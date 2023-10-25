Thief stole P&J paperboy’s bike and raided children’s piggy bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thief stole P&J paperboy’s bike and raided children’s piggy bank

Dean Wells' solicitor told the court he was stealing to fund a drug habit he developed following traumatic events in his life.

By Jenni Gee
Dean Wells stole a paperboy's bike from outside an Elgin newsagents. Image: DC Thomson
Dean Wells stole a paperboy's bike from outside an Elgin newsagents. Image: DC Thomson

A thief took a paperboy’s bike and then broke into a flat to raid a child’s piggy bank and stole their coin collection.

Dean Wells grabbed the bicycle from outside an Elgin newsagent when the delivery boy went inside to collect the papers.

Later that day he broke into a woman’s flat and stole around £200 she kept in a piggy bank for her children, along with a number of collectable 50p pieces she had been saving for them.

Wells, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit the thefts along with a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards staff at the newsagents who challenged him over the bicycle theft.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that it was just after 7am on February 15 last year when a paperboy for McKenzie Newsagent on Glen Moray Drive in Elgin turned up at the shop to collect the newspapers.

The boy’s bike was stolen from outside McKenzie Newsagent in Elgin.

“On exiting the newsagents the witness discovered his bicycle had been stolen,” Mr Weir said.

A review of CCTV showed the rear wheel of the bike against the window of the store before Wells walked past and the wheel disappeared from view.

Not long after, a member of staff from the newsagents saw Wells riding the distinctive bike.

“The witness was within the shop floor when he observed the accused within the car park cycling the bicycle,” Mr Weir said.

When Wells left the bike into the communal hallway of a nearby address the man retrieved it and took it back to the shop, where he phoned the owner to tell him it had been recovered.

At around 7.45am Wells entered the shop looking to buy cigarette papers and the owner informed him he was no longer welcome as he knew he had stolen a bike from the paperboy.

Wells then became irate and told the man: “If you phone the police, I’m going to pan in every one of your windows”.

He was “shouting and swearing incoherently” in the man’s face, leaving the shop worker feeling scared.

When another member of staff asked him to leave the shop, he told them: “Don’t you f***ing start either or you will f***ing get it.”

Piggy bank raid

Later that same day a woman left her flat in Meadow Crescent, locking the door behind her.

When she returned around 1.30pm the door was open and items inside had been “rearranged as though someone had been going through it”.

“The witness has a piggy bank in her kitchen for her children, which contained about £200 in notes and coins. All the money had been removed from it,” Mr Weir told the court.

“She had collected about 20 to 25 collectable 50p pieces for her children. She had them within an envelope, which she discovered had been ripped open and the coins had been removed.”

The woman’s bank cards had also been taken.

A review of internal CCTV from the property showed Wells “rummaging through drawers and cupboards”.

Wells was arrested the following morning and found to have the woman’s cards on him.

The court heard he was also responsible for breaking into a parked vehicle in Victoria Road, Peterhead, on December 22 2021.

On this occasion, he stole a wallet and a tobacco tin.

‘On a downward spiral’

Solicitor Alannah Comerford told the court: “Mr Wells has had a rather traumatic life.”

She explained that his half-sister had been murdered when she was just five years old and Wells’ own child had died at the age of two.

She said her client had initially been prescribed valium in the wake of the trauma to which he became addicted and had been “on a downward spiral since”, using “street valium” as a means of self-medication at the time of the crimes.

She said: “He was committing crime to try and obtain funds to purchase more drugs.”

Ms Comerford told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that Wells was “remorseful and regretful” about how he had behaved towards the newsagents.

She explained that he had believed he was breaking into the home of a drug dealer who had “ripped him off” when he targeted the mother’s flat.

“It was his intention to get the money back,” she said.

‘You have caused distress and anguish to other people’

The defence agent explained that, since being taken into custody Wells had taken advantage of services at HMP Grampian and was now “drug-free”.

Jailing Wells for eight months, Sheriff MacDonald said: “I do not accept your explanation in relation to charge six.

“You knew exactly whose flat you were breaking into – the piggy bank you emptied would have given you a clue that it wasn’t your drug dealer friend.

“I accept you have suffered trauma in the past but you have caused distress and anguish to other people.

“If you don’t stop this cycle now you are just going to find yourself in and out of jail again and again”

 

More from Crime & Courts

Dean Wells stole a paperboy's bike from outside an Elgin newsagents. Image: DC Thomson
'He ruined my life': Paedophile pensioner raped girl, 7, who spoke out three decades…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Dean Wells stole a paperboy's bike from outside an Elgin newsagents. Image: DC Thomson
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
Dean Wells stole a paperboy's bike from outside an Elgin newsagents. Image: DC Thomson
Man who had 95 minutes of sick videos of children avoids jail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driver crashed after he 'miscalculated' alcohol level
A ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
'A disgusting act': Fare-dodger who spat on girl, 9, avoids prison
Dean Wells stole a paperboy's bike from outside an Elgin newsagents. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen great-gran, 86, feared for life during 'terrifying' attack in own home
Dean Wells stole a paperboy's bike from outside an Elgin newsagents. Image: DC Thomson
Buckie tenant admits stealing contents of house after being evicted
Dean Wells stole a paperboy's bike from outside an Elgin newsagents. Image: DC Thomson
Woman who wanted 'revenge' on ex-partner hinted she'd given him HIV virus
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Pet ban for man after post-mortem reveals emaciated puppy's suffering