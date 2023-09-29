Aberdeen to honour late former manager Craig Brown with U14 tournament at Cormack Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen to honour late former manager Craig Brown with U14 tournament at Cormack Park

The Dons' 14-club youth tournament in honour of former boss Brown will include the likes of Manchester United, Rangers, Preston North End and Bohemians.

By Sean Wallace
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen will honour former manager, director and club ambassador Craig Brown CBE with an under-14 tournament at Cormack Park next month.

The inaugural Craig Brown Memorial Trophy U14 Tournament will include 14 clubs, with Manchester United, Rangers and Preston North End confirmed.

Dundee, Motherwell, Cliftonville and Bohemians will also compete in the tournament, which will run at the club’s training complex on October 14 and 15.

It will be an all-ticket event and full details will be released in due course.

It will provide a platform for Aberdeen to pay tribute to the enduring impact of ex-Scotland boss Brown – who was a passionate advocate of youth football.

Aberdeen’s former manager Craig Brown will be honoured by the club with an U14 tournament. Image: SNS.

‘The enduring legacy of Craig Brown’

Scottish football legend Brown passed away in June this year at the age of 82.

As national manager, Brown led Scotland to qualification for Euro 96 and the World Cup in 1998.

AFC Youth Academy director Gavin Levey said: “This event goes beyond competition.

“It represents the enduring legacy of Craig Brown and his tireless dedication to the development of football in Scotland.

“Craig’s positive influence on the Scottish game continues to inspire future generations, and the Craig Brown Memorial Trophy embodies his commitment to the sport he loved.

Scottish foogball legend Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS.

“All at AFC Youth Academy, along with our sponsors, are excited about hosting the tournament.

“We  are honoured to have the opportunity pay tribute to Craig Brown’s remarkable career and his lasting impact on all connected with AFC, and also the wider football community.

“ We look forward to welcoming supporters, families, and football enthusiasts to Cormack Park to celebrate this exceptional man and celebrate bright young football talent.”

 

