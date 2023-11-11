Restaurant review: Creative cocktails and delicious dessert at The White House in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Restaurant review: Creative cocktails and delicious dessert at The White House in Inverness

Is this one of the best desserts in the Highland capital?

This banana sticky toffee pudding was something special. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
This banana sticky toffee pudding was something special. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
By Lauren Robertson

Like many people I know, my Instagram feed seems to be increasingly dominated by food.

I like to keep it local so that I am at least being enticed by things I can actually get my hands on.

Luckily, Inverness isn’t huge, so my boyfriend Aidan and I are slowly working our way around all the restaurants. Our most recent trip was to The White House, whose photos had been tickling my fancy for a fair while.

The White House

The White House is probably best known for its cocktails and I had heard great things about those, but not too much about the food. We headed along one dreary Sunday evening and I was glad to see it was bustling despite the day and the weather.

We liked the stylish interior. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I loved the interior, it was stylish and a bit funky without being tacky, with exposed brickwork and twinkly fairy lights. There are multiple different seating areas so there is a divide between those in for a quiet meal and those in for a few rounds and a good time.

The welcome was a warm one and all the staff we spoke to were lovely throughout the night with the perfect amount of chat. The menus we were handed were a little dirty, but otherwise we couldn’t fault our surroundings.

The food

It took us a long time to select our cocktails as the menu was extensive and really fun. We settled on one each since it was a Sunday, plus some of them were a little on the pricey side so we didn’t want to break the bank.

The White House in Inverness is known for its cocktails. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I had a pear and raspberry mojito (£9.50) which I really enjoyed, it had lots of fresh raspberry through it and it wasn’t sickly sweet. You don’t often get pear in cocktails and I’ll definitely be looking out for it more. Aidan had a ginger paloma with tequila, grapefruit and ginger ale (£7.50). It was full of flavour without being too strong, another hit for The White House.

My pear and raspberry mojito. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

We always start a meal with olives and the marinated ones they served us up were tasty; very garlicky and not too briny (£4).

I wasn’t feeling up to three courses so skipped on a starter, but Aidan chose the pork and black pudding pie (£7), purely because we had never seen a pie and mash for a starter before.

He was really impressed with the punchy flavour of the pie and said the mash was silky smooth, and the red onion chutney it was served with added a little sweetness too. His only complaint was the tiny dish it was served in, which made it a little difficult to cut.

Pork and black pudding pie starter. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

For my main, I ordered the vegan katsu curry (£17). I love a katsu from Wagamama so that is probably what drove me to this decision. I wasn’t sure what to expect from the soya schnitzel but I really enjoyed it, the texture was just like chicken and it was perfectly crisp.

The sauce was mildly spiced, I thought it could have been a little more punchy but I still really enjoyed it. The rice was well cooked, though sticky rice might have been a better partner for the curry.

Vegan katsu curry. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In true British fashion, Aidan opted for the battered North Sea haddock (£18). We both audibly gasped when the dish was served, the fish itself was huge. Despite its size, the batter was wonderfully light and the fish fresh.

The chips were a little on the dark side and were more crunchy than fluffy. The salad that came with my main was dressed but Aidan’s wasn’t and he felt it was a little bland without the added flavour.

Battered North Sea haddock. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The true star of our meal was the dessert. We decided to share and went for the banana sticky toffee pudding with caramel sauce and ice cream (£8).

It was like the best lockdown banana bread you could make, but even better. It was piping hot and perfectly gooey, light but rich and a great balance between sweet and slightly salted caramel. The ice cream mellowed out the dish and we were fighting over the caramel sauce left on the plate after we finished the pudding.

Our banana sticky toffee pudding dessert at The White House in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The verdict

We had a pleasant evening at The White House and the staff were lovely. The food was enjoyable, but we weren’t blown away by most of it. The dessert, however, was something special.

The cocktail menu did excite us too and we were impressed with what we had, so we agreed we’d definitely be back with friends for a drink or two.

Information

Address: 50 Union Street, Inverness, IV1 1PX

T: 01463 226767

W: www.thewhitehouse.uk.com

Price: £71 for two cocktails, olives, one starter, two mains and one dessert. A service charge was not added to the bill.

Scores:

  • Food: 3.5/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

More from Lifestyle

CR0045635, Graham Fleming, Macduff Poppy display at Macduff Parish Church near Banff. Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Why Remembrance Day still matters even as war rages in Ukraine and the Middle…
Fergus Stokes of Ardgour Ales. Image: Iain Ferguson
Meet the former minister and alcohol counsellor who launched a brewery in Ardgour
Frances Farquharson of Invercauld helped put Braemar on the fashion map.
Festival of Fashion: Couture and cocktails as Fife Arms celebrates Braemar's style heritage
The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant is a popular foodie destination in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Stonehaven
Robbie Shepherd has died.
Meet the new Doric columnists who are following in the footsteps of much-loved Robbie…
Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at the Shrek-themed Airbnb at Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan. Image: Airbnb.
Jacqueline Wake Young: A chat with an islander is a reminder to notice the…
A six month old baby eats puree during weaning.
Councils call for 20% uplift for Healthy Start to meet food inflation
Sarah-Jane Hogg has been the driving force behind Courage on the Catwalk and Brave. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sarah-Jane Hogg talks about 10 years of lifting people up with Courage on the…
A legend in his own lunchtime. Andy Morton takes the stage at Elgin's Moray Sports Centre. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
They will rock you: How a Parkinson's drumming class in Elgin brought out my…
Tucan owners, from left, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tucan owners to open second venue in former Kirk View on Belmont Street

Conversation