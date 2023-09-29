Warning that wind speeds could reach almost 50mph as Highlands braces for another blustery day

Gale force winds are expected to blast the Highlands, with gusts of almost 50mph expected to sweep across the north today.

Several sailings have already been cancelled, as boat operators brace for the blustery conditions.

Met Office forecasters say wind speeds could be as much as 47mph.

The forecast comes just one day after Storm Agnes battered the country.

On Thursday, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued 10 flood warnings as heavy rain lashed parts of Grampian and Argyll.

Earlier in the week, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind, affecting large parts of the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Strong winds hamper sailings

Ferry crossings and sailing trips have ground to a halt today as forecasters predict a blustery day on the water.

Loch Ness by Jacobite has pulled all sailings from the schedule due to “forecasted high winds”.

Forecasters predict wind speeds are set to be strongest at nearby Drumnadrochit.

CalMac ferry crossings are also facing a wave of disruption in light of the forecast.

Services between Mallaig, Oban and Lochboisdale, Mallaig and the Small Isles, Mallaig and Castlebay, and Oban, Coll and Tiree have been cancelled today.

Meanwhile, fellow island services are also at risk of disruption or cancellation amidst the conditions.

In a statement, posted on their website, CalMac officials said cancelling services is always in the interest of safety.

They wrote: “Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the Master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.”