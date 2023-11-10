‘I believe in Duk’: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he never lost faith in striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘I believe in Duk’: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he never lost faith in striker

Dons manager insists goal hero Duk is capable of producing moments of magic that no-one else at Pittodrie can.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists he never lost faith in Duk despite the striker’s loss of goalscoring form.

Robson reckons the 23-year-old can produce moments of magic that no-one else at Pittodrie can.

And he has backed the Cape Verde international to play a major role in Aberdeen’s bid for success this season.

Duk has struggled to hit the prolific heights of last season where he fired in 18 goals in all competitions.

The former Benfica striker had scored just twice this term prior to the Dons jetting out to Greece to face PAOK.

However he delivered in the Europa Conference League Group G clash with a superb opener to stun the Group G leaders at the Toumba Stadium.

Duk was pitched in from the start as the lone striker as leading scorer Bojan Miovski was struggling with a knock suffered in the Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs.

Euro goal hero Duk is in contention to start against Celtic at Parkhead in Premiership action on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK in a Europa Conference League Group G clash. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “I believe in Duk more than anyone.

“He knows that.

“We know what’s in there with Duk.

“Form dips now and again but that is football, it happens to everyone.”

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Duk will ‘play a big part for us this season’

Duk scooped Aberdeen’s player of the season award last term for his goal contributions.

However he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs last weekend.

Duk had scored just once in 21 games until netting in the recent 4-2 Premiership win against Motherwell.

The striker has now netted in back to back fixtures where he has received game time.

Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS

Robson said: “People tend to forget that even the games when Duk is not scoring he is still really contributing to the team.

“He was still winning penalties and can do things in our team that no-one else can.

“And that is why he will play a big part for us this season.”

Bid to utilise entire striker pool

Leading striker Miovski, on 10 goals this season, was named as a substitute in Greece having picked up a knock in the semi-final at Hampden.

Summer signing Ester Sokler has yet to start a competitive game for the Dons this season.

Sokler was secured in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

Aberdeen also signed Senegalese striker Pape Habib Guèye from Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee understood to be £500,000.

Racist abuse was allegedly directed at Gueye from a section of PAOK supporters during the draw at the Toumba Stadium.

Aberdeen have made an official complaint to Uefa

Robson hopes to utilise the depth of his striker pool.

Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.

He said: “Bojan has been flying and Ester is a really good mover.

“It is so frustrating for Ester to try to get on the pitch as well.

“Hopefully we can get them on the pitch.

“You can see what we are trying to build.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson at PAOK’s Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.

‘We keep fighting and moving forward’

Aberdeen will travel to Premiership leaders Celtic just three days after the exertions of drawing with PAOK in Thessaloniki.

The Dons ended PAOK’s 100% record in Group G.

However the point wasn’t enough to prevent Aberdeen’s hopes of progression from the group stages ending.

Robson insists his squad will pick themselves up after that setback and go again at Parkhead.

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates fter scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS

He said: “We haven’t come out of this (Group G) with what I thought we deserved and that is the biggest frustration.

“I don’t care what anyone says, you have to realise when you see that the quality we are coming up against.

“The message I want to put out there is that I am so proud of how the players have performed in Europe.

“This is a new group who have not had a lot of time with each other.

“But they have fought so hard in Europe and are in a cup final.

“We also have a couple of games in hand in the league.

“We have some tough games coming up where that spirt will need to be there.

“I’m proud of how my players performed away against PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1 loss).

“Now we are away to Celtic on Sunday.

“We will buckle down, keep fighting and moving forward.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should be encouraged by European campaign - now the focus is…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson's Dons can take positives from European campaign
Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players could have refused to play on if they'd known about alleged racist…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
'We gave PAOK a bloody nose' says defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson after dramatic…
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK in a Europa Conference League Group G clash. Image: SNS.
ANALYSIS: Will Duk retain his place in Aberdeen's starting line-up following season's-best showing as…
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen draw 2-2 with PAOK but hopes of group stage progression end in bittersweet…
2
Orkney-based Aberdeen fans David Ryrie and Cherie Grieve in Thessaloniki's Aristotle Square ahead of PAOK v Aberdeen. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Watch: Aberdeen-supporting Orkney couple detail FOUR-DAY odyssey by boat, car and plane for PAOK…
Aberdeen Women players Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with Nadine Hanssen, right, after scoring.
Hannah Stewart says she has 'big boots to fill' as she embraces taking on…
Sean Wallace and Ryan Cryle in Thessaloniki, Greece, ahead of PAOK v Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League.
Watch: PAOK v Aberdeen preview - Red Army party in Greece, Toumba Stadium transport/safety…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara and manager Barry Robson during the pre-match press conference for PAOK. Image: SNS
Dante Polvara upbeat Aberdeen can overcome 'toxic' atmosphere at stadium dubbed 'The Black Hell'…

Conversation