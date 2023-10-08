Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated at VAR decision in 0-0 stalemate with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated at VAR decision in 0-0 stalemate with St Johnstone

The Dons had a goal chalked off following a VAR review for offside in a goalless draw against the Premiership's bottom side.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Duk and Bojan Miovski look defected at full-time after the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits he is frustrated another game has been overshadowed by a controversial VAR decision.

The Dons were left fuming at having a goal disallowed late in the first half-of the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone following a VAR review.

Former Dons defender Andy Considine headed into his own net to put Aberdeen 1-0 up at rain-lashed Pittodrie.

The goal was initially given but referee David Munro was then advised to review the incident by VAR.

Having studied footage on the pitch-side monitor Munro ruled out the goal as Duk was judged to be offside and interfering with play.

A win against bottom side St Johntone would have elevated Aberdeen up the Premiership table to go level on points with fourth-placed Hearts.

However the missed opportunity means the Dons sit eighth in the table.

Robson was also frustrated at his side’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

On the VAR call, Robson said: “Every single detail of the game is analysed to such scrutiny.

“It comes down to somebody’s interpretation against someone else’s

“Where do we go with it?

“My frustration is that when a referee makes a wrong decision, or a manager or a player, before VAR came in we would all talk about it a little.

“Now we are talking about VAR a week after incidents and it is so frustrating.

“It is every game, here we go. Here’s another topic for you, here’s another topic.

“Decisions went against us.

“Some people will say it’s the right decision, some will say it’s the wrong decision.

“What can I do?

“I just had to move on and hope my team performed better in the first half and I’m pleased they did.”

‘They don’t listen to us’

Ross County manager Malky Mackay recently called for a summit between Premiership managers, league officials and referee chiefs to voice their thoughts about issues such as VAR.

When asked if he would be in favour of a summit, Robson said: “It won’t get you anywhere.

“They don’t listen to us.

“They don’t.

“I just try to prepare my team to do the best they can.

“All the other stuff I can’t control.

“A lot of decisions have gone against us but we are hoping some will go for us.”

The need to be more clinical in attack

The Dons are now unbeaten in five games in all competitions.

Aberdeen’s stalemate with Premiership bottom club St Johnstone came just three days after playing in Europe.

The Dons were held to a 1-1 home draw by HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League Group G clash on Thursday.

Robson admits his side were “lethargic and slow” after their efforts against the Finnish champions.

However he revealed a half-time pep talk re-energised the Dons.

And the Dons gaffer reckons they would have won comfortably – if the Reds had converted their chances.

He said: “That last pass wasn’t getting there and we looked a bit lethargic and slow.

“We had a word with them at half-time and they definitely came out a different team in the second half.

“In the end we could have come away with two or three goals.

“That is the biggest frustration for me.

“I can understand sometimes when your team doesn’t play well for 45 minutes.

“But when you really perform and create the chances we did that is the frustration.

“We could have ended up winning the game by two or three.”

Referee David Munro chalks off Aberdeen's goal against St Johnstone following a VAR review. Image: SNS
