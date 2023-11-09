‘We gave PAOK a bloody nose’ says defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson after dramatic 2-2 draw in Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We gave PAOK a bloody nose’ says defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson after dramatic 2-2 draw in Greece

Aberdeen's hopes of progressing from the Europa Conference League group stages are now over despite the draw with Group G leaders PAOK.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK. Image: AP.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hailed his squad for giving big spending Group G leaders PAOK a “bloody nose” in Greece.

Robson says he is proud of the Dons for going “toe-to-toe” to draw 2-2 away from home against PAOK in the Europa Conference League clash.

The battling draw ended PAOK’s 100% record in Group G.

Despite the heroics at the Toumba Stadium, the Dons’ hopes of progressing from the group stages are over.

For Robson it was a “cruel” way for Aberdeen’s Euro dream to be killed off.

The Dons cannot catch PAOK or Eintracht Frankfurt who are on 10 and nine points respectively.

Aberdeen are sitting on two points, with just two Group G matches remaining.

Aberdeen received a deserved standing ovation from the 800-strong travelling Red Army after the match.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson at PAOK’s Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We came and went toe to toe with them, we gave them a bloody nose.

“Was it a cruel way to go out?

“I think so, I’ve been so proud of the players and I’m disappointed for them.

“The fans gave the boys a standing ovation and that says it all.

“They gave us everything, this is a PAOK team who beat Eintracht Frankfurt here and beat Olympiakos 4-2 last weekend.

“PAOK are a team who have been invested in to sign some real quality players.

“Everyone who has watched us can see we have gone toe-to-toe with some big clubs, great teams in Europe.”

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image; SNS

‘You need to have courage and guts to be an Aberdeen player’

The Toumba Stadium is dubbed ‘The Black Hell’ because of the intimidating atmosphere.

Aberdeen twice silenced the PAOK fans with goals from Duk and Jamie McGrath.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (L) and Richard Jensen are dejected after Aberdeen concede against PAOK. Image: SNS

Robson said: “You need to have courage and guts to be an Aberdeen player.

“We have performed well.

“You have to realise the quality we are coming up against.

“We were 2-0 up with 17 minutes to go at home against PAOK but although we lost the game, I thought we were excellent.

“We played well in Frankfurt, we should have beaten Helsinki at home.

“I don’t care what anyone says, we have put in some great performances.

“I am so proud of the group, they are in a cup final and they can only grow further from here.”

Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS

Dons will ‘keep fighting’ in Europe

Aberdeen have two matches remaining against HJK Helsinki in Finland and Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Despite the group qualification bid being over Robson insists there will be no let up from his players in Europe.

And he is gunning for six points from the remaining two fixtures.

Aberdeen’s Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK in a Europa Conference League Group G clash. Image: SNS.

He said: “It was the real disappointment that we can’t progress from the group.

“We tried to go for it but probably just lacked that bit in the end.

“This is real top quality we were facing.

“We will keep fighting

“I love European football. I loved it as a player and I love it as a manager.

“So we will be doing everything we can to get points over the next two games.

“Anyone who knows me knows there has never been a game which doesn’t matter.

“I want us to get more points on the board so we will go out to perform in the next two games.

“It was a difficult game tonight but we showed a good structure and fight tonight.

“We got a point and came here looking for more.”

Aberdeen supporter at the Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS

PAOK boss left frustrated

PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu says he was not surprised by Aberdeen’s performance in Greece.

The Greek Super League team battled back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Pittodrie last month.

Lucescu was adamant PAOK deserved to win both games, but dropping points was eased by securing qualification for the knock-out stages.

THESSALONIKI, PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu (L) and Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

He said: “I wasn’t surprised by Aberdeen.

“We totally controlled both games and deserved to win them both.

“We didn’t win tonight but at the same time we did what we wanted to – qualified.

“For us that was the important step forward we wanted to take and now we can keep going in the competition.”

 

Conversation