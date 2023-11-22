VIDEO REPLAY AND PICS: Were you at our Aberdeen FC 2007/08 Uefa Cup event with Lee Miller, Jamie Smith, Derek Young and Josh Walker?

Ex-Aberdeen stars Lee Miller, Jamie Smith, Derek Young and Josh Walker treated P&J/EE subscribers to tales from the Dons’ 2007/08 Uefa Cup run on Tuesday night – and you can watch a full video replay of the event here.

Close to 200 of our readers were at the Chester Hotel in the Granite City along with Lee, Derek and Josh, with their former team-mate Jamie beaming in live from Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States.

The foursome discussed their famous clashes with Dnipro, Atletico Madrid, Copenhagen and Bayern Munich (among others) with Press and Journal/Evening Express joint sports editor Ryan Cryle, before answering questions from the audience.

It was a funny, and at times poignant, evening about the Jimmy Calderwood Pittodrie era – and, as well as the video replay above, you can see the best pictures captured by our photographer Kami Thomson at the event below: