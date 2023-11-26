Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup

Highland League side Buckie Thistle will take on holders Celtic in the fourth round of the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.
The Victoria Park side, who defeated Broxburn Athletic on penalties in a thrilling tie on Saturday, will travel to Celtic Park to take on Brendan Rodgers’ side on the weekend of January 20.
The tie will be a massive financial boost for the Highland League side.
Aberdeen received an away draw against Ian McCall’s Clyde, who sit bottom of League Two.
The Dons exited the competition in the fourth round at the hands of West of Scotland Premier Division side Darvel in one of the biggest Scottish Cup upsets of all time last season.
Ross County will welcome Partick Thistle to Dingwall. The sides met in the Premiership play-off last season when the Staggies produced a remarkable comeback to preserve their top-flight status.
Caley Thistle, who were beaten by Celtic in last season’s final, take on Broomhill, the only Lowland League side left in the tournament.
Elsewhere, Highland League side Brora Rangers will take on Cove Rangers with a place in the last 16 of the competition at stake.
@BuckieThistle will play @CelticFC in the Fourth Round of the Scottish Cup.
Just let that sink in.
Buckie Thistle versus Celtic!!!
— Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) November 26, 2023
The Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup fourth round draw
Airdrieonians v St Johnstone
Ayr United v Kelty Hearts
Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk
Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers
Celtic v Buckie Thistle
Clyde v Aberdeen
Dumbarton v Rangers
Forfar v Hibernian
Greenock Morton v Montrose
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Broomhill
Kilmarnock v Dundee
Livingston v Raith Rovers
Motherwell v Alloa
Ross County v Partick Thistle
St Mirren v Queen of the South
The Spartans v Hearts