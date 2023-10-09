Aberdeen fan view: International break gives Dons time to find a cutting edge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: International break gives Dons time to find a cutting edge

Chris Crighton reflects on a 0-0 draw at Pittodrie as Barry Robson's side draw a blank against St Johnstone.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes is challenged in the air against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
A missed opportunity.

After a poor first lap of the Premiership season, results elsewhere presented the Dons with an unexpected chance to end the second inside the top four.

All that was required was a comfortable victory over the league’s bottom team, winless and without having registered a goal on their travels.

St Johnstone are nonetheless, as Celtic had already found, a tough nut to crack.

They are more than capable of resisting sporadic periods of pressure on their goal; it is incumbent upon opponents to make them defend it for the majority of the 90 minutes and keep respite to a minimum.

By largely coasting through an almost entirely uneventful first half, Aberdeen allowed Saints to keep more than enough in the tank to fend off whatever they mustered after the break.

Not that it was much more than the fleeting excitement of pouncing on scraps and optimistic penalty shouts.

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen misses a chance against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

It seems odd to say it of a side which had netted seven times across its previous two league fixtures but this Aberdeen team is still struggling to find an attacking strategy which will enable it to consistently carve out presentable looks at goal.

The coaching staff will have plenty of time to try to come up with some better scripts before the side is next in action, but they will be severely limited in their ability to rehearse them with Bojan Miovski and Duk jetting off on international duty.

Perhaps that presents an opening for either or both of Ester Sokler and Pape Habib Gueye to establish chemistry with some of those others left behind at Cormack Park, and provide a much needed spark when the quest to return to the sharp end of the table resumes in a fortnight’s time.

A change, of some sort, must come.

