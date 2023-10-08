Aberdeen’s lack of attacking edge continues in 0-0 stalemate with bottom club St Johnstone

Aberdeen suffered a Euro hangover as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 stalemate at home by the Premiership’s bottom club St Johnstone.

Barry Robson’s Reds faced the club propping up the bottom of the Scottish top flight just three days after drawing 1-1 with HJK Helsinki.

The lack of attacking cutting edge that dogged Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League Group G clash against the Finnish champions remained.

European demands appear to be taking a toll domestically.

The Dons have secured just one victory in the four Premiership games immediately following Euro action this season, with two draws and a loss.

This was an opportunity for Aberdeen to jump up from the bottom six to move level on points with fourth-placed Hearts.

Just like the chances in front of goal – the Reds failed to take it.

There was no lack of effort or desire from the Reds, little more than 72 hours after the rigours of Euro action.

Aberdeen were left frustrated when an own goal by former Don Andy Considine late in the first half was chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

There was little inspiration on show from the Reds to reward the supporters for coming out in horrendous weather conditions.

The only positive for the Dons is that it was a clean sheet for a defence that has become increasingly robust and confident.

Centre-back Slobodan Rubezic has grown in stature in recent games.

The presence of Stefan Gartenmann and Richard Jensen either side is a calming influence on the summer signing.

For all St Johnstone’s possession and positive play they failed to get a single shot on target, with nine off.

Aberdeen now go into the international break with an urgency on how to rediscover that killer touch in front of goal.

Besuijen returns to match-day squad

There were two changes to the starting XI that drew with HJK Helsinki on Thursday.

Connor Barron and Jonny Hayes returned to the starting line-up with Leighton Clarkson and Jack MacKenzie dropping to the bench.

Frozen out Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen also made a rare appearance in the match-day squad when named on the bench.

Besuijen has failed to secure any game-time this season and was on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam for the second half of last term.

The 22-year-old has been in the Pittodrie wilderness since that loan and was last in a match-day squad when an unused substitute in the 2-2 Europa League play-off draw with BK Hacken on August 24.

Besuijen was then omitted from the Dons’ 23-man squad for the Europa Conference League campaign.

Boss Robson admitted in September that Besuijen could potentially exit on loan despite the Scottish window having closed.

There were other potential options such as the Scottish Championship, Africa or Asia where the windows remained open.

A move away did not materialise and Besuijen has worked his way back into the match-day squad.

Whether that is the first step on the road to a return to game action for Besuijen, who was an unused sub against Saints, remains to be seen.

Striker Duk threatens with free-kick

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the 10th minute when Duk fired a 22-yard free kick straight at keeper Dimitar Mitov.

Duk sported a large plaster on the side of his face having been elbowed in the draw with HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen goal controversially chalked off after VAR review

St Johnstone were playing the more dangerous, productive football and Graham Carey fired volleys over when in space in the 27th and 43rd minutes.

Aberdeen were left frustrated in the 44th minute when a goal was chalked off following a VAR review.

Former Don Considine headed into his own net when attempting to clear a cross from Connor Barron fired into the box from the right.

The goal went to a VAR review with referee David Munro eventually consulting the pitch-side monitor before chalking it off for offside on Duk who was interfering with play.

Jensen misses clear opportunity

Aberdeen should have scored in the 52nd minute when Barron picked out Jensen from a free-kick.

However Jensen’s tame flicked shot from eight yards was straight at keeper Mitov.

In the 70th minute Miovski raced onto a Barron through-ball and did superbly well to engineer an opening under close pressure from three defenders.

However the striker leaned back when shooting from 12 yards and blazed a shot over the bar.

In the 84th minute Liam Gordon’s 20-yard drive took a slight deflection that forced it just wide of the Dons’ top-left corner.

Deep into injury-time Miovski met a Hayes free-kick but headed wide from 10 yards.

It summed up 90 minutes of frustration for Aberdeen.

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2): Roos 6; Gartenmann 7, Rubezic 7, Jensen 7; Devlin 7 (Sokler 80), Barron 6, Shinnie 5 (Clarkson 56), Hayes 6; McGrath 5 (Polvara 56), Miovski 6, Duk 6

Subs not used: Doohan, MacKenzie, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Duncan, MacDonald.

ST JOHNSTONE (4-1-4-1): Mitov 6; Wright 6 (May 77), Gordon 7, Considine 6, Robinson 6; Sprangler 6; Costelloe 7, Smith 6, Kucheriavyi 6 (MacPherson 73), Carey 7; Jephcott 5 (Kane 65)

Subs not used: Richards, Gallacher, May, Kane, Clark, Jaiyesimi, McClelland, Turner-Cooker

Referee: David Munro

Attendance: 16, 816

Man-of-the-match: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen)