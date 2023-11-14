Get tickets for our free subscribers’ event on Aberdeen’s 2007/08 Uefa Cup run – featuring FOUR former Dons players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Get tickets for our free subscribers’ event on Aberdeen’s 2007/08 Uefa Cup run – featuring FOUR former Dons players

The Chester Hotel will play host to the Q&A evening, with ex-Reds stars Lee Miller, Jamie Smith, Josh Walker and Derek Young, next Tuesday.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Press and Journal readers are invited to a free, exclusive subscribers-only event next week, which will reflect on Aberdeen FC’s 2007/08 Uefa Cup run and feature FOUR former Dons stars.

Ex-Reds players Lee Miller, Jamie Smith, Josh Walker and Derek Young will chat to P&J joint sports editor Ryan Cryle – and answer readers’ questions – about their European nights taking on the likes of Dnipro, Atletico Madrid, FC Copenhagen and Bayern Munich in the event at The Chester Hotel next Tuesday (November 21).

You will have the chance to put YOUR questions to the Aberdeen heroes on the night, while there will also be a selection of refreshments available.

Subscribers get access to our tickets, which are free of charge, and can also book a ticket for a friend or family member at no extra cost.

Tickets are live now and there are a limited number available.

Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-press-and-journal-presents-a-night-celebrating-aberdeen-fc-tickets-753781760537?aff=oddtdtcreator

