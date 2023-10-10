Aberdeenshire mental health worker: Suicide prevention is ‘everybody’s business’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeenshire mental health worker: Suicide prevention is ‘everybody’s business’

Kate Humphrey is part of Suicide Prevention Team and became involved in social work after losing someone to suicide.

Kate Humphrey, who works for Aberdeenshire Suicide Prevention Team
Kate Humphrey works within the Aberdeenshire Suicide Prevention Team. She wants better awareness of suicide in society. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

A member of Aberdeenshire council’s Suicide Prevention Team has said reducing stigma around suicide is “everybody’s business”.

Speaking to The Press and Journal for World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, Kate Humphrey said public attitudes to suicide have improved over the past few years but more needs to be done.

Her call comes partly from personal experience.

“I’ve lost somebody to suicide,” said Kate, who is originally from Inverness and lives in Aberdeen. “I know what a tragedy that is.”

Kate Humphrey
Kate has personal experience of suicide loss. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But she called on all members of society to be better aware of depression, anxiety and other causes of suicide and help people who are thinking of taking their own lives.

“I firmly believe that everybody can help around suicide and suicide prevention,” Kate added.

“It’s not something that should sit behind closed doors, or only be discussed in the confines of a GPs office. It’s a whole-society problem.”

Delivering ‘mental health first aid’

Kate, 43, spent 18 years as a social worker before moving to the Suicide Prevention Team, which is part of Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

For five years, she managed the Suicide Prevention Delivery Group, which helps co-ordinate community efforts with agencies including the Police, Public Health Scotland and NHS Grampian, alongside local mental health teams.

To continue her work, Kate recently qualified as a trainer for a suicide prevention course.

Kate Humphrey, who works for Aberdeenshire Suicide Prevention Team
Kate has recently qualified as a trainer in ‘mental health first aid’. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She described the ASIST course, which stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, as “mental health first aid” that helps people care for anyone with suicidal thoughts.

“I previously did the course and I loved the training,” Kate said. “It talks a lot about respect for life and living, and for me that was really powerful.

“I now delivers this training to local communities, and we’re fortunate in the north-east that we have a great number of ASIST trainers.”

According to Kate, the course helps to destigmatise suicide within society. It is an aim she endorses.

“People have a fear that they’ll say the wrong thing,” Kate said of talking to people with suicidal thoughts.

Kate Humphrey
Kate is a firm believer is reducing the stigma around suicide. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“They’re concerned that they’ll get it wrong, and they’ll make it worse. So people just shy away from it.

“What I love about this course is it gives people that confidence to have that conversation to reach out to somebody.

“That’s the thing about suicide prevention work, it is a whole system approach. It can’t just sit with local authorities, it needs to be the whole society coming together.”

Attitudes to suicide improving in Aberdeenshire

Last year, suicide numbers across Scotland increased slightly, with 762 probable deaths, according to figures published last month by National Records of Scotland.

Kate says younger people talk more openly about suicide. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, Kate said attitudes in the country are improving and younger people are more comfortable talking about suicide.

“I think society’s attitude is changing, which is positive,” she said. “I think more people are starting to feel more comfortable to talk openly about their mental health.”

But she added: “I still think there’s a lot of work to do.”

Where to seek help

