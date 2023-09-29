Warning that wind speeds could reach almost 50mph as Highlands braces for another blustery day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Warning that wind speeds could reach almost 50mph as Highlands braces for another blustery day

Some sailings have already been cancelled, with disruption expected.

By Michelle Henderson
Met Office forecasters are say wind speeds could be as much as 47mph. Image: Supplied.
Met Office forecasters are say wind speeds could be as much as 47mph. Image: Supplied.

Gale force winds are expected to blast the Highlands, with gusts of almost 50mph expected to sweep across the north today.

Several sailings have already been cancelled, as boat operators brace for the blustery conditions.

Met Office forecasters say wind speeds could be as much as 47mph.

The forecast comes just one day after Storm Agnes battered the country.

On Thursday, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued 10 flood warnings as heavy rain lashed parts of Grampian and Argyll.

Earlier in the week, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind, affecting large parts of the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Strong winds hamper sailings

Ferry crossings and sailing trips have ground to a halt today as forecasters predict a blustery day on the water.

Loch Ness by Jacobite has pulled all sailings from the schedule due to “forecasted high winds”.

Forecasters predict wind speeds are set to be strongest at nearby Drumnadrochit.

CalMac ferry crossings are also facing a wave of disruption in light of the forecast.

Services between Mallaig, Oban and Lochboisdale, Mallaig and the Small Isles, Mallaig and Castlebay, and Oban, Coll and Tiree have been cancelled today.

Meanwhile, fellow island services are also at risk of disruption or cancellation amidst the conditions.

In a statement, posted on their website, CalMac officials said cancelling services is always in the interest of safety.

They wrote: “Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the Master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.”