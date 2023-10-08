Aberdeen’s lack of attacking edge continues in 0-0 stalemate with bottom club St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s lack of attacking edge continues in 0-0 stalemate with bottom club St Johnstone

The Dons were left frustrated when an Andy Considine own goal was chalked off late in the first-half for offside following a VAR review.

By Sean Wallace
Referee David Munro chalks off Aberdeen's goal against St Johnstone following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Referee David Munro chalks off Aberdeen's goal against St Johnstone following a VAR review. Image: SNS

Aberdeen suffered a Euro hangover as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 stalemate at home by the Premiership’s bottom club St Johnstone.

Barry Robson’s Reds faced the club propping up the bottom of the Scottish top flight just three days after drawing 1-1 with HJK Helsinki.

The lack of attacking cutting edge that dogged Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League Group G clash against the Finnish champions remained.

European demands appear to be taking a toll domestically.

The Dons have secured just one victory in the four Premiership games immediately following Euro action this season, with two draws and a loss.

This was an opportunity for Aberdeen to jump up from the bottom six to move level on points with fourth-placed Hearts.

Just like the chances in front of goal – the Reds failed to take it.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes (bottom) celebrates with Slobodan Rubezic after they thought Aberdeen had gone 1-0 up. The goal was chalked off following a VAR review. Image: SNS

There was no lack of effort or desire from the Reds, little more than 72 hours after the rigours of Euro action.

Aberdeen were left frustrated when an own goal by former Don Andy Considine late in the first half was chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

There was little inspiration on show from the Reds to reward the supporters for coming out in horrendous weather conditions.

The only positive for the Dons is that it was a clean sheet for a defence that has become increasingly robust and confident.

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic has grown in stature in recent games.

The presence of Stefan Gartenmann and Richard Jensen either side is a calming influence on the summer signing.

For all St Johnstone’s possession and positive play they failed to get a single shot on target, with nine off.

Aberdeen now go into the international break with an urgency on how to rediscover that killer touch in front of goal.

St Johnstone’s Drey Wright (L) and Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes in action. Image: SNS

Besuijen returns to match-day squad

There were two changes to the starting XI that drew with HJK Helsinki  on Thursday.

Connor Barron and Jonny Hayes returned to the starting line-up with Leighton Clarkson and Jack MacKenzie dropping to the bench.

Frozen out Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen also made a rare appearance in the match-day squad when named on the bench.

Besuijen has failed to secure any game-time this season and was on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam for the second half of last term.

The 22-year-old has been in the Pittodrie wilderness since that loan and was last in a match-day squad when an unused substitute in the 2-2 Europa League play-off draw with BK Hacken on August 24.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the Premiership clash with St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Besuijen was then omitted from the Dons’ 23-man squad for the Europa Conference League campaign.

Boss Robson admitted in September that Besuijen could potentially exit on loan despite the Scottish window having closed.

There were other potential options such as the Scottish Championship, Africa or Asia where the windows remained open.

A move away did not materialise and Besuijen has worked his way back into the match-day squad.

Whether that is the first step on the road to a return to game action for Besuijen, who was an unused sub against Saints, remains to be seen.

St Johnstone’s Dara Costelloe (L) and Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen in action. Image: SNS

Striker Duk threatens with free-kick

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the 10th minute when Duk fired a 22-yard free kick straight at keeper Dimitar Mitov.

Duk sported a large plaster on the side of his face having been elbowed in the draw with HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen striker Duk had to use a plaster against St Johnstone on a facial injury suffered when elbowed in the 1-1 Europa Conference League draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Aberdeen goal controversially chalked off after VAR review

St Johnstone were playing the more dangerous, productive football and Graham Carey fired volleys over when in space in the 27th and 43rd minutes.

Aberdeen were left frustrated in the 44th minute when a goal was chalked off following a VAR review.

Referee David Munro (R) checks the VAR screen before ruling out an Aberdeen goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Former Don Considine headed into his own net when attempting to clear a cross from Connor Barron fired into the box from the right.

The goal went to a VAR review with referee David Munro eventually consulting the pitch-side monitor before chalking it off for offside on Duk who was interfering with play.

Aberdeen have a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR check against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Jensen misses clear opportunity

Aberdeen should have scored in the 52nd minute when Barron picked out Jensen from a free-kick.

However Jensen’s tame flicked shot from eight yards was straight at keeper Mitov.

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen misses a chance against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

In the 70th minute Miovski raced onto a Barron through-ball and did superbly well to engineer an opening under close pressure from three defenders.

However the striker leaned back when shooting from 12 yards and blazed a shot over the bar.

In the 84th minute Liam Gordon’s 20-yard drive took a slight deflection that forced it just wide of the Dons’ top-left corner.

Deep into injury-time Miovski met a Hayes free-kick but headed wide from 10 yards.

It summed up 90 minutes of frustration for Aberdeen.

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2): Roos 6; Gartenmann 7, Rubezic 7, Jensen 7; Devlin 7 (Sokler 80), Barron 6, Shinnie 5 (Clarkson 56), Hayes 6; McGrath 5 (Polvara 56), Miovski 6, Duk 6

Subs not used: Doohan, MacKenzie, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Duncan, MacDonald.

ST JOHNSTONE (4-1-4-1): Mitov 6; Wright 6 (May 77), Gordon 7, Considine 6, Robinson 6; Sprangler 6; Costelloe 7, Smith 6, Kucheriavyi 6 (MacPherson 73), Carey 7; Jephcott 5 (Kane 65)

Subs not used: Richards, Gallacher, May, Kane, Clark, Jaiyesimi, McClelland, Turner-Cooker

Referee: David Munro

Attendance: 16, 816

Man-of-the-match: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen)

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Duk and Bojan Miovski look defected at full-time after the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated at VAR decision in 0-0 stalemate with St Johnstone
Tim Bell, of Mods, with Aberdeen FC starlets Emily Smith and Erin Carrol.
Aberdeen firm Mods helps nurture rising stars of women's football
Aberdeen striker Duk caught on the side of the head by Georgios Kanellopoulos of HJK Helsinki's right elbow while challenging for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: What's the point of VAR if ref wasn't asked to look at…
Aberdeen striker Duk down after a head knock during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski reveals referee's comments on Duk elbow incident against HJK Helsinki
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists more goals will come for Dons in Europe
Dylan Banfield (left) with Aberdeen FC's Marta and Jordi Rams, as they assist the team against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: RGU
RGU students get front row seat on Aberdeen FC's European run
The Aberdeen players line up before the match against HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Another assured defensive display from Aberdeen in Europe that deserved a win
Jonny Hayes applauds Aberdeen supporters after the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen learning valuable Euro group stage lessons, insists Jonny Hayes
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes looks dejectedly at the referee during the match against HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Were Aberdeen right to feel aggrieved by the decisions made in the…
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen Women's double ACL blow a harsh reminder of the need for…
2

Conversation