Council to honour Gothenburg Great’s ‘incredible achievements’

A Gothenburg Great is to be honoured by his local authority for his achievements in football.

John McMaster, who was born in Greenock and still lives in the area, was part of the Dons team that was victorious against Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

He is to be honoured by Inverclyde Council following a request made by Provost Drew McKenzie for the council to acknowledge the former footballer on the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s success in Sweden.

The motion was unanimously agreed at a meeting of the council and consideration will now be given as to how best to acknowledge McMaster formally.

McMaster, who made more than 300 appearances for the Dons between 1972 and 1987, went on to play for Greenock Morton and also served as assistant manager at Cappielow.

Provost McKenzie said: “John McMaster is a classic case of local boy done good.

“He played for Aberdeen under the auspices of Sir Alex Ferguson and won the European Cup Winners’ Cup 40 years ago and those of a certain age will remember that remarkable night in Gothenburg.

“John finished his career at Greenock Morton and was also assistant manager.

“It’s only right that we recognise John’s incredible achievements throughout his career in football and for being an ambassador for Greenock and Inverclyde.”

McMaster was inducted into the Aberdeen hall of fame in 2017.