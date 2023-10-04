Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie relishing Bellslea return for Formartine United clash

Ryan Cowie is hoping Fraserburgh can make the most of home comforts as they return to Bellslea for the first time in 46 days.

The Broch’s run of seven successive away fixtures comes to an end when they host Formartine United tonight.

During that period the Buchan side have won six and drawn once on the road, with their latest success being Saturday’s GPH Highland League Cup semi-final victory against Brechin.

Defender Cowie, 32, is keen to compete on multiple fronts and said: “Formartine have got a really good squad and they’ve added to it again this season so it will be a tough game.

“It’s good to be back at home because it’s been a while. The boys are chomping at the bit to play at Bellslea in front of the fans.

“We get a great backing away from home wherever we go, but nothing beats Bellslea under the lights.

“Whether it’s home or away you’ve got to get on with it.

“The boys have got a good mindset that wherever we go we make sure we put in a performance which can hopefully get us a win.

“Six wins and a draw from seven away games isn’t bad. We think we’ve got a good squad and we want to try to compete on multiple fronts.”

United look to bounce back

Meanwhile, Formartine’s Rhys Thomas is hoping they can get back to winning ways and secure a landmark away victory.

The Pitmedden side lost 4-2 to Turriff United at the weekend to leave them with 19 points from nine games.

Defender Thomas feels United have made a decent start all things considered and is keen to secure an away win against one of the other top five sides from last season, something they didn’t manage last term.

The 21-year-old added: “Apart from Saturday, I feel we’ve done quite well in the league.

“We’ve made a pretty good start with the fixtures we’ve had.

“We had a mishap at the weekend but that can happen in football and we’ll look to bounce back from it.

“We’re still in the mix towards the top end and there’s a lot of games to play.

“You need to go away from home and win games like these to be in mix.

“We didn’t win away from home against the sides around us last season, although we had a really good home record.

“But sometimes away from home we were a bit hot and cold, but if we could win this game it will give us a good boost.”

News from around the Highland League

Wick Academy welcome back Marc MacGregor but are missing Jack Halliday, Kyle Henderson, Mark Macadie, James Mackay, Joe Anderson, Alan Hughes, David Allan and Brandon Sinclair for the Harmsworth Park clash with Forres Mechanics.

The Can-Cans are without Craig Mackenzie, Ruari Fraser and Lucas Davidson.

Brechin City look to maintain their unbeaten start in the Highland League against Inverurie Locos.

Nathan Meres returns for the Railwaymen, but Paul Coutts, Myle Gaffney and Sam Burnett are missing, while goalkeeper Jamie Shingler has been released.

Interim manager Jamie Watt has also brought Roy McBain in to assist him.

Deveronvale are without Max Stewart, Michael Watson and Dane Ballard for Banks o’ Dee’s trip to Princess Royal Park. The visitors could hand a debut to goalkeeper Daniel Hoban, while Michael Philipson and Luke Emmett are out.

Nairn County are without Conor Gethins for the Station Park clash with Keith, but Aaron Nicolson and player-manager Steven Mackay are available.

The Maroons are minus Stewart Hutcheon and Nathan McKeown.