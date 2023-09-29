Aberdeen to honour late former manager Craig Brown with U14 tournament at Cormack Park

Aberdeen will honour former manager, director and club ambassador Craig Brown CBE with an under-14 tournament at Cormack Park next month.

The inaugural Craig Brown Memorial Trophy U14 Tournament will include 14 clubs, with Manchester United, Rangers and Preston North End confirmed.

Dundee, Motherwell, Cliftonville and Bohemians will also compete in the tournament, which will run at the club’s training complex on October 14 and 15.

It will be an all-ticket event and full details will be released in due course.

It will provide a platform for Aberdeen to pay tribute to the enduring impact of ex-Scotland boss Brown – who was a passionate advocate of youth football.

‘The enduring legacy of Craig Brown’

Scottish football legend Brown passed away in June this year at the age of 82.

As national manager, Brown led Scotland to qualification for Euro 96 and the World Cup in 1998.

AFC Youth Academy director Gavin Levey said: “This event goes beyond competition.

“It represents the enduring legacy of Craig Brown and his tireless dedication to the development of football in Scotland.

“Craig’s positive influence on the Scottish game continues to inspire future generations, and the Craig Brown Memorial Trophy embodies his commitment to the sport he loved.

“All at AFC Youth Academy, along with our sponsors, are excited about hosting the tournament.

“We are honoured to have the opportunity pay tribute to Craig Brown’s remarkable career and his lasting impact on all connected with AFC, and also the wider football community.

“ We look forward to welcoming supporters, families, and football enthusiasts to Cormack Park to celebrate this exceptional man and celebrate bright young football talent.”