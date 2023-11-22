VIDEO REPLAY AND PICS: Were you at our Aberdeen FC 2007/08 Uefa Cup event with Lee Miller, Jamie Smith, Derek Young and Josh Walker?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO REPLAY AND PICS: Were you at our Aberdeen FC 2007/08 Uefa Cup event with Lee Miller, Jamie Smith, Derek Young and Josh Walker?

The four former Dons told stories from their fondly-remembered European adventure to our readers at the Chester Hotel on Tuesday night.

By Ryan Cryle

Ex-Aberdeen stars Lee Miller, Jamie Smith, Derek Young and Josh Walker treated P&J/EE subscribers to tales from the Dons’ 2007/08 Uefa Cup run on Tuesday night – and you can watch a full video replay of the event here.

Close to 200 of our readers were at the Chester Hotel in the Granite City along with Lee, Derek and Josh, with their former team-mate Jamie beaming in live from Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States.

The foursome discussed their famous clashes with Dnipro, Atletico Madrid, Copenhagen and Bayern Munich (among others) with Press and Journal/Evening Express joint sports editor Ryan Cryle, before answering questions from the audience.

It was a funny, and at times poignant, evening about the Jimmy Calderwood Pittodrie era – and, as well as the video replay above, you can see the best pictures captured by our photographer Kami Thomson at the event below:

One of the screens at the Chester Hotel ahead of The Press and Journal/Evening Express subscribers' event reflecting on Aberdeen's 2007/08 Uefa Cup run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
One of the screens at the Chester Hotel ahead of The Press and Journal/Evening Express subscribers’ event reflecting on Aberdeen’s 2007/08 Uefa Cup run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Some of the audience at the Chester Hotel ahead of The Press and Journal/Evening Express subscribers' event reflecting on Aberdeen's 2007/08 Uefa Cup run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Some of the audience before the event got under way. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Press and Journal/Evening Express editor Craig Walker introduces the subscribers' event reflecting on Aberdeen's 2007/08 Uefa Cup run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Press and Journal/Evening Express editor Craig Walker introduces the subscribers’ event reflecting on Aberdeen’s 2007/08 Uefa Cup run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Press and Journal/Evening Express joint sports editor, and host for the evening, Ryan Cryle, introduces the four former Dons at the the subscribers' event reflecting on Aberdeen's 2007/08 Uefa Cup run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Press and Journal/Evening Express joint sports editor, and host for the evening, Ryan Cryle, introduces the four former Dons at the the subscribers’ event reflecting on Aberdeen’s 2007/08 Uefa Cup run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen players Lee Miller, Derek Young, Josh Walker and Jamie Smith (from the US) at the Chester Hotel for The Press and Journal and Evening Express subscribers' event on Tuesday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen players Lee Miller, Derek Young, Josh Walker and Jamie Smith (from the US) at the Chester Hotel for The Press and Journal and Evening Express subscribers’ event on Tuesday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Audience members listening intently during The Press and Journal and Evening Express subscribers' event on Tuesday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Audience members listening intently during the latest Press and Journal and Evening Express subscribers’ event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen players Lee Miller, Derek Young, Josh Walker and Jamie Smith (from the US) at the Chester Hotel for The Press and Journal and Evening Express subscribers’ event focusing on the Dons’ 2007/08 Uefa Cup run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

After host Ryan Cryle's initial chat, Press and Journal and Evening Express readers had the chance to put their questions to former Aberdeen players Lee Miller, Derek Young, Josh Walker and Jamie Smith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
After host Ryan Cryle’s initial chat, Press and Journal and Evening Express readers had the chance to put their questions to former Aberdeen players Lee Miller, Derek Young, Josh Walker and Jamie Smith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Following the Aberdeen FC 2007/08 Uefa Cup run subscribers’ event, the audience had the opportunity to get pictures and to have a chat with Lee Miller, Derek Young and Josh Walker. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

From left, former Aberdeen stars Derek Young, Josh Walker and Lee Miller at The Press and Journal/Evening Express subscribers’ event focusing on the Dons’ 2007/08 Uefa Cup run on Tuesday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

