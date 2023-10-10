Openreach to use old cable TV network to avoid digging up Aberdeen streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Openreach to use old cable TV network to avoid digging up Aberdeen streets

Openreach has revealed the next locations for its full fibre broadband upgrades in the City and Shire.

By Kelly Wilson
Openreach uses the city's old cable network to rollout broadband to more homes across the north-east. mage: Openreach Scotland.
The old cable TV network hidden beneath Aberdeen has been used to speed up rollout of ultrafast broadband to thousands of homes.

Openreach engineers rewired the network which was built back in the 1980s and disused for the last 20 years to help deliver the full fibre services.

It means ultrafast broadband is now available to 70,000 city households and businesses and 40,000 in Aberdeenshire, in places including Ellon, Kintore and Newmachar.

The Ashgrove and Balgownie areas in Aberdeen, alongside Inverurie and Stonehaven, have some of the highest levels of coverage.

The rollout is expected to reach more properties in Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Portlethen and Alford in the next few months.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said: “We try to be innovative in our build, so it was brilliant to be able to ‘rewire’ Aberdeen’s old cable TV network with the latest fibre optics, using underground cameras to identify routes into thousands of city homes. That has been transformational.

“It’s quite a jump from 1980s cable TV to how we consume entertainment today, streaming our favourite shows, films and sports events from multiple services and downloading the latest video games. Our demand for data is only growing every year.

“Bringing fibre broadband to places like Rosehearty and Cruden Bay lets local people enjoy all the benefits of ultrafast speeds now – and will meet their needs decades into the future.”

Ultrafast broadband ‘milestone’

One million people can now access ultrafast broadband on Openreach’s Scottish network.

It has invested more than £33.5 million in the local fibre network so far, and is working with the Scottish and UK Governments, through the Reaching 100% (R100) programme and voucher schemes, to upgrade some of the area’s hardest-to-reach places.

