating officer. Image: Big Partnership

Mr Bowie has been an independent consultant and advisor in design and offshore construction for 35 years.

Meanwhile, Mr Donald – who won an outstanding achievement gong at subsea industry awards in 2017 – comes to Encomara after more than 40 years in executive, technical and project management roles.

He was one of the founding directors of Cansco Subsea, which later became Enpro.

Ian Donald, executive chairman.
Ian Donald, executive chairman. Image: Big Partnership

Energy services group Hunting acquired Westhill-based Enpro in 2020, in a £25.6m deal.

Mr Donald was previously founder and managing director of innovative subsea firm DES Operations, which in 2007 was acquired by US oil and gas engineering giant Cameron for around £18.5m.

He has a proven history of taking marine innovations from concept to commercialised products and developing teams to evolve them into leading companies.

Encomara’s small team aims to recruit “key onshore personnel and engineering talent” in the next six months.

Malcolm Bowie, chief technical officer.
Malcolm Bowie, chief technical officer. Image: Big Partnership

The founders are expecting rapid growth, thanks to “ground-breaking solutions which introduce a new era of full life-cycle efficiency, safety, sustainability and reliability to floating offshore wind operations, irrespective of water depth”.

They told The Press and Journal “significant” research and development investment had already led to the company’s first patented product, Squid – a “quick connector for power cables, mooring lines and anchor interfaces”.

Encomara's patented Squid system.
Encomara’s patented Squid system. Image: Big Partnership

Mr Semple said: “By 2050, 15% of all offshore wind energy generated is forecast to come from floating offshore wind turbines, which equates to 15,000 turbines.

“We are extremely well-positioned to maximise this strong market potential with our agile and dynamic approach to delivering fast-turnaround turbine installation, operations and maintenance scopes, and eventual decommissioning.

“We’ve taken inspiration from the scale-up success of fixed wind as well as other offshore sectors’ methodologies, culminating in solutions which are safer, greener, faster, cheaper, and higher yielding than the traditional installation methods.”

Floating Offshore Wind 2023 is taking place at P&J Live today and tomorrow.

