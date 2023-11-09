Aberdeen players could have refused to play on if they’d known about alleged racist abuse of sub Pape Gueye by PAOK fans – Jamie McGrath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen players could have refused to play on if they’d known about alleged racist abuse of sub Pape Gueye by PAOK fans – Jamie McGrath

The Dons have lodged a Uefa complaint over Gueye's claim during 2-2 Europa Conference League draw in Thessaloniki.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.
Jamie McGrath says Aberdeen’s players may have walked off the pitch had they known about alleged racist abuse directed at Dons substitute Pape Habib Gueye by PAOK fans.

Striker Gueye’s allegation – which has seen Reds chiefs make an official complaint to Uefa – has marred the aftermath of the Dons’ thrilling 2-2 Europa Conference League draw at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on Thursday evening.

McGrath, who scored a stunning 71st-minute free-kick to earn his side a point in Greece, says had the Reds players on the pitch known about the alleged incident involving unused sub Gueye – which happened before McGrath’s set-piece heroics – they could have refused to continue playing and left the field in protest.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson at PAOK’s Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.

The Irish midfielder said: “I only learned what happened after the game. I believe it involved Pape and some racism.

“It has no place in the game.

“I believe that is what happened and Pape was very upset in there.

“We had to gather around him.

“Nobody knew on the pitch and it is very disappointing to hear that in this day and age.

“If we’d have known then something may have been gained by walking off.”

After McGrath scored, Gueye’s fellow unused Dons subs, defenders Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald – who knew about the alleged incident – showed their anger by celebrating enthusiastically in the direction of the home supporters.

This sparked a touchline melee involving figures from both clubs.

Aberdeen release statement on alleged racist abuse of Gueye

An Aberdeen statement after Thursday’s game read: “During the second half of this evening’s Europa Conference League match against PAOK, it was brought to our attention that an Aberdeen FC player, Pape Habib Gueye, was the victim of racial abuse from a section of PAOK supporters.

“Aberdeen FC club staff immediately informed the Uefa venue director and following conclusion of the match met with the Uefa match delegate to officially report the matter.

“Pape has the unwavering support of his teammates and all at Aberdeen FC will liaise fully with Uefa  during the course of their investigations into this very serious matter.

“As a club we have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or racist abuse. There is no place for such behaviour in football, or society as a whole.”

The technical areas of PAOK and Aberdeen clash following Jamie McGrath’s free-kick goal to make it 2-2. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen coach Craig Samson (left) tries to calm affairs between the PAOK and Aberdeen technical areas. Image: SNS.

Senegalese forward Gueye, 24, joined Aberdeen in the summer from KV Kortrijk.

