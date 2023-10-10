Willie Miller: Aberdeen players need to step up to take goalscoring burden off Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen players must step up to take the heavy goalscoring burden off Bojan Miovski’s shoulders.

Striker Miovski is the only Don who has been regularly scoring goals this season with the rest posted missing.

With eight goals already this term, Miovski is delivering in front of goal – but he can’t do it all on his own.

Aberdeen rely too heavily on Miovski’s goals.

However, even Miovski is starting to miss chances, as was evident in the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on Sunday.

His team-mates have to take on more responsibility.

Willie Miller: Goals shouldn’t just be Bojan Miovski’s responsibility

If Miovski thinks he is the only one that is going to be scoring, it will put pressure on the North Macedonian international.

That could lead to him snatching at chances because there is so much weight and expectancy on him to score.

If goals could be spread more throughout the team, it would help Miovski relax more.

Duk has had scoring opportunities, but hasn’t been able to take them.

He netted 18 goals last season, but so far has only one goal to his name in 14 games, from the 4-0 defeat of Ross County.

Striker Duk had chances to score in the draws against both HJK Helsinki and St Johnstone, but they weren’t converted.

The midfield also have to chip in with goals, though.

Aberdeen have three big, powerful central defenders in Richard Jensen, Stefan Gartenmann and Slobodan Rubezic, who also have to bring more goal threat at set-pieces.

Jensen scored from a corner in the 3-1 defeat of Rangers, and there needs to be far more of that, as there is not a consistent goal threat coming from corners, free-kicks and throw-ins.

Aberdeen will perhaps feel unfortunate in recent games, because they are creating chances but not taking them.

It is vital Robson’s side start converting chances again because they need to rack up wins in the Premiership.

They need league victories to rectify the slow start in the campaign when they failed to win any of the opening five Premiership fixtures.

Despite goal issue, there’s plenty to be positive about at Aberdeen

Despite back-to-back draws against St Johnstone and HJK Helsinki, I still think there is much to be positive about with Aberdeen.

However, turning potential draws into victories is the hallmark of a good side.

Once they start doing that you can be more positive that the future will be rosy for Aberdeen.

At the moment, it is still a bit inconsistent for the Dons, however, it should not be forgotten Robson’s side are now five games unbeaten.

The Reds now have the international break to recharge their batteries after a hectic schedule where they have battled on the European and domestic fronts.

A number of Aberdeen players will be away on international duty, so they will not get a break.

If you are a top team – and Aberdeen are – you have to be able to cope with that.

It is like playing in Europe with the Thursday and Sunday games. You have to be able to cope with that schedule as it is part of being a top club.

Over the next two weeks, boss Robson will be able to work with the players who are not away on international duty.

That is not just working on the field of play, but also speaking to the players.

When you have game after game in a hectic schedule you don’t often have time to talk in-depth to players.

Robson could also have time to introduce some younger players to the training, to get know their mentality and what they are capable of.

The international break will also give an opportunity for any knocks or injuries more time to heal.

It has come at a good time for Aberdeen and will allow time to reset.

Then they can come back recharged to focus on the league campaign, Europe and the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Although there are still issues to sort out, there are signs the team are beginning to motor.

Scotland closing in on Euro 2024

After a magnificent campaign, Scotland will travel to Spain on Thursday brimming with confidence they can get a positive result in the Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Scotland stunned Spain in March with a 2-0 win at Hampden.

It was a magnificent result and performance which really hammered home the progress of the national team under Steve Clarke.

Beating Spain must give Scotland the inner belief they could perhaps repeat it on Thursday.

It will be very difficult to win in Spain, but there will be belief it is possible.

Scotland proudly sit atop Group A after five wins from five – what a sensational return from a group including Spain and Norway!

Qualifying for Euro 2024 is agonisingly close, and the Scots must be confident of securing a place in the finals in Germany next season – and could even do it by, dare I say it, qualifying as group winners.

Sensational results against Spain and Norway have made that possible.

The Scots were staring at a defeat in Oslo when trailing to a converted Erling Haaland penalty with only three minutes of regulation time remaining.

Never-say-die Scotland never gave up and produced a dramatic turnaround with goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean to win 2-1.

Scotland have grown in confidence, stature and belief during this campaign.

Qualification is within touching distance and the Scots can do it in style by finishing top of the group – if they secure a result in Spain.