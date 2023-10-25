PAOK’s potential 1,500-strong support at Pittodrie will create a ‘very heated atmosphere’, says Aberdeen-based fan of Greek club

Greek Super League club PAOK are set to be backed by 1,500 “very, very loud” supporters in their Euro clash against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen host Group G leaders PAOK in the Europa Conference League in a high-stakes showdown on Thursday.

Granite City-based PAOK fan Panagiotis Pliatsikas will be among a potential 1,500-strong away support along with his family and friends.

PAOK top the group and boast a 100 percent record from their two games, having defeated Eintracht Frankfurt and HJK Helsinki.

In contrast, the Dons have taken just one point from their two fixtures, this reward coming from a 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki, the Finnish Champions.

PAOK demolished Premiership Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Conference League play-offs earlier this season, with a 2-1 win at Tynecastle in the first leg.

Lifelong PAOK supporter Panagiotis expects his club’s fans to create a “very heated atmosphere” as they bid for a second win in Scotland this season.

He said: “With around 1,500 PAOK fans, you can expect a very, very loud crowd that is coordinated. Supporters that always try to push their team a step further.

“Against Tottenham and Hearts, you saw we have a fanbase that creates a very heated atmosphere.

“At Tottenham (2-1 win, White Heart Lane, Europa League group 2011), there were 4,000 people outside (the stadium) because they didn’t manage to get tickets.

“With Aberdeen, it is different because the flights and connections are more difficult.

“However, I expect many fans from Greece and Scotland at the game.

“PAOK fans are very loud and supportive of their team.

“I will be at Pittodrie with my whole family and many friends as well. There will be about 15 to 20 of us.”

PAOK will have ‘one outcome in their minds – win!’

A lifelong PAOK supporter, Aberdeen based civil servant Panagiotis, 45, is from the wider region around Thessaloniki, where the club is based.

In-form PAOK have lost just one game in their last 17 in all competitions and sit second in the Greek Super League table.

They are just three points behind leaders Olympiacos after eight games.

He said: “PAOK are aware of the importance of the Aberdeen game.

“I believe they are coming with one outcome in their minds – win!

“If you finish top of the group, you avoid teams coming from the Europa League who haven’t qualified in their groups.

“The aspiration is to go directly to the knock-out games and not play a team dropping down from the Europa League.

“There is an awareness in the team that they can do something good this season.

“The fans can also see that, but we know Aberdeen is a crucial game.”

Visa boost for PAOK’s Russian midfielder

PAOK have received a major boost ahead of the Dons clash as Russian international midfielder Magomed Ozdoev will be available to face Aberdeen.

Capped 35 times for his country, playmaker Ozdoev has been granted a visa by the UK government to play in Thursday’s group game.

Ozdoev was previously denied clearance for the first leg of the Europa League play-off against Hearts at Tynecastle due to Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

Uefa were unable to intervene because governments are the sole decision-makers in visa matters.

However, the UK Government have completed a visa U-turn on Ozdoev for the group clash against Aberdeen.

Panagiotis said: “PAOK are coming hot from the Greek Super League with a 2-0 win against Atromitos.

“In that game. Ozdoev showed how important he can be for PAOK.

“And how much he can help their productivity.

“He is very important and everyone in PAOK is happy we will have a full squad.

“Everyone feels good about Ozdoev’s contribution.”

PAOK success built on ‘solid defence’

Panagiotis pinpoints PAOK’s success this season as being built on the foundations of a solid defence.

The 2-0 home defeat of Atromitos at the weekend was PAOK’s eighth clean sheet of the season.

Portuguese international right-back Vieirinha, 37, is the club captain and fundamental to the defensive solidity.

Capped 25 times for his country, the former Porto and Wolfsburg full-back won the Euros with Portugal in 2016.

Panagiotis said: “This season we have a very solid defensive and offensive strategy.

“In defence, PAOK are showing signs of a solid team with keeper Dominik Kotarski being one of our most important pillars.

“He has broad experience in European football.

“Kotarski emits significant confidence to the team with many crucial interventions and great saves.

“Adelino Andre Vieirinha is is our iconic leader.

“He is mature and solid in character, whenever the circumstances require, humble and always hardworking.

“Simply, Capitano.

“He is the leader of the team in defence and in transitioning.”

Rising midfield stars shining for pedigreed European campaigners

Managed by Romanian Razvan Lucescu, PAOK secured European qualification by finishing fourth in the Greek Super League last season.

PAOK have progressed from the group stage to the knock-out phase of the Europa League on four occasions since 2011.

Their most successful Euro campaign was in reaching the quarter-finals of the Conference League in 2021-22, before losing 3-1 on aggregate to Marseille.

PAOK boast established attacking stars such as 35-year-old Brazilian international Taison.

Capped eight times by Brazil, the left-winger has played for Shaktar Donetsk in the Champions League.

However, Panagiotis revealed it is the club’s homegrown talent in midfield who are lighting it up for PAOK at present.

They are 19-year-old Konstantinos Koulierakis, who has three Greek caps, and Theocharis Tsiggaras, 23.

He said: “Offensively PAOK are bringing out new protagonists in almost every game.

“Most importantly PAOK’s performances are causing excitement.

“Koulierakis, Tsiggaras and Konstandelias came through the PAOK Academy.

“They are very disciplined midfielders who are able to contribute in offence whenever required.”