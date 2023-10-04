Josh Walker on Aberdeen goal v Bayern – as he says Pittodrie Euro games give new Dons chance to become ‘legends overnight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Josh Walker on Aberdeen goal v Bayern – as he says Pittodrie Euro games give new Dons chance to become ‘legends overnight’

Barry Robson's rebuilt Reds play HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie in Europa Conference League Group G on Thursday, the first Euro group game in the Granite City for 16 years.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Josh Walker (centre) rifles Aberdeen into a shock first half lead against Bayern Munich in 2008, with his first - and only - goal for the club. Image: SNS.
Josh Walker (centre) rifles Aberdeen into a shock first half lead against Bayern Munich in 2008, with his first - and only - goal for the club. Image: SNS.

For Aberdeen’s new boys, European nights under the Pittodrie lights are a chance “to become legends overnight”. Just ask Josh Walker.

In February 2008, Walker wrote his name into Dons history just days after signing when he fired Jimmy Calderwood’s Reds 1-0 up against Bayern Munich in a Uefa Cup round of 32 first leg clash – a thrilling Granite City tussle which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The 18-year-old only joined Calderwood’s squad in a late January loan deal from Middlesbrough, after the Reds had already routed FC Copenhagen 4-0 to get out of their Uefa Cup group and set up the knockout tie with Bayern.

And he had only made three prior appearances for Aberdeen when he produced his moment of goalscoring magic against the German superstars.

Barry Robson’s Aberdeen are preparing to play a home European group stage game – the club’s first in 16 years – when HJK Helsinki visit in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

According to Walker, his strike has “followed” him “everywhere” in the years since.

So he knows the home Conference League group clashes against HJK, PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt in the months ahead are a chance for the 13 summer additions in Robson’s rebuilt Reds squad to quickly claim their own place in Pittodrie folklore.

Walker said: “For the new players certainly, when you walk into Aberdeen you probably don’t realise or appreciate how big the club is until you walk into it.

“The European nights was something I’d never experienced before really – it was unbelievable.

“I think with the new players coming in, it’s an opportunity for them where they’ve been in the door five minutes and you can almost become a legend overnight.

“It’s an opportunity which doesn’t come around that often, and it’s a brilliant one for them to look forward to, and one they should relish. They shouldn’t have any fear – they should just go out and enjoy it.”

Bayern goal has ‘followed’ Walker ‘everywhere’

Walker had a transient career following his return from Aberdeen to parent club Boro.

Though the England under-20 international would go on to play for the Riverside outfit in the Premier League, a battle with knee problem patellar tendonitis, which meant five operations between the ages of 20 and 25, derailed his career at Boro and subsequent clubs.

Walker eventually managed a productive spell back in Scotland at part-time level, captaining Edinburgh City (though his knee struggles continued), before hanging up his boots last year following a stint with Dunbar United.

Everywhere he has been, Walker says there have been “non-stop” reminders of his goal against Bayern for the Dons.

Aberdeen’s Josh Walker celebrates after firing the home side in front against Bayern Munich. Image: SNS.

Now 34 and running his own football coaching business, Walker said: “I live in Edinburgh now. When I started my coaching company – it’s called Foot Forward Coaching – as soon as people ask who runs it, and someone says ‘it’s Josh Walker’, they’ll say ‘that’s the lad who scored for Aberdeen against Bayern Munich’. It’s followed me everywhere.

“The amount of press things you get yearly – it’s just a constant reminder of what happened and how good it was.”

‘It’s something I’m extremely proud of’

Mentions of the goal have been such a constant in his day-to-day life over the past 15-or-so years, Walker can still describe the passage of play in detail, saying: “Because it gets spoken about so much, it’s almost been impossible for me to forget.

“I remember the free-kick Seve (Scott Severin) took at the halfway point, then I think it was Zander (Diamond) or Lee Miller who won a header, and it just came to Sone (Aluko) on the edge of the box, and I remember screaming for it.

“The lay-off was perfect and I knew before I hit it that it was going in with just the way it was all set and fell.

“Honestly, it was one of the most unbelievable moments of my life, because, as I say, it’s not just something which stuck with me in football, but followed me once I had to leave professional football through injury and stuff.

“It’s something I’m extremely proud of.”

‘To still be speaking about it shows you what that night means to people of Aberdeen’

After an equaliser from Miroslav Klose, and then another Dons goal through Aluko, Hamit Altintop’s 55th-minute leveller earned visitors Bayern – who also had the likes of Phillip Lahm, Martin Demichelis, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Luca Toni and Toni Kroos in their squad at Pittodrie – a 2-2 draw to take back to Germany.

Josh Walker (left) clashes with Bayern Munich ace Miroslav Klose. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen would lose 5-1 in the second leg at the Allianz Arena in front of 66,000 fans on Walker’s 19th birthday – an occasion the former Reds midfielder says he was too young to “really appreciate”.

Walker says memories of the night Calderwood’s Aberdeen tangled with Bayern at Pittodrie are as important to him as they are to the Red Army.

“It’s difficult to be disappointed we drew with Bayern Munich, but we had the game of our lives, from goalkeeper, striker to all the subs,” Walker said.

“Everyone who played a part that night played to their full potential and obviously Bayern Munich had a bit of an off-night.

“When we gave away the penalty, Jamie (Langfield) saved the first effort, and it’s just rebounded straight back to Altintop. That little rub of the green wasn’t quite there.

“We weren’t even trying to hang on at the end either. We were still pressing forward trying to score a third goal, and I remember it being end-to-end for a large part of that second half.

“But it was a brilliant experience, and to come away with a draw and to be disappointed shows how well we actually played on the night.

“To still be speaking about it shows you what that night means to people of Aberdeen – Memories that will last me and all the Aberdeen fans a lifetime.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen in action during the 2-1 Viaplay Cup quarter-final defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Jensen warns Aberdeen must produce 'best game' to overcome former club HJK Helsinki
Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates scoring against Molde FK
Former Aberdeen striker Mixu Paatelainen gives the lowdown on HJK Helsinki
Bojan Radulovic of HJK reacts during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs - against Farul Constanta in Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
HJK Helsinki boss warns Aberdeen they are aiming for victory at Pittodrie
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Ibrox win shows Aberdeen are back with a bang - and now…
Imajica Brand Evolution managing director Jeff Riley, left, with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson.
Master tapes of Aberdeen's European Cup Winners' Cup triumph set for auction
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen scores the Dons' third goal past Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Desire and determination clear for all to see from Aberdeen's stellar showing…
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen loan star Stefan Gartenmann targets qualification from European group stage ... for second…
Aberdeen Women striker Darcie Miller.
Teenager Darcie Miller happy to be reaping rewards of game time with Aberdeen Women
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Rangers' Sam Lammers in the Dons' 3-1 win at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
'That's why he's our captain!' - Graeme Shinnie hailed by Barry Robson for 'outstanding'…
Steven McLean sends Rangers' Scott Wright off against Aberdeen at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Steven McLean gets all the major calls correct at Ibrox as Aberdeen…

Conversation