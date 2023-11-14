Get tickets for our free subscribers’ event on Aberdeen’s 2007/08 Uefa Cup run – featuring FOUR former Dons players

Press and Journal readers are invited to a free, exclusive subscribers-only event next week, which will reflect on Aberdeen FC’s 2007/08 Uefa Cup run and feature FOUR former Dons stars.

Ex-Reds players Lee Miller, Jamie Smith, Josh Walker and Derek Young will chat to P&J joint sports editor Ryan Cryle – and answer readers’ questions – about their European nights taking on the likes of Dnipro, Atletico Madrid, FC Copenhagen and Bayern Munich in the event at The Chester Hotel next Tuesday (November 21).

You will have the chance to put YOUR questions to the Aberdeen heroes on the night, while there will also be a selection of refreshments available.

Subscribers get access to our tickets, which are free of charge, and can also book a ticket for a friend or family member at no extra cost.

Tickets are live now and there are a limited number available.

Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-press-and-journal-presents-a-night-celebrating-aberdeen-fc-tickets-753781760537?aff=oddtdtcreator