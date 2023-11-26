Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup

Aberdeen, Brora Rangers, Cove Rangers, Caley Thistle and Ross County also discover who they will face in the next round of the competition.

By Danny Law
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart will be going head to head with Brendan Rodgers.
Highland League side Buckie Thistle will take on holders Celtic in the fourth round of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.

The Victoria Park side, who defeated Broxburn Athletic on penalties in a thrilling tie on Saturday, will travel to Celtic Park to take on Brendan Rodgers’ side on the weekend of January 20.

The tie will be a massive financial boost for the Highland League side.

Aberdeen received an away draw against Ian McCall’s Clyde, who sit bottom of League Two.

The Dons exited the competition in the fourth round at the hands of West of Scotland Premier Division side Darvel in one of the biggest Scottish Cup upsets of all time last season.

Ross County will welcome Partick Thistle to Dingwall. The sides met in the Premiership play-off last season when the Staggies produced a remarkable comeback to preserve their top-flight status.

Caley Thistle, who were beaten by Celtic in last season’s final, take on Broomhill, the only Lowland League side left in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Highland League side Brora Rangers will take on Cove Rangers with a place in the last 16 of the competition at stake.

The Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup fourth round draw

Airdrieonians v St Johnstone

Ayr United v Kelty Hearts

Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk

Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers

Celtic v Buckie Thistle

Clyde v Aberdeen

Dumbarton v Rangers

Forfar v Hibernian

Greenock Morton v Montrose

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Broomhill

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Motherwell v Alloa

Ross County v Partick Thistle

St Mirren v Queen of the South

The Spartans v Hearts

 

