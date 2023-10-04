Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie relishing Bellslea return for Formartine United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie relishing Bellslea return for Formartine United clash

After seven successive away fixtures the Broch are back at home in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to their game against Formartine United at Bellslea. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to their game against Formartine United at Bellslea. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker

Ryan Cowie is hoping Fraserburgh can make the most of home comforts as they return to Bellslea for the first time in 46 days.

The Broch’s run of seven successive away fixtures comes to an end when they host Formartine United tonight.

During that period the Buchan side have won six and drawn once on the road, with their latest success being Saturday’s GPH Highland League Cup semi-final victory against Brechin.

Defender Cowie, 32, is keen to compete on multiple fronts and said: “Formartine have got a really good squad and they’ve added to it again this season so it will be a tough game.

“It’s good to be back at home because it’s been a while. The boys are chomping at the bit to play at Bellslea in front of the fans.

“We get a great backing away from home wherever we go, but nothing beats Bellslea under the lights.

“Whether it’s home or away you’ve got to get on with it.

“The boys have got a good mindset that wherever we go we make sure we put in a performance which can hopefully get us a win.

“Six wins and a draw from seven away games isn’t bad. We think we’ve got a good squad and we want to try to compete on multiple fronts.”

United look to bounce back

Meanwhile, Formartine’s Rhys Thomas is hoping they can get back to winning ways and secure a landmark away victory.

The Pitmedden side lost 4-2 to Turriff United at the weekend to leave them with 19 points from nine games.

Defender Thomas feels United have made a decent start all things considered and is keen to secure an away win against one of the other top five sides from last season, something they didn’t manage last term.

The 21-year-old added: “Apart from Saturday, I feel we’ve done quite well in the league.

“We’ve made a pretty good start with the fixtures we’ve had.

Formartine United defender Rhys Thomas is keen to get back to winning ways

“We had a mishap at the weekend but that can happen in football and we’ll look to bounce back from it.

“We’re still in the mix towards the top end and there’s a lot of games to play.

“You need to go away from home and win games like these to be in mix.

“We didn’t win away from home against the sides around us last season, although we had a really good home record.

“But sometimes away from home we were a bit hot and cold, but if we could win this game it will give us a good boost.”

News from around the Highland League

Wick Academy welcome back Marc MacGregor but are missing Jack Halliday, Kyle Henderson, Mark Macadie, James Mackay, Joe Anderson, Alan Hughes, David Allan and Brandon Sinclair for the Harmsworth Park clash with Forres Mechanics.

The Can-Cans are without Craig Mackenzie, Ruari Fraser and Lucas Davidson.

Brechin City look to maintain their unbeaten start in the Highland League against Inverurie Locos.

Nathan Meres returns for the Railwaymen, but Paul Coutts, Myle Gaffney and Sam Burnett are missing, while goalkeeper Jamie Shingler has been released.

Interim manager Jamie Watt has also brought Roy McBain in to assist him.

Deveronvale are without Max Stewart, Michael Watson and Dane Ballard for Banks o’ Dee’s trip to Princess Royal Park. The visitors could hand a debut to goalkeeper Daniel Hoban, while Michael Philipson and Luke Emmett are out.

Nairn County are without Conor Gethins for the Station Park clash with Keith, but Aaron Nicolson and player-manager Steven Mackay are available.

The Maroons are minus Stewart Hutcheon and Nathan McKeown.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Fraserburgh cup semi; Huntly v Clach league clash

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to their game against Formartine United at Bellslea. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart continuing to seek improvements ahead of Rothes clash
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to their game against Formartine United at Bellslea. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker
Interim boss Blair Lawrie looks to build Clachnacuddin's confidence
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to their game against Formartine United at Bellslea. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Fraserburgh cup semi; Huntly…
Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm
'We’re open to anyone': Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm on their search for a new…
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to their game against Formartine United at Bellslea. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker
Turriff United inflict second league defeat of the season on Formartine United; Rothes edge…
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to their game against Formartine United at Bellslea. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker
Clachnacuddin part company with manager Jordan Macdonald
Ryan Sargent of Fraserburgh celebrates scoring against Brechin.
Mark Cowie delighted as Fraserburgh secure Highland League Cup final berth
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to their game against Formartine United at Bellslea. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker
Fraserburgh beat Brechin to reach Highland League Cup final; Scores from around the Highland…
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to their game against Formartine United at Bellslea. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker
Highland League Cup: Brechin City and Fraserburgh aim for final say
Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie relishing Bellslea return for Formartine United clash
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - who will reach the Highland League Cup…