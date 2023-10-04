Council to honour Gothenburg Great’s ‘incredible achievements’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Council to honour Gothenburg Great’s ‘incredible achievements’

Former Aberdeen player John McMaster is to be recognised by Inverclyde Council.

By Danny Law
Real's Isidro and Aberdeen's John McMaster in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final. Image: Shutterstock
Real's Isidro and Aberdeen's John McMaster in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final. Image: Shutterstock

A Gothenburg Great is to be honoured by his local authority for his achievements in football.

John McMaster, who was born in Greenock and still lives in the area, was part of the Dons team that was victorious against Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

He is to be honoured by Inverclyde Council following a request made by Provost Drew McKenzie for the council to acknowledge the former footballer on the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s success in Sweden.

The motion was unanimously agreed at a meeting of the council and consideration will now be given as to how best to acknowledge McMaster formally.

McMaster, who made more than 300 appearances for the Dons between 1972 and 1987, went on to play for Greenock Morton and also served as assistant manager at Cappielow.

John McMaster has recently released a book called ‘McMaster & Commander: The Business of Winning’.  Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Provost McKenzie said: “John McMaster is a classic case of local boy done good.

“He played for Aberdeen under the auspices of Sir Alex Ferguson and won the European Cup Winners’ Cup 40 years ago and those of a certain age will remember that remarkable night in Gothenburg.

“John finished his career at Greenock Morton and was also assistant manager.

“It’s only right that we recognise John’s incredible achievements throughout his career in football and for being an ambassador for Greenock and Inverclyde.”

McMaster was inducted into the Aberdeen hall of fame in 2017.

